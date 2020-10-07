To treat Alzheimer's disease, it is probably necessary to slow down the production of oxidants, remove those oxidants, and repair part of the damage that they cause to the brain.

Anti-amyloid and anti-tau drugs only slightly slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease because misfolded amyloid and tau proteins are only two among several factors that can trigger the disease.

Not so long ago, the two main hypotheses for Alzheimer’s disease were misfolded amyloid proteins and misfolded tau proteins. But now prevention or removal of either seems to have little effect on the progression of the disease.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and AC Immune (ACIU) recently announced disappointing results from their Phase 2 trial for their anti-tau drug semorinemab (history of anti-tau drugs). Roche’s stock value has gone down by just a few percentage points but AC Immune has lost almost half of its value. Bigger companies with multiple drugs in their pipeline can better absorb failures than small ones. Both stocks have now seemed to stabilize.

One of the primary lessons from the history of Alzheimer’s disease is that multiple injuries to the brain can cause Alzheimer’s disease. Misfolded amyloid and tau proteins, while often present, are just two of them. When there are multiple triggers to a disease, targeting a couple of them does very little to slow down the progression of the disease.

Neuroinflammation is now the emerging darling as the replacement hypothesis for amyloid and tau. Many of the current Alzheimer’s drug and drug candidates either target agents that initiate the pathways leading to inflammation such as misfolded amyloid proteins (multiple companies), misfolded tau proteins (multiple companies), gingipains (cortexyme), or which intervene further downstream.

The latter include sigma-1 receptor agonists that inhibit intracellular calcium release (Aricept and Anavex 2-73), protein kinase C inhibitors (prodrugs for riluzole from Biohaven), toll-like receptor and nicotinic receptor inhibitors (sumifilam from Cassava Sciences), an NMDA receptor antagonist (Namenda), and a p38 MAPK inhibitor (neflamapimoid). Stock tickers for these companies are: Cortexyme (CRTX), Anavex (AVXL), Biohaven (BHVN), and Cassava (SAVA)

But the neuroinflammation hypothesis poses its own problems. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, for instance, that act primarily late in the process that leads to inflammation appear to have little effect on Alzheimer’s disease (poor results). And here is perhaps one of the biggest clues to Alzheimer’s disease. Inflammation, tau, and amyloid all add to oxidative stress, but are themselves the products of this stress. The key then is not only to inhibit oxidative stress (which only moderately slows down the progression of the disease over time), but to remove compounds that are causing oxidation and nitration, and reverse part of the damage that they are doing to the brain (hypothesis/theory).

An approximate analogy is that of a sink with a running tap and a stopper. If you turn down the faucet (i.e. inhibit the formation of oxidants), the sink will still fill up but at a slower rate. If you turn down the faucet and start scooping the water out of the sink (i.e. not only inhibiting the formation of oxidants, but also removing oxidants and partially repairing the damage that they cause to the brain) the water stops filling up the sink.

In some notable clinical trials, natural products and drugs have done just that. Panax ginseng inhibits nuclear factor kappa-B - which limits oxidation, nitration, and inflammation - and it scavenges peroxynitrite (the principal nitro-oxidant in Alzheimer’s disease). Panax ginseng seems to lead to improvements in cognitive function at about 24 weeks that are sustained for two years (panax ginseng and Alzheimer's disease).

Chinese herbs (including panax ginseng) when combined with conventional Alzheimer’s drugs such as Aricept largely stabilize or substantially slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease (depending on what stage the patient was in) for two years, whereas the conventional drugs did not (Chinese herbs and Alzheimer's disease).

GV-971 a compound derived from brown algae which may also inhibit nuclear factor kappa-B and scavenge peroxynitrite produced improvements in cognition that were sustained for one year (better than Aricept) (GV-971 and Alzheimer's disease). GV-971 has been approved for use against Alzheimer’s disease in China and trials are beginning in other parts of the world.

Anavex 2-73 inhibits oxidative stress by inhibiting the release of intracellular calcium. As a tetrahydrofuran derivative it scavenges peroxynitrite by donating hydrogen atoms (mechanism). Anavex 2-73 appears to largely stabilize cognitive decline at 148 weeks (Anavex 2-73 and Alzheimer's disease). And it has been approved for compassionate use for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease in Australia.

Combating Alzheimer’s disease by finding compounds that readily donate hydrogen atoms seems almost too simplistic, but it is likely the central means to treating the disease. The donation of hydrogen not only leads to the scavenging of peroxynitrite, it also leads to the restoration of hydrogen to critical receptors, enzymes, and transport systems in the brain. Moreover, the scavenging of peroxynitrite leads to the production of water which helps de-nitrate many essential proteins in the brain, helping to restore part of their function (water as a de-nitrating agent).

Of the drug candidates currently being explored for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, Anavex 2-73 and GV-971 likely have the best chance of success in treating Alzheimer’s disease because they are likely good hydrogen donors.

Anavex 2-73 is also being studied for Parkinson’s Disease Dementia and Rett syndrome, in which oxidation and nitration also likely play a role. Anavex 2-73, thus, seems to be a good candidate for treating all three diseases/conditions. Financially, the company is in decent shape at the current time (Anavex 2-73 cash flow). In this phase at least, only the Alzheimer's disease trial remains to be completed.

The more immediate and more important factor for the future of the company are trial results. Each week that trial results are not released for the effect of Anavex 2-73 on dementia in Parkinson's disease increases anxiety, and the amount of speculation and inferences. If the trial results are good, the company will have a floor that will be considerably higher than its current value. If the results are poor, the company will lose much of its value (poor results for Parkinson's Disease Dementia would portend but not guarantee poor results for Rett's and Alzheimer's). If the results are somewhere in between, this may lead to some drop in the stock value due to expectations, with results for Rett's and Alzheimer's then being the key to the company's future.

Investing some money in Anavex 2-73 seems worth considering at this point in time based on it likely having the right mechanism and based on previous results regarding Alzheimer's disease. However, for those who wish for more certainly, the Parkinson's Disease Dementia results if either good or bad should provide a basis for a sound investment decision.

