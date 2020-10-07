The stock is pricing in several years of sales growth plus substantial progress with margins.

Adjusted EBITDA margins are temporarily strong, but may drop back to near zero with a return to normal sales growth next year.

Thus, Wayfair may be able to reach $19+ billion in revenues by 2022 instead of 2023.

The permanent effect of the pandemic may be to accelerate the shift to online furniture sales by a year.

Wayfair (W) delivered a very strong Q2 2020 with the boost from the pandemic driving furniture sales online. The rapid sales growth is expected to continue (to a lesser extent) in Q3 2020, as in-person store traffic remains below normal.

The lasting effects of the pandemic on shopping patterns should accelerate the company's progress to improved adjusted EBITDA margins. However, it still appears to have a long way to go to get near its long-term targets.

At nearly $300 per share, the company is already pricing in several years of sales growth beyond 2020, along with significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins. Thus, the risk/reward looks unfavorable for Wayfair stock despite its strong, pandemic-influenced results.

Q2 2020 Results

Wayfair's Q2 2020 results were outstanding, as sales were driven online given many furniture stores were closed for extended periods of time. Its net sales went up +84% compared to Q2 2019, and this resulted in major gains in efficiency.

In particular, the company's gross margins ended up at 30.7%, contributing to a 10.2% adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter.

(Source)

However, it is unrealistic to expect gross margins to remain at that level in the long term. Wayfair's long-term target for gross margins is only 26-27% in an environment where the majority of furniture sales are still done at brick-and-mortar stores.

Q3 2020 Expectations

While the company's results with pandemic-boosted sales are extremely good, its margin outlook with more regular sales growth looks less impressive, albeit still improved from pre-pandemic quarters. Wayfair estimated that if it had 20% net revenue growth in Q3 2020, gross margins would be 26-27% of net revenues, customer service and merchant fees would be close to 4% and advertising costs would be around 10-11%. Selling, operations, technology, general and administrative would be slightly below $400 million, including depreciation.

This would be a noticeable improvement from earlier (such as Q1 2020) percentages for gross margins and advertising costs. However, that would still result in roughly zero adjusted EBITDA.

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020* Net Revenue 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Gross Margin 24.9% 30.7% 26.5% Customer Service + Merchant Fees 3.7% 3.2% 3.7% Advertising 11.8% 9.7% 10.5% Selling, Ops, Tech, G&A 15.3% 7.9% 12.4% Adjusted EBITDA -5.4% 10.2% -0.1%

* With 20% net revenue growth

Q3 2020's actual results are likely to be much better than zero adjusted EBITDA, as Wayfair mentioned that Q3 quarter-to-date revenue growth was approximately +70% (although volatile) as of early August.

This points to adjusted EBITDA margins likely ending up at mid- to upper-single digits percent for Q3 2020. Once the boost from the pandemic wears off, the company's adjusted EBITDA margins may drop back down to near zero though.

Valuation

Wayfair should be able to retain some of its pandemic-driven additional business. The result is that instead of reaching $19 billion revenues in 2023, it may now be able to reach $19+ billion revenues in 2022 and $23+ billion revenues by 2023.

A 50x P/E ratio off of 2023 sales may value the company at around $195 per share. This assumes that it can make mid-single digits adjusted EBITDA margins.

Thus, even if one prices in several years of growth and significant improvements in adjusted EBITDA, the company still seems quite highly priced at its current stock price.

Conclusion

Wayfair has benefited substantially from the sudden surge in online furniture sales, allowing it to deliver +84% revenue growth in Q2 2020 along with a 10.2% adjusted EBITDA margin. However, it noted that adjusted EBITDA margins may end up close to zero based on a more regular +20% revenue growth.

The company will likely permanently benefit from the accelerated category shift to online sales, allowing it to reach future sales targets one year earlier than previously expected. However, the stock still remains quite expensively priced and is already priced at a level that may only be justified if the company can successfully execute on its plans for several years.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.