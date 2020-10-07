We rate BAC as a strong dividend stock with a stable 2.97% yield because the firm remains well-positioned in what is still a very beaten-up sector of the financial market.

However, income investors should view this relative underperformance as a buying opportunity because Bank of America could rebound in the event that economic growth continues to build within the U.S.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the global economy, stocks in the financial sector seem to have suffered to a disproportionate extent. While portfolio analysts are preparing for the prospects of a low interest rate environment that could be characterized by liquidity concerns for an extended period of time, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares have dropped and stock prices have fallen by 12.8% since August 11, 2020. However, we believe that income investors should view this relative underperformance as a potential buying opportunity because Bank of America could rebound in the event that economic growth continues to build within the U.S. economy. As a result, we rate BAC as a strong dividend stock with a stable 2.97% yield because Bank of America remains well-positioned (on a comparative basis) in what is still a very damaged sector in the financial market.

With all of the recent declines in BAC share prices, investors must understand that prior liquidity concerns developing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have weighed heavily on the entire financial sector. In addition to this, recent comments from the Federal Reserve suggest that interest rates in the U.S. will likely remain at near-zero levels until 2023 and this helps to explain why the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) has fallen by 9.4% since June 8, 2020.

If U.S. interest rates are to remain low for an extended period of time, contractions in the yield curve could put negative pressure on Bank of America's margins and this does create additional risk for income investors. During the second-quarter period of 2020, Bank of America encountered annualized losses of 3.4% in its revenue figure and losses of 11% in its net interest income figure.

Remember, Bank of America was the country's largest holder of bank deposits in the 2019 FDIC Annual Report (with a market share of more than 10%), and the firm currently holds deposits valued at $1.365 trillion (which marks an annual growth rate of 2.9%). For these reasons, we believe Bank of America stock might be in a good position to rally if an upside surprise in consumer inflation levels forced the Fed to alter its timeline for normalizing interest rates.

Another positive that can be found after the recent declines in share prices lies in the fact that key valuation metrics have fallen into much more favorable territory. Specifically, Bank of America price-to-book value of 0.866x, and this is relatively strong when considered in comparison with other heavyweight competitors in the financial sector. Some analysts in the financial sector seemed to be unimpressed with revenues from Bank of America's trading segment because JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) did manage to produce results that were a bit better during the same reporting period.

However, JPMorgan stock is currently trading with a price-to-book ratio of 1.273x and this metric has seen little upside after the initial declines resulting from the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Ultimately, this places JPM in much more expensive territory when compared to the valuation trends of Bank of America despite the fact that there appears to be less evidence that suggests potential upside for the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is another key competitor in many of Bank of America's regional markets and similar valuation trends can be found here as an additional example. In this case, U.S. Bancorp is currently trading with a price-to-book ratio of 1.208x and this metric has largely flat-lined since the beginning of July (with very few bounces in the periods that have followed).

Relative undervaluation with regard to Bank of America might have been another reason Warren Buffet's firm Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) purchased $2.1 billion in BAC stock during a three-week period in August. Over the last year, shares of Bank of America stock have shown trends that are largely sideways in nature while still managing to lose 13.7% for the period. However, shares of BAC are currently trading near the lower end of the 52-week range and this suggests that income investors will have a measure of safety (to be found in the stock's attractive 2.97% dividend yield) while the bulls wait for an upside turnaround in valuations.

Fortunately, it seems that even with Bank of America's recent declines, Berkshire still finds strong opportunities in the stock. However, this bullish view appears to be growing because the Yahoo Finance survey of 31 market analysts shows that Bank of America has received "buy" ratings from 24 different entities (including Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Oppenheimer). Interestingly, the median analyst price target for this survey is $28.69 (which is nearly 16.6% above current levels).

Of course, the second-quarter period this year would have been the worst of the destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic. During this period of time, the U.S. unemployment rate saw heights of 14.7% but Bank of America somehow managed to generate $3.5 billion in net income while increasing credit loss provisions (to $5.1. billion) as a supportive backstop against future earnings declines. If, however, the U.S. economy is able to find its footing and growth in GDP returns to normalized levels, Bank of America stock could rocket higher and potentially outperform the S&P 500 into next year.

In the quarters ahead, we should see reduced stresses being put in place on the U.S. banking system. As we have explained, Bank of America did see second-quarter declines of 11% in its net interest income but it should also be noted that the firm's non-interest income rose to $11.5 billion (a gain of 5%) during that same period. More than likely, this activity was generated as a result of trading strength in capital markets and these are factors that could continue to benefit Bank of America as long as the Federal Reserve adopts an expansionary view on monetary policy. If the Fed's view on low interest rates has already been priced into valuations at Bank of America, it might be the right time to consider adding BAC to income portfolios.

