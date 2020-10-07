Brown-Forman has noticeably outperformed in the spirits category, as off-premise consumption has been strong, down-trading has been minimal, and categories like whisky and tequila remain strong in the U.S.

It takes a crisis to prove out a strategy, and thus far through the pandemic, Brown-Forman’s (BF.B) brand-building capabilities have served the company well. While different reporting calendars due create some challenges with comparability, Brown-Forman’s underlying sales performance has been a clear standout in a sector where many companies reported 30%-plus declines.

Valuation is the main issue I see, as “stretched” doesn’t really do it justice and Brown-Forman almost makes Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYY) look reasonably valued. While Brown-Forman does have excellent margins and ROICs (both of which contribute to a justifiable peer premium), I don’t see enough here in terms of growth or further margin leverage to support this premium.

Strong Brands Delivering

Brown-Forman reported underlying growth of 3% in the fiscal first quarter, and even on an adjusted basis, the “underlying-underlying” decline in the low single digits would have still been markedly better than the 35%-plus declines at Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDY), Remy, and Diageo (DEO), not to mention the mid-teens decline at Campari (OTCPK:DVDCF). Relative to its Europe-based competitors, Brown-Forman has been less vulnerable to declines in on-premise consumption, and likewise, less vulnerable to down-trading, though it may still be a bit early to declare the company free and clear on that potential headwind.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that Brown-Forman’s strongest brands are in healthy or hot areas for U.S. consumption. Whisky drives about two-thirds of the company’s sales, and category growth has been healthy in the mid-single digits, while tequila (more than a quarter of sales) has been one of the hottest categories in the alcoholic beverage space. Looking back at that most recent earnings report, the Jack Daniels brand family was up 3%, premium bourbons were up 18%, and tequilas were up 16% - all broadly consistent with industry trends.

End-market surveys have been a little mixed recently. The August NABCA data showed a little weakness for Brown-Forman (down about 1%), while recent Nielsen data supports the ongoing strength, with Brown-Forman sales up strongly through September 19. Nielsen data from Europe have also been strong, with Brown-Forman and Campari neck-and-neck for the strongest performances early in September (both up about 25%) and comfortably ahead of Diageo and Remy in the high teens.

A Different Mix; Beneficial For Now, But What About The Long Term?

Relative to the European spirit companies, Brown-Forman’s end-market mix is a little different. The company has even less exposure/leverage to emerging markets (17% by its calculation, though closer to 20% with travel retail included) than Campari, and well below the 40% level of many of its peers. Brown-Forman has virtually no meaningful exposure to China nor to India, and its largest emerging market is Mexico, where its tequila brands are relatively popular.

For now, this is not a bad thing. On-premise is even more significant in emerging markets than in developed markets (often over 65% versus 40-50% in many developed markets), and down-trading is typically a bigger issue in those markets, with Western spirits positioned as very high-end discretionary products.

Over the longer term, that could be more of an issue. Like Campari, Brown-Forman has the potential issue of weaker underlying growth from these more mature markets. Population and income aren’t likely to grow much, and while spirits have been gaining share from beer, that outgrow has been slowing, particularly in terms of volume, with premiumization even more critical.

Looking at mix from a different perspective, that of brand management, I’m much more favorably inclined toward Brown-Forman. Although the company couldn’t do much to liven up Southern Comfort or Canadian Mist, the company’s brand extensions with Jack Daniels have been very successful, and I’m impressed with what management has done with its niche bourbons and tequilas. Given those examples, I’m eager to see what the company does with its Scotch and Irish whisky brands over time.

Brown-Forman has also been stepping up its efforts to drive more brand innovation into the premium and super-premium categories. With Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCPK:STBFY), Diageo, and Constellation (STZ) all turning more attention to the high-end bourbon and whisky categories, that could well prove to be an important move for maintaining value share.

Outlook

Perhaps large emerging markets like China will eventually develop a taste for whisky and bourbon, and/or maybe India will ease up on its very high import taxes, allowing for Brown-Forman’s products to gain some share in these large markets.

As is, though, I think Brown-Forman’s revenue growth potential is more middle-of-the-pack than its premium valuation would otherwise suggest. Strong brand value and premiumization are valuable drivers, to be sure, but the 4-5% or so annualized revenue growth I expect over the next decade is actually better than what it has achieved over the trailing 10-15 years.

Brown-Forman has long generated exceptional operating margins, but breaking out above 35% has proven difficult, and I don’t expect that to happen over the next five years, as I believe management will need to reinvest in brand-building (advertising and promotion). One possible upside driver to watch is the company’s premiumization efforts - the higher price of premium products isn’t quite pure profit (particularly for products that require aging), but super-premium products do have noticeably higher gross margins, and that could be an invaluable tailwind. As is, I do expect FCF margins to remain solidly in the 20%’s, though, and that should support FCF growth on the high end of the mid-single digits.

Bottom Line

It really doesn’t matter if I use discounted cash flow, margin/ROIC-driven EV/EBITDA, or virtually any other valuation approach. Brown-Forman screens as expensive by all of them, and is basically on par with Remy Cointreau where valuation is concerned. While superior performance deserves premium valuation, I don’t see a high likelihood of the company outperforming its peer group on a longer-term basis given that premium valuation.

