Expect more of this from midstream going forward, with independent entities doubling down on the embedded value in their equity prices.

On October 5, Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) announced the implementation of a $500mm share repurchase program while concurrently updating its EBITDA outlook to the high end of the guidance range. The firm has been a big winner off the lows, largely as investors grossly underestimated the strength in natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and the coming integration of its multi-basin assets via the Grand Prix Pipeline. Shares understandably jumped on the news, sending a strong signal heading into a period of uncertainty for this industry. Many investors have been spooked, not knowing what to make of constant news updates on recontracting woes and the potential regulatory disruption if Democrats seize control.

The Bigger Picture

This is potentially much more than a Targa Resources news item. This is potentially a starting salvo from the midstream industry on "per share" value creation. Over the years, I've gotten many questions on why this side of the market never really put meaningful share repurchases programs into place - at least outside of a few exceptions. The answer to that is a pretty simple one: it just did not make the cut on a laundry list of needs for cash. Remember that the Board of Directors and senior executive team have a few large buckets that they can direct cash towards as it comes in:

Dividends/distributions to equity owners. Paying down debt on the balance sheet. Investing in attractive growth projects. Buying back shares/units.

Ever since unconventional production took off, the industry just did not have capital availability for buybacks. In prior years, firms ran tighter coverage (1.2x-1.5x), had a backlog of accretive growth projects at attractive build multiples, and, in the latter innings, were beginning to deal with investor block demanding more safety in the form of lower leverage. While smaller investors often push for buybacks based on the math alone with little regard for safety, during this period, building what the market would (hopefully) view as a more stable business with longevity took precedent.

Today, the story is a little different. Already winding down prior to the virus, the coronavirus has accelerated a move to a steady, almost maintenance state for midstream project development. This is a reaction to demand. Many feel that the United States might have already seen peak production in terms of both oil and natural gas - or at the very least, a return to that high watermark is years away. That means that asset growth spending is now not necessary outside of niche cases.

Perhaps, a sore spot for investors reading this, cash allocated to shareholders/unitholders was hit as well. While, in some cases, necessary and other cases, reactionary, a host of dividend and distribution cuts has freed up large chunks of distributable cash flow. With incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") now largely eliminated, those that control many of these partnerships are now not disproportionately harmed by reductions - making this an easier decision for those at the top.

Creditors First, Strong Equity Investor Tail

Cleaning up balance sheets remains an ongoing process - but one where has been significant inroads as management teams increasingly target "free cash flow" over "distributable cash flow". On average, the industry currently trades at 5.0x leverage inclusive of preferreds; creditors and institutional asset managers want to see about one turn of leverage taken off that figure; nearly one hundred billion in debt within my coverage universe.

Targa Resources trades right in line with leverage norms. Why is it putting a buyback authorization in place now when it has so much progress to do on the balance sheet? Because it cut dividends and its capital budget so aggressively. In Q2, the dividend was reduced by 90%, with most estimates calling for just $225m in annual growth investment in 2021 and 2022; down $525m from 2020 and more than $2,500m in 2019. That has freed up hundreds of millions in annual cash flow for balance sheet cleanup, enough to assuage creditor concerns that they can make this move now.

Because there is some caution on going back to high payout ratios, variable/"bonus" payouts or share repurchases look to have more appeal. While nothing is quite as nice as receiving a check from a company each and every quarter, investors could and should be enthused. With many of these firms trading at valuations that imply low levels of terminal value beyond even ten or fifteen years, buybacks significantly increase shareholder value - both in the form of "doubling down" on free cash flow generative assets and in retiring equity with high ongoing payout costs.

Takeaways

If current valuations stay where they are in midstream, I expect this to be a trend. While large caps like Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) have open buyback authorizations, others like Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Williams (NYSE:WMB), or MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) could soon see it as a viable means of capital allocation as well. It is much tougher to call in so-called "captive" partnerships, but that need not be a full impediment. For instance, Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) has bought back units in the past - including from its general partner. This will not be the last buyback announcement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.