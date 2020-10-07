Note: I have covered Cineworld previously, investors should see this as an update on my earlier article on the company.

Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF) dropped dramatically on Monday morning as the company announced the closure of all its theatres in both the US and the UK by Wednesday. The news had actually leaked over the weekend and even started to trend on Twitter (TWTR) in the UK on Saturday. The fact the news actually trended shows the significance of these closures as thousands of jobs are now at risk. From an investor's perspective, I still believe Cineworld is overvalued and as negotiations with lenders continue I believe investors will soon find shares will fall far lower than current levels purely off of trading action. I believe the end result will be either a complete equity wipeout or significant dilution - the market is not fully pricing in this risk currently. Due to these reasons, investors should stay away from equity.

Theatre closures

Cineworld confirmed this morning the temporary closure of its 536 Regal theatres in the US and 127 Picturehouse and Cineworld theatres in the UK. The news has huge significance and the market recognized that with shares down 40% to 24p by Monday afternoon. The news shows that Cineworld would prefer not to have any cash generation from its UK and US operations rather than sustaining the high cash burn and losses that it is experiencing in this current environment. Although this will help Cineworld to cut costs by reducing its headcount, much of the company's administrative costs will still remain.

It is an extremely concerning period for all at Cineworld. Not only this but it also highlights the dire situation that many theatre chains find themselves in. My more favored UK theatre pick Everyman Media also fell 10%+ on Monday trading, as the Cineworld news surprised the market and displayed the rough waters not only theatre chains face but also retail in general. I don't believe that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call to the UK public 'go to the cinema' is going to change much either as he is the man that has already created much of the consumer uncertainty and it is now too little too later for Cineworld.

As mentioned in my previous article, Cineworld has high fixed costs and is colossal in size. Not only are they facing huge losses and high cash burn currently but also an enormous debt pile which is applying pressure on equity over the short term. I simply do not see a way out of this for Cineworld shareholders, particularly now as the majority of cash generation has been slashed. By Wednesday (when the theatre closures will occur), Cineworld will have 117 theatres that could still be operational, less than a fifth of its total theatre count.

Cineworld's debt continues to weigh on its balance sheet and particularly through current uncertainty and with no near-term vaccine in sight - Cineworld will be looking to deleverage its balance sheet as quickly as possible to improve versatility. Not only this but although Cineworld calls the closures 'temporary', I believe many will be closed permanently. The issues Cineworld faces will be here for a substantial period and the company is simply too large in the current environment, they can no longer carry those theatre chains that would be underperforming. The highly likely upcoming restructuring will give Cineworld the ability to get rid of some of that deadweight and streamline its business. It would also give them the opportunity to deal with the Cineplex lawsuit that is another issue of the long list of problems they have been facing. All in all a restructuring would be necessary and beneficial for the company.

The real question is, where does this leave shareholders? Although I previously believed the eventual end result for Cineworld shareholders would be zero, I didn't expect theatre closures to be as quick as they have been. How quickly the closures have come is reflective of the poor and weak demand that Cineworld has been facing. It is crazy to think that the James Bond movie was going to be Cineworld's lifeline, which has now been delayed until April 2021 (Cineworld cited this as a big reason for the theatre closures).

It was almost as though Cineworld was merely hanging on until the big releases came along and brought some footfall into theatres. But now Cineworld has lost this lifeline and the delay appears too far away for investors to avoid a restructuring. Cineworld has a huge debt pile of £3.2 billion bank debt and £3.3 billion of lease liabilities, while its asset values are shrinking due to the pandemic. The clock is ticking on Cineworld as it nears the EBITDA to net debt ratio testing period in December.

In fact, Sky News has already reported that these negotiations have now started as a syndicate of banks that have hired FTI consulting to negotiate with Cineworld. The lenders already agreed on a pretty generous waiver for Cineworld previously but even with this extension and relaxation of the EBITDA/debt ratio to a huge nine times, Cineworld is now looking extremely unlikely to avoid breaching this lenient covenant. I outlined in my previous article that a strong pick-up in demand will be vital in this regard and Cineworld has failed to see that. This is then made worse by the fact Cineworld's market capitalization stands below £400 million. The power is in lenders' hands at this point and there is no need for them to be kind to shareholders.

Now Cineworld has opted to close theatres, the company's cash runway isn't very long either. Fitch has just predicted that Cineworld's liquidity runway may last just 2-3 months making it increasingly important to form a restructuring quickly. In the company's interim results, revenues fell by 66% with just 3-4 months of disruption. This decline was fueled by lower admissions which were down by an astonishing 72% over the period.

Conclusion

Cineworld pulling the plug on its operations, for the time being, is reflective of the dire situation theatre chains are in. Cineworld was one of the worst positioned for this crisis, being colossal in size and having a huge debt pile looming over its head. I don't see a way out of this for Cineworld without a comprehensive restructuring. I once again remind investors that the cards are in the lender's hands and there is no need for them to give the shareholders anything. The only reason they might leave something on the table for shareholders is for efficiency in the restructuring process, but that would only be very minimal and is extremely unlikely to be anywhere near the market capitalization Cineworld stands on currently. For these reasons, I believe investors should stay away from equity or if they own shares, sell up and move on.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CNNWF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.