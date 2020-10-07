Introduction

I have been keeping an eye on Nomad Foods (NOMD) for the past few years as I’m very charmed with the ‘consolidator’ model applied by the producer of frozen foods. Nomad has an excellent track record of buying smaller competitors and integrating their business into the existing Nomad structure, thereby taking advantage of economies of scale, synergy benefits and cross-selling opportunities. Despite the excellent track record, there appears to be very little interest in Nomad’s shares. Perhaps it’s because the company doesn’t pay a dividend or because it reports its financial results in Euro? I’m not sure, but I do know that value-oriented investors should definitely have a look at this company.

Data by YCharts

The first half of the year was remarkable

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a blessing for a lot of food producers and Nomad Foods, a large producer of frozen foods and meals, was no exception as its H1 2020 results were remarkably strong.

Its revenue increased by more than 10% in the first half of the year, but as the COGS increased by approximately 12%, the gross profit increased by just 8% from 351M EUR to 380M EUR. Fortunately, the operating profit did show a 33% increase as the higher other operating expenses were mitigated by a lower cost related to exceptional items. With an operating profit of 172.3M EUR, Nomad Foods definitely had an excellent first semester.

Source: SEC filings

As you can see on the income statement above, the company’s financing costs also decreased by approximately 5%, resulting in a pre-tax income of almost 144M EUR and an after-tax income of 110M EUR. Almost exactly 50% higher than in the first semester of 2019, and the EPS in H1 came in at 0.55 EUR which is approximately $0.65 based on the current EUR/USD exchange rate.

Nomad Foods is a cash flow story and I care more about the free cash flows than I do about the net income.

In the first semester, Nomad reported an operating cash flow of 236M EUR, but this doesn’t include taxes and interest payments yet. After deducting the 34M EUR taxes due over H1, the 25M EUR interest expenses and the 11M EUR in lease expenses, Nomad Foods had an adjusted operating cash flow of 166.1M EUR.

Source: SEC filings

After deducting the 23.6M EUR in capex (much lower than the 34.7M EUR in depreciation and amortization expenses), Nomad’s free cash flow result in H1 came in at 142.5M EUR. Using the current share count and EUR/USD exchange rate, this represents a free cash flow of $0.84/share and Nomad Foods should be able to record a full-year free cash flow result of $1.60/share. So, even at the current share price of $25, the free cash flow yield of 6.4% is very reasonable.

The company continued to buy back stock and has been mulling over a substantial buyback

The very strong first semester allowed Nomad Foods to hike its full-year expectations and the company is now expecting its EBITDA to be in excess of 460M EUR while the EPS is expected to come in above 1.27 EUR (excluding the impact of future share repurchases). As the free cash flow result is higher than the net income, we can also expect the free cash flow per share to exceed the 1.27 EUR per share.

Source: company presentation

In the first half of the financial year, Nomad Foods spent 83M EUR on share repurchases as it bought 5.4M shares at an average share price of $16.78/share, taking optimal advantage of the weak share price in March and April. Nomad Foods also mentioned it was planning to launch a $500M share buyback program using the Dutch Auction principle anticipating a price of $23-25.5/share, and as the share price was exceeding the maximum price under the tender offer, Nomad was only able to repurchase 18.1M shares at $25.5/share for a total buyback of $460M.

In any case, Nomad Foods' deployment of the cash during the brief period the share price was trading at absolute bargain levels shows how powerful a share buyback program can be. Too many companies use a share repurchase program to buy back stock irrelevant of the share price but Nomad’s decision to buy and cancel stock at fire sale prices will add value to the remaining shares.

Investment thesis

Nomad Foods had an excellent first semester, but the main question now is how the trend will continue now the initial panic reaction is over. I expect the company to continue to do well as the free cash flow could be used to reduce the net debt which isn’t an issue as the 930M EUR net debt versus an EBITDA of in excess of 200M EUR in H1 2020 (including the exceptional items) is reasonable. But a lower net debt could perhaps result in a lower cost of debt as well. Note: the net debt will likely increase to approximately 1.3B EUR as of the end of September due to the completed buyback program.

I support the share buyback plan, but not at any price and I think Nomad should pursue acquisitions rather than share buybacks if it cannot repurchase the stock in the low $20s. As Nomad Foods is a great silent compounder, it does belong in a value portfolio, although the main reason why Nomad isn’t a deep value opportunity is the high amount of intangibles on the balance sheet. In excess of 60% of the total balance sheet size of almost 6B EUR consists of goodwill and intangibles, and although Nomad has a positive book value per share (of just over $15/share pre-buyback), the tangible book value is negative.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in NOMD but am not adding at these levels. I prefer to wait for the lower-$20s.