While the transition from the stagnating CDN segment to faster-growing cybersecurity seems rational, it opens the door to competition.

Akamai (AKAM) had a blowout Q2 as its content delivery network ("CDN") segment made a comeback and its cybersecurity business continued to rapidly expand. However, the CDN business that Akamai has dominated for years is stagnant at best and declining at worst while network security - whether accomplished in the cloud, in hardware, or both - is a highly competitive market. So far, management has been able to exploit its existing edge network to rapidly advance its cybersecurity business. Going forward, AKAM will have to wall off its existing network security business from competitors while working hard to gain new customers.

Earnings

Akamai's Q2 EPS report was a blowout and soundly beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue of $795 million was up 13% yoy and cost controls helped push EBITDA margin up to 32.7% vs. 31.1% in Q1. As a result, EPS of $0.98/share was up 42% from Q2 of 2019. It was a great quarter but the stock actually closed down a tad the day of the report.

As the graphic below shows, AKAM's cloud security business grew 27% in Q2 - continuing a trend that stretches back more than a year. What was surprising in Q2 was an uptick in what had been a rather stagnate CDN business (revenue up 7% yoy), likely due to customers scrambling to provide solutions to handle a massive surge in internet traffic due to the global pandemic:

Going Forward

Note from the above graphic that AKAM's Cloud Security Solutions segment has grown to be ~1/3 of total revenue. But that means CDN is still responsible for ~2/3 or revenue. And that's the problem.

AKAM was a pioneer in CDN and really the first company to build a widely dispersed CDN. Akamai's CDN is still one of the largest, if not the largest, in the world:

A quarter of a million edge servers, deployed in thousands of locations around the world ingest 2.5 exabytes of data per year and interact with 1.3 billion devices and 100 million IP addresses every day. Residing within one network hop of over 90% of the world’s Internet users — it is the only global, massively distributed, intelligent edge platform, with the scale, resiliency and security that businesses demand.

As a result, Akamai has an advantage today because of the scale and resiliency of its existing network (more than 240,000 servers in over 130 countries) and its existing customer base:

However, as shown in the graphic above, prior to Q2, CDN revenue was relatively flat - or even declining - in 2019. That's because the big cloud providers - notably Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG) - operate CDNs of their own and already serve some of Akamai's customers. That puts them in an ideal position to steal business away from Akamai should they choose to do so. That is, Akamai doesn't have a wide moat to keep CDN competition at bay.

As a result, the company's full-year 2020 guidance does not appear to build on the strength of Q2, which looks to be a temporary uptick:

Source: 2020 Full-Year Guidance

The midpoint of Q3 revenue guidance ($772.5 million) is significantly below the $794 million posted in Q2. That may be why the stock traded slightly lower after the Q2 results were released. Yet the $772.5 million midpoint in Q3 revenue guidance would still be +8.8% as compared to the $709.9 million in revenue for Q3 of 2019. And the midpoint of full-year 2020 non-GAAP net income ($5.07/share) compares well to full-year 2019's $4.49 per diluted share. So in the near term, Akamai looks to be performing well and benefiting from the COVID-19 tailwinds that have resulted in more internet usage and traffic.

However, going forward and considering the big players that could erode AKAM's CDN business, the company's network security business - which has been growing at a near 30% clip - appear to be the catalyst and investment thesis. Akamai's primary initiative to leverage its existing dispersed network business into its cybersecurity solutions, as well as gain new customers, is what it calls the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform - which it describes as a "defensive shield that can surround and protect everything — sites, users, devices, data centers, clouds. It is the technology that eliminates friction and enables immersion." The company is getting high marks with its security products while increased video streaming and cyber attacks on video gaming provide excellent opportunities for the company to expand its market position.

The big question seems to be whether or not Akamai's security solutions can keep growing at a rate that will make up for the potential loss of revenue in CDNs going forward. That is uncertain and hard to ascertain given the COVID-19 juiced Q2 results.

Valuation

Akamai currently trades at a P/E=32.9 TTM earnings. The stock closed Friday at $108.61, which at the midpoint of guided (non-GAAP) 2020 earnings of $5.07 implies a forward P/E=21.4x. However, on a GAAP basis, according to Yahoo Finance, AKAM won't hit the ~$5.07 mark until full-year 2021:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Summary and Conclusion

Given the excellent Q2 EPS report and the company's full-year guidance, Akamai's stock looks reasonably valued. The company's cybersecurity related solutions are growing at a near 30% clip and looks to be the primary investment thesis going forward. However, that assumes the CDN business segment can maintain current revenue run-rates. And that is uncertain given the potential competition from big players like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google that could steal away a substantial slice of Akamai's CDN business. As a result, I advise investors to take a "wait-and-see" approach with AKAM and analyze coming earnings reports and management commentary before taking a position in the stock. For current shareholders, AKAM is a Hold.

