Valuation is very undemanding, but it's hard to see this stock working without a line of sight to better, sustainable revenue growth and/or double-digit EBITDA margins.

Growth drivers like AngioVac, Auryon, and NanoKnife (further down the road), could still ultimately drive better revenue growth, but investors have been waiting a very long time for sustained growth.

In med-tech, you had better either have robust revenue growth or solid margins or the market isn’t going to want to have much to do with you. That’s been the issue for AngioDynamics (ANGO) for some time, predating COVID-19 by years, and it’s harder to stick with the argument that the latest collection of products is going to meaningfully change that long-term pattern.

I can understand why investors might be bullish on products like AngioVac, Auryon, and NanoKnife, as well as the potential for better share in vascular access, and think that this time will be different. Unfortunately, limited marketing capabilities are an issue, and while products like AngioVac do indeed offer good growth, it’s off a low base and the core business just isn’t all that attractive. Although mid single-digit revenue growth and longer-term FCF margins in the low-to-mid teens could support a good total return from here, I believe AngioDynamics is going to need to provide visibility on a path to double-digit EBITDA margins before the Street is going give a meaningfully better multiple to the shares.

COVID-19 Continues To Weigh On Procedures

Like most med-tech companies, AngioDynamics reported improving procedure counts from June on, though levels are still below pre-COVID-19 levels and management believes that procedures for this fiscal year (ending May 2021) could still be down 10% to 15%.

Revenue rose 6% as reported this quarter, though down more than 1% if you exclude a one-time NHS order that is unlikely to reoccur. Sales in the Vascular Intervention and Therapy (or VIT) segment rose 3%, with 46% growth in AngioVac offsetting flat-to-down performance everywhere else driven in part by COVID-19 disruptions. The recently-commercialized Auryon contributed a little over $1 million in revenue this quarter on about 500 procedures.

Vascular Access sales rose 21% as reported, but would have been down 1% excluding the NHS orders. PICC and midlines were once again strong (up 45% and 86%, respectively) on stronger critical care demand, while ports and dialysis were down (5% and 2%, respectively). Straight-line comparisons to Teleflex (TFX) and Becton Dickinson (BDX) are difficult, but I believe AngioDynamics gained share on these two larger access rivals largely due to AngioDynamics having capacity at a time when demand surged and larger rivals were more limited in their ability to ramp up production. Whether AngioDynamics can keep some of this newly-won business is a key unknown. The acquisition of tip location technology from Medical Components (C3 Wave) is a positive, but AngioDynamics has struggled here for a very long time.

Oncology revenue declined 12%, with ongoing declines in RF ablation (down 29%) and weakness in NanoKnife (equipment down 76% and probes down 5%). Solero revenue was up 7%, and I’m encouraged that NanoKnife probe demand held up relatively well. I’m not as bothered by the 29% drop in BioSentry revenue, as biopsy procedures have definitely been impacted by COVID-19.

Gross margin declined seven points, with five points of that coming directly from weaker overhead absorption. Adjusted EBITDA declined 38%, with a margin of 6.4%, and the company generated an operating loss.

Modest Guidance In A Tough Environment

Management guided to around 5.5% to 7.5% year-over-year revenue growth for this new fiscal year, and that’s inclusive of the expectation for double-digit declines in procedure counts.

AngioVac should remain a strong grower, and I believe it is now close to 10% of AngioDynamics’ sales (around $6M). A new fourth generation device should expand the addressable market even further, and I commend AngioVac for incorporating user feedback in the last couple of design generations. Still, it’s a niche product with a relatively limited set of use cases.

Auryon is a tougher case. This near-ultraviolet laser atherectomy system has delivered promising clinical results (4.3% 12-month target lesion revascularization), but 25 years of following med-tech has taught me to be hesitant if not outright skeptical where laser peripheral atherectomy is concerned. Limited marketing resources will be a challenge, but that should be offset by AngioDynamics’ long history with and focus on peripheral vascular clinicians. Market penetration of 5% would make the acquisition of Eximo Medical (the company that developed Auryon) arguably worthwhile, but it will take some time to get to that level (roughly 2,500 procedures per quarter) and I think it will take 10% market penetration to really move the needle for the company.

NanoKnife remains an exercise in patience. The company has 25 IRB approvals for its DIRECT clinical study, and clearly this is not an easy time to be initiating a new clinical study. AngioDynamics previously secured reimbursement codes for the trial (which will be investigating usage in pancreatic cancer), and I remain guardedly optimistic about the potential for a positive outcome here that would drive increased adoption several years down the line.

The Outlook

AngioDynamics’ current management team has been in place since 2016, and the shares have dramatically underperformed the medical device space since then, though that underperformance has come largely since July of 2019. Organic growth has remained weak, and there really hasn’t been any meaningful sustained progress in margins. With that, it’s become more and more difficult to make the bull case for these shares. As I said in the open, for med-tech stocks to work, there needs to be either revenue growth or healthy margins.

Can the ongoing success of AngioVac and the commercialization of Auryon change that? I do believe that AngioVac, Auryon, and other drivers can push organic growth back into the mid-single digits, but the track record here makes that honestly a bullish outlook. A lot of things could go right, including adoption of Auryon in peripheral procedures and clinical validation of NanoKnife, but AngioDynamics spent literally seven years with revenue between $342 million and $360 million and investors have heard the “this acquisition will allow the company to finally achieve sustained growth” story before.

The Bottom Line

If Auryon and NanoKnife can develop further, low-to-mid teens FCF margins are possible, and that would drive solid FCF growth on mid single-digit revenue growth. Cash flow isn’t really a share price driver at this point, though. What AngioDynamics needs for the shares to work is a sightline to reliable mid single-digit revenue growth (or better) and double-digit EBITDA margins. Get that in place, or get investors confident that it is on the way, and these shares could move into the high teens, and possibly even higher. I feel like that has been the takeaway on AngioDyanmics for a long, long time, though, and investors considering these shares need to be aware of the value trap risk.

