When looking for beaten-down stocks, one doesn’t have to look much farther than the commercial real estate sector. In this article, I’m focused on Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), which has posted a disappointing 49% decline since the start of the year. While risks remain for this REIT, I believe most of the risks have already been priced in. I evaluate what makes Armada Hoffler an attractive investment at the current valuation; so let’s get started.

A Look Into Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler Properties is a diversified REIT that owns Class A office, mixed-mixed use retail/grocery-anchored and Class A multi-family properties. It is internally-managed and has over four decades of history in its space. The company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in its stabilized portfolio.

COVID-19 has presented the company with some recent challenges, as rent collection during the second quarter was just 87% portfolio wide. This was largely affected by Armada’s retail segment, which saw a 72% rent collection rate, compared to 100% for office and 99% for multi-family.

What I find encouraging, however, is that Armada reported in late September that its rent collection rate improved to 94% portfolio-wide. This includes 100% for office, 95% for multi-family, and 90% for retail. Looking forward, I expect rent collection to be more or less the same, with potential for some slight weakness. This is with consideration to President Trump’s announcement on Oct 6th that stimulus talks are off the table until after the election.

In the meantime, I see management as executing well on its increased focus towards multi-family. This is supported by Armada’s recent acquisition of the Edison Apartment complex in Richmond, Virginia. This 174 unit complex was acquired at an attractive cap rate of 6.75% and has high occupancy with increasing rents for several years. While some may view Armada’s diversified portfolio as being a drawback, I see it as a positive, as it gives management more flexibility to invest in areas with attractive growth characteristics. This is supported by management’s current focus on multi-family, as noted on the last conference call:

“With our increased focus in the multifamily sector, we’ve created a new division internally to manage the operations, growth and opportunities we are seeing in this asset class. This group will focus on a rapidly expanding portfolio and targeted acquisitions, combined with a robust pipeline of high quality apartment developments taking shape. We expect this piece of our business to expand at a faster rate than the office and retail segments, while we strive to grow the portfolio as a whole. To be clear, mixed use assets, CBD office, and high-quality grocery anchored retail will also continue to be significant drivers of growth and value for the company. The key to our 40-year track record of success has been the strength of our diversified platform, and the flexibility it affords us to adapt and capitalize on the ever changing landscape of commercial real estate.”

In addition, I find Armada’s unique third-party development platform to be attractive, as it continues to generate substantial fees. As of August, the company had nearly $200M in remaining contract value on its development projects, which management expects to take into 2021.

Balance Sheet

Turning to the balance sheet, Armada does have a fair amount of near-term debt maturities. As seen below, around 10-15% of its debt is maturing each year from 2021 to 2024. This is based on the $957M in total debt that the company currently carries. The current weighted average debt maturity is 5.3 years. While I would like to see a longer average debt maturity, I don’t see this as being a near-term risk, especially given the low-interest rate environment, which is expected to last until at least 2023.

Currently, Armada has a Core Debt to Core EBITDA (which takes out development-related debt and EBITDA) of 6.8x. Longer term, I would like to see this leverage metric trend down towards 6.0x. However, the debt level appears to be manageable at present, with a debt service coverage ratio of 3.2x.

Valuation

Armada appears to be attractively valued at the current price of $9.44 with a blended P/FFO of 8.5, which sits well below its normal P/FFO of 13.6. Even if we apply the more conservative low end of management’s 2020 FFO/share guidance of $1.09, we still arrive at a relatively cheap P/FFO of 8.7.

Meanwhile, 4.7% dividend yield remains well-covered, at a payout ratio of just 40% (based on FFO/share of $1.09).

Analysts seem to agree that shares are undervalued, with a consensus Buy rating and a score of 3.8 (on 1-5 scale), and an average price target of $10.88. This, combined with the 4.7% dividend yield, equates to a potential 20% one-year total return.

Investor Takeaway

Armada Hoffler Properties has seen some challenges from COVID-19, but the September rent collection report is encouraging. I also like the fact that management is shifting focus towards multi-family assets, which they expect to have more attractive growth dynamics than office and retail. Going forward, I would like to see Armada lower its debt profile, but I see it as being manageable at present, especially considering the currently low interest rate environment.

Lastly, I see the shares as being undervalued at present, and see the 4.7% dividend yield as being safe. Investors could see a potential 20% one-year total return based on share price appreciation and the dividend.

For those who seek a safer alternative, the preferred shares (AHH.PA) can be considered. It is currently trading at $24.31 with a 6.9% yield, and a call date in June of 2024.

