You Can't Take Your Eyes Off The Tape: Greer

The best way to trade these markets is to trade robotically, let the market dictate what is happening, watch price action, and take the emotion out of trading.

The possibility of a significant divestiture in tech is something to watch, as the breakup of tech giants could cause a selloff that lasts days or weeks.

Tony Greer, editor of the Morning Navigator, joined today’s Real Vision Daily Briefing to examine the latest wild market swings.

Despite a large selling episode on Friday with the announcement of President Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19, Greer said the rally still has momentum as the macro indicators are still driving markets upward.

Greer cited some of the evidence that suggests continued momentum: 2020 set the record for the largest dollar volume of IPOs, and September of this year saw the highest investment grade issuance of all time.

We should keep in the back of our minds that this issuance machine is cranking away, he said, which gives him further confidence in a sustained rally.

In a period of complete uncertainty such as this, Greer said the best thing that do is a lot of observing and following the price action. Following the nosedive on Friday, the market rallied 70 handles in the S&P off of that bottom so there were people at around 3300 looking to put money to work, he said. All we needed after that was positive optics and the market will hold and rally, Greer said, which it did on Monday when the president was released from Walter Reed and we saw a lot of money being put to work in markets.

“All 11 sectors rallied, we had the macro tail winds of a weaker dollar, we had a 6% rally in WTI for the risk-takers to hang their hat on, then this higher high in the S&P right at the moving averages on a Trump headline,” Greer said. “We had a gung-ho, risk-on bull rally that will probably in some form continue.”

Then we got the tweet about stimulus negotiations being tabled until after the election and markets swung wildly to risk-off. It was literally a straight line down in the S&P, Greer said, but the most important observation he made during this was that the bond market moves didn’t unwind in response to the curve balls coming out of the tape.

Greer also discussed the U.S. House of Representatives antitrust report on Big Tech firms that essentially called to break up the companies. He said the possibility of a significant divestiture could cause a selloff that lasts for days or weeks, but that we’re still a long way from a breakup and things may change.

Greer’s overall advice to investors trying to trade these markets is to learn how to trade robotically, let the market dictate to you what is happening rather than formulating your own view, watch price action, and take the emotion out of trading.

