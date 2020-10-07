In my opinion, the consumer is weak, and long-term spending on PCs, autos and mobile phones could wane. That could stymie Micron.

Micron (MU) reported quarterly revenue of $6.06 billion and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 and GAAP EPS of $0.11. The company beat on revenue and Non-GAAP EPS, but missed on GAAP EPS. The stock is off about 5% post earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Micron's Revenue Growth Was Uneven

Predicting pricing power and supply and demand dynamics within the memory market has become more difficult. Micron's forward revenue and earnings could hinge on several factors, including how some the global economy fully reopens. In the most recent quarter, the company delivered revenue of $6.1 billion, up 11% sequentially and 24% Y/Y. Revenue growth was uneven. The Compute and Networking Business Unit ("CBNU") grew revenue rapidly, which carried the quarter.

Gross margin was 34%, up from 32% in the May quarter and 29% in the year-earlier period. Gross margin was impacted by a change in the mix of business and negatively impacted by underutilization at the Lehi fab to the tune of 142 million.

Revenue from CNBU rose 59% Y/Y and 36% Q/Q due to strength in the data center market. COVID-19 led to shelter-in-place policies and more people working from home and connecting online. This, in turn, drove cloud growth; cloud DRAM bit shipments more than doubled Y/Y, and it could continue until the economy fully reopens. CNBU represented 50% of total revenue, up from 39% in the year-earlier period.

On-premise enterprise demand weakened due to lower IT investment in the business community. This could beset Micron as businesses cut IT and other capital expenditures amid an uncertain economy. Non-CNBU revenue was $3.0 billion, down 6% Q/Q and up 2% Y/Y. COVID-19 has particularly impacted Micron's revenue in mobile phone and PC markets. Management intimated that millions of people working from home created strong demand for certain segments of the PC market. In my opinion, a clearer picture of the direction of the PC market may not materialize until next year.

On a product basis, DRAM revenue rose 22% Q/Q and 29% Y/Y. Bit shipments rose in the mid-20%'s range, which offset a decline in ASP in the low-single digit percentage range. NAND revenue was off 8% Q/Q and up 27% Y/Y. Bit shipments were flat Q/Q, yet ASP was down in the upper-single digit percentage range. DRAM represents over 70% of total revenue; the strong performance in the data center market will likely drive the narrative for the rest of the year. However, understanding Micron's sequential performance is important in that it allows one to spot trends early. There appear to be headwinds within non-CNBU segments that may not dissipate anytime soon.

The Weak Consumer Rears Its Ugly Head

In focusing on the data center market, Micron has lessened its dependence on consumer buying patterns. What happens in the PC or mobile markets has been less important than it was in the past. However, consumer buying patterns could drive the narrative going forward. Consumer demand has driven the economy in the face of falling business fixed investment. However, the pandemic has likely changed consumers' outlooks, and they may be less able or willing to spend going forward.

Micron is exposed to the consumer though PC sales, mobile phone sales and auto sales. I am bearish on the company's EBU, which is exposed to the auto industry. Revenue for the segment fell 3% Q/Q and fell 7% Y/Y. EBU represented 11% of Micron's revenue, down from 14% in the year-earlier period. Auto sales have been practically flat for most of the past decade. They began to decline in 2019, likely due to the trade war with China. They fell off a cliff in Q1 2020 due to the pandemic. They rebounded to 15.6 million units in August, yet have not recovered to the 17.2 million units reported in February.

Stimulus from policymakers over the past decade has been focused mostly on corporations and institutions, in my opinion. The pandemic may have exposed how weak consumers really are. If consumers cannot afford big-ticket items like automobiles or are reticent to buy them, then economic growth could fizzle out after the economy reopens. It could also create serious headwinds for Micron and its EBU segment.

Weak Outlook

Despite solid revenue and earnings this quarter, management gave a weak outlook:

Compared to our fiscal Q4 results normalized to adjust for the extra week, we expect DRAM shipments to be relatively flat and NAND shipments to grow somewhat in the first half of fiscal 2021 due to market conditions and the impact of the Huawei restrictions.



We face headwinds in our gross margins in the first half of fiscal 2021 due to a mix shift toward NAND revenue, our pricing assumptions in the near-term driven by market conditions and temporarily higher costs related to our ramp of the first-generation replacement gate node and yield learning on new DRAM products such as graphics. We expect improved financial performance in the second half of the fiscal 2021 as we benefit from improved market conditions and declining costs.



With all these factors in mind, our non-GAAP guidance for FQ1 is as follows. We expect revenue to be $5.2 billion, plus or minus $200 million, gross margin to be in the range of 27.5% plus or minus 100 basis points, and operating expenses to be approximately $825 million, plus or minus $25 million. Finally, based on a share count of approximately 1.15 billion fully diluted shares, we expect EPS to be $0.47, plus or minus $0.07.

The top end of management's revenue guidance ($5.4 billion) would imply revenue growth of 5% Y/Y. The bottom end of the range ($5.0 billion) would imply a decline in revenue. Flat DRAM shipments are not what I would have anticipated given the strength of data centers and the cloud. Gross margin of about 29% would be about 500 basis points lower than that of the most recent quarter, implying margins are declining.

The mix shift to NAND and costs for the temporary ramp-up of DRAM for graphics could potentially dissipate over the course of the year, allowing margins to improve. Nonetheless, at the top end of guidance, gross profit would be down in the double-digit percentage range Q/Q and up in the double-digit percentage range Y/Y.

If gross profit falls sequentially, then that could hurt sentiment for the stock. Over the short term, I expect cloud growth to drive the narrative. Over the long term, the weak consumer could cause investors to look askance on Micron's exposure to PCs, mobile phones and autos.

Conclusion

MU is up in the low-single digit percentage range Y/Y. I rate the stock a long-term Sell.

