Supply and demand data suggest it will still be a few years before there is a large enough uranium shortage to support a rise to 50-70$/lbs levels which Energy Fuels needs.

While uranium prices are higher, they are still far below necessary levels for Energy Fuels to see positive cash flow.

The uranium market has been on a wild ride this year. U308 initially dipped during the March crash as investors anticipated demand for energy to drop. However, this caused Cameco (CCJ) and others to temporarily halt production at a few major mines which caused uranium prices to surge. Cameco has since reopened its Cigar Lake facility, but uranium prices are still at a decent level. See below:

(Trading Economics)

There have been other factors that support U.S. uranium prices. The U.S. Department of Commerce recently obtained an agreement from the Russian government to extend limits on uranium imports through 2040. There are, of course, many other low-cost uranium-producing nations that will continue to make it difficult for U.S. firms to make a profit like Kazakhstan, however, this is a clear step in the right direction for U.S. uranium giants like Energy Fuels (UUUU).

There has been considerable speculation around Energy Fuels for years. The company has expanded operations to become the largest potential uranium and vanadium producer in the U.S. and has received a generally supportive policy from the current administration and EIA. As of October 6th, the company is also completely debt-free which is very attractive in an uncertain environment like this. Still, the company will need uranium prices to climb in order for it to not be reliant on equity dilution.

Assessing Energy Fuel's Production Costs

The primary issue with the U.S.-based uranium mining companies is their higher production costs. There is simply such a large concentration of uranium in low-cost Kazakhstan that prices are not at break-even levels, causing many uranium mining stocks to see extreme dilution. As you can see below, Energy Fuels has not seen positive cash flow and has drastically expanded its shares outstanding over the past five years:

Data by YCharts

It is great that Energy Fuels no longer has debt, but it is still essentially a non-revenue company with only $5-10M in annual sales expected over the coming years. This means essentially all of its expenses have to come through equity dilutions and grants.

On that note, the company recently received a grant from the Department of Energy to study rare earth elements. Specifically, a grant to complete a conceptual that would allow rare-earth elements to be extracted from coal-based resources in an environmentally benign fashion. A move into other rare earths could be a very attractive opportunity for Energy Fuels as the Pentagon aims to end U.S. dependence on China's rare-earth elements.

Still, I do not believe it is safe to invest in a company that is entirely dependent on government deals. In the end, Energy Fuels must be able to make a profit without outside help. The company is sitting on 10-50M lbs of U308, but uranium prices are still over 50% below the estimated breakeven level for U.S. producers which is $67/lbs. Even if Energy Fuels can manage lower production costs in the $45-$60 range, uranium prices are still far below such levels. This means Energy Fuels will continue to need to dilute shares at a rapid pace in order to stay afloat. If its market-cap declines, the pace of these dilutions will as well which could easily cause UUUU to lose most of its current value.

Long-Term Outlook For Uranium Prices is Strong

As you have likely heard, the 2020s will see growth in demand for uranium due to many new nuclear plants being commissioned throughout the next five years. Of course, COVID has thrown a bit of a wrench in construction timelines and China recently decided to allow more coal plants to be built. This is important as China is the major factor in expected demand growth for uranium.

Still, official estimates from the World Nuclear Association indicate that there will be a growing shortage of uranium over the next 15 years. See below:

(Energy Fuels Investor Presentation)

Importantly, the shortage is not expected to grow significantly until about 2025 and 2023 at the earliest (if idle capacity is not restarted). From what I've seen, uranium prices tend to react to immediate supply and demand pressure and do not typically fully discount expected future changes. This is what allowed uranium to rise so high (nearly $140/lbs) during the 2008 bubble. However, it means Energy Fuels will likely be stuck with steeply negative cash flow for a few years before it turns up. Based on historical norms, this could mean its stock price declines significantly as it is diluted until it finally becomes cash flow positive.

The Bottom Line: Follow the Money

I'll admit that Energy Fuels has significant upside potential that will likely occur once uranium reaches the $45+ level. Until then, the company will be stuck with significant dilutions. As I said, if shareholders lose faith and its market-cap declines, it will need to dilute at an even faster pace which could easily result in extreme losses. Energy Fuel's recent interest in expanding its rare-earth businesses is attractive, but I'll need to see a solid proof-of-concept first.

For the time being, I believe investors who want exposure to the upside in uranium should buy lower-cost miners like Cameco. That company can make a profit with prices where they are which means it does not need to create new shares. As you can see below, this has allowed Cameco to outperform Energy Fuels by a wide margin this year:

Data by YCharts

Overall, I believe uranium prices have the potential to rise over the coming months and years, but it is not a good time to buy Energy Fuels. As explained in "Silvercorp Is No Longer The Silver Mining Leader It Was," low-cost producers generally have the most upside when commodity prices are low. Once commodity prices are near-breakeven levels for higher-cost producers, those companies have the best upside potential.

This is due to operating leverage. A small rise in uranium prices could cause Cameco's earnings to double or triple, making it an incredibly cheap stock. However, a small rise in uranium prices would not be enough to stop Energy Fuels from diluting shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCJ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.