Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. (HYT) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I had recommended in 2019 and in early 2020, only to turn to a more cautious stance after a sharp rebound. Despite my caution, HYT has continued to deliver strong gains to investors, and it could be a smart option for those wanting to play the high yield space. The fund trades at a discount to NAV, and the fund manager, BlackRock (BLK), has authorized a share purchase program for its CEFs, specifically targeting funds at a discount, including HYT.

While these are positive attributes, I do see justification for caution as well. The high yield corporate sector has seen an increase in defaults, and economic conditions around the globe indicate more may be on the way. Further, recent UNII (undistributed net investment income) metrics suggest the fund is having difficulty covering its distribution. While the yield is high enough to pique plenty of interest, investors should consider their risk tolerance in anticipation of what could be a volatile Q4.

Background

First, a little about HYT. The fund's primary objective is "to provide shareholders with current income," with a secondary objective to "provide shareholders with capital appreciation." The fund invests the majority of its assets in high-yield bonds, corporate loans, convertible debt securities and preferred securities which are below investment grade quality. Currently, HYT is trading at $10.91/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0779/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.57%. HYT is a fund I often recommend for high yield exposure, and I saw a tremendous value opportunity in the fund during the height of the March sell-off. In hindsight, buying in then would have rewarded investors quite handsomely, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

This performance has been impressive, and it has taken me by surprise to some degree. In fact, I more recently covered HYT in June and had a cautious outlook, yet the fund has continued to register strong gains anyway. With that in mind, I thought it was time to take another look at HYT to see if I should recommend it going in to 2021. After review, I do see some value in HYT at these levels. However, I am still cautious on the high yield corporate bond sector as a whole, so I feel a neutral rating remains appropriate for now.

Why Buy HYT? High Income At A Discounted Price

To begin, I want to touch on a few key reasons why investors may want to consider HYT. For those with more of a risk tolerance, high yield corporate bonds are usually a good option to diversify a portfolio. While the risk is certainly higher, they have a history of delivering stronger returns over time, albeit with more volatility. While shaky economic conditions, in the U.S. and abroad, may have some investors reluctant to consider this sector, it is certainly a place to go to find yield. For comparison, let us consider current yields for the high yield corporate sector, against other traditional asset classes, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, when it comes to finding an income stream above 5%, high yield corporates are one of the few areas where this is possible. HYT, given its leverage and discounted market price, is able to offer a yield above the sector average, at 8.5%. Thus, for investors looking for income, and there are many out there, this is certainly a reasonable place to start.

Expanding on this point, I noted HYT's yield is attractive partly because of its discount. This is true because the yield is based on the market price, which is currently less than the fund's underlying value. In fact, HYT trades at a discount greater than 4% as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

Clearly, buying in to a CEF at a discount is preferable, all other factors being equal. But it is worth noting that HYT almost always trades at a discount, and often one in the double-digit range. Therefore, this discounted price, while cheap on the surface, is actually on the higher end for HYT individually. This is important to point out because I want investors to recognize that buying at a 4% discount, while perhaps a seemingly attractive proposition, in no way guarantees positive returns.

My takeaway here is modestly positive. While I personally am reluctant to dive in to junk bonds at this time, I recognize that many investors have more risk tolerance and greater income needs. For these investors, I would revert back to the title of this piece, which says if you must buy high yield, do it at a discount. This brings HYT to mind, as the discount to NAV should help limit downside risk if the sector faces pressure. However, despite having a discount, HYT's valuation is above its 2020 average, which provides support for my overall neutral rating.

Why The Caution? Default Rates Are Rising

I will now shift to a fundamental reason why I am lukewarm on riskier debt as a whole right now. This thesis is a simple one, the sector is facing an extremely difficult economic climate and the default rate shows many of the bonds are deteriorating. Similar to equities, which seem to be getting increasingly disconnected with economic reality, high yield corporate bonds have been performing very well even as default rates move higher. And the increase is not something we should ignore, as the trailing 12-month rate has breached levels not seen in years, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Charles Schwab

Further, it is important to note this trend has not gone unnoticed. As volatility picked up at the end of September, many investors reacted by moving out of the high yield space. While not directly impacting HYT specifically, daily flows for the two most popular ETFs that passively track the high yield corporate bond sector, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), were sharply negative:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is that we can use these fund flows to recognize investors are trigger happy at the moment. As soon as the market got a bit rattled, there was a large outflow of funds in the high yield sector. This tells me if investors are buying HYT, they should expect some volatility in the months ahead, more than usual. This does not mean returns will be negative, but it does mean this investment is probably not the best idea for the risk averse right now.

UNII Figures Tell Us Income Has Been Under Pressure

Another point of concern has to do with HYT's income metrics. In fairness, HYT has a pretty strong history of paying its distribution, and has actually raised the payout over the past year. However, short-term metrics should always be monitored, and they show the fund is not earning enough in income to cover its distribution at the moment.

To illustrate, let us consider the most recent UNII figures. While not alarming by any stretch, it is worth nothing the fund has a negative UNII balance, which means there is not a lot of room for error going forward. Further, the current distribution coverage ratio is just over 86%, as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

My point here is to keep an eye on these figures, as they indicate HYT is under-earning what it needs to for the time being. While this does not mean a distribution cut is forthcoming, it does mean investors should monitor these figures for a turnaround in the coming months. If the figures do not improve, some action will need to be taken, and that could include a lowering of the current distribution rate.

Corporate Announcement From BlackRock Is A Tailwind

My final point reverts back to a more positive tone, and concerns a broader corporate announcement from BlackRock that impacts a large number of CEFs, including HYT. Specifically, at the end of September, BlackRock announced it has reauthorized a share repurchase program, which allows fund managers to purchase up to 5% of outstanding shares on the open market. The primary objective is to "enhance shareholder value", specifically by targeting the CEFs that trade at discounts to NAV:

Source: BlackRock

In English, what this announcement means is that BlackRock is allowing fund managers to buy up the shares of the funds it feels are undervalued. This is beneficial for current shareholders because it provides some additional buying momentum for the funds in question. While there are no guarantees as to which funds will ultimately see purchases, or by how much, HYT is a prime candidate because it trades below its NAV. The same is true for a number of other BlackRock CEFs that I recommend (and own), such as the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN), BlackRock Income Trust (BKT), and BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund (MUS). BKT and MUS in particular have had a positive reaction to this news, and HYT could be next. Simply, investors may attempt to front-run this announcement, by accumulating shares in CEFs they think BlackRock will be buying. Thus, this announcement creates a good deal of opportunity for investors when buying any of the funds noted in the announcement - but only at a discount. This includes HYT, and is part of the reason why I would favor this fund for high yield exposure at the moment.

Bottom line

HYT continues to deliver, and Q4 could see more gains. The income stream is attractive and the discounted price could interest value-oriented investors. Further, BlackRock may soon be doing some insider buying, so front-running that potential could be a profitable move. However, I have to manage expectations here. The high yield corporate bond market has shown signs of distress, and this reality has trickled down in to HYT's UNII figures. While there are no major signs of alarm, yet, it does highlight the risks investors take by moving down the credit rating ladder. Therefore, I believe my neutral rating continues to make sense, and would advise investors to be very selective on any new purchases of HYT at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBN, MUS, BKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.