Over 60% of NSC's volume is derived from Intermodal, which is subject to the vagaries of the global economy.

Norfolk Southern (NSC) reports quarterly earnings on October 28th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.49 billion and EPS of $$2.26. The revenue estimate implies a 12% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Headwinds To The Top Line

COVID-19 led to shelter-in-place policies and a sharp decline in business activity. Q2 GDP fell over 30% Y/Y. For the first 38 weeks of the year, combined U.S. rail traffic (carloads and intermodal units) fell about 11% Y/Y. This likely explains why Norfolk Southern's Q3 revenue is expected to fall. The company's Q2 rail traffic fell 26% Y/Y, while the average selling price ("ASP") declined 4%.

Revenue for each of Norfolk Southern's key product categories fell. Coal declined 55% on a 57% decline in volume and a 3% increase in ASP. Low natural gas prices created more competitive pressure on the segment. Automotive fell over 60% on a 64% decline in volume and a 2% price hike. Automotive was hurt by plant closings; the segment could gain traction as plants are now reopening. Revenue for Chemicals revenue fell over 20% due to disruptions in the energy markets. Intermodal revenue fell 19% on a 16% decline in volume and a 4% drop in ASP.

Total rail traffic fell 26% Y/Y, which was worse than the decline in industry rail traffic. Coal and Automotive volume fell 57% and 64%. respectively. Exposure to these two segments hurt the company's total rail traffic. Agriculture may not be the catalyst I once thought, despite thawing trade tensions with China. Intermodal represented 61% of total rail traffic, up from 54% in the year-earlier period. The performance of Intermodal may have the biggest impact on volume and revenue going forward. I expect the segment to track movements in the global economy.

Blended ASP fell 4% Y/Y. Intermodal represented the lion's share of volume, so its loss of pricing power had an out-sized impact on ASP. Sans price hikes, Norfolk Southern's revenue could fall by double digits until the economy fully reopens.

Margins Eroded

Norfolk Southern has cut costs, though not as aggressively as CSX (CSX) or Union Pacific (UNP). The company delivered an operating ratio of 71%, up from 64% in the year-earlier period. Compensation and benefits expense was $586 million, down 18% Y/Y. The loss of scale weighed, yet headcount reductions helped somewhat:

We drove Comp & Ben down $126 million or 18% as employment was reduced by nearly 20% or 5,000 year-over-year and down 5% versus 1Q. It's important to note that, as we pressed forward with structural resource reductions in the quarter. We did maintain forces on extra board status that would be required to serve in the event of a sudden surge in volume, which is exactly what happened, in June, where volume sequentially increased 12% from the May level with no adverse service disruption.

Management has indicated it has the flexibility to increase manpower of volume rebounds after the economy reopens. Costs for purchased services were $372 million, down 11%. Compensation and benefits and purchased services were a combined 65% of operating expenses, up from 61% in the year-earlier period. Controlling these costs could be key to keeping its operating ratio rising higher.

Fuel costs fell 67% Y/Y, and was off much faster than revenue. Falling fuel prices appears to be a side benefit of a falling volume and a declining economy. The fallout was that EBITDA of $892 million fell 34% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 43%, down 300 basis points from the year-earlier period. If rail traffic continues to face headwinds, then margins could remain depressed.

Valuation Matters

Broader markets have bounced off their March lows due to stimulus efforts from the Federal Reserve. Railroad stocks have benefited from the melt-up in broader markets. However, NSC's valuation appears to have gotten ahead of actual potential financial performance. NSC has an enterprise value of $66 billion and trades at nearly 14x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The valuation likely does not reflect a dismal global economy and headwinds for rail traffic.

Conclusion

NSC is up over 20% Y/Y amid a pandemic and falling rail traffic. NSC remains a sell.

