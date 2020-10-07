If the fund started an aggressive stock buyback (perhaps with activist involvement), it could make an interesting trade to hold until it trades closer to NAV. However, until then, I'll be avoiding this fund.

I’m a firm believer that investors need to diversify internationally. Home country bias has a demonstrated history of limiting long-term returns. Additionally, history shows that being “all in” on a single country is a risky strategy. In the current market, international stocks often represent fantastic growth and value opportunities. International fixed income is also a great way to diversify income sources.

Aberdeen is a global manager with broad and deep expertise in many unique markets. If there is any closed end fund manager that should be able to take advantage of opportunities in Asia, it's Aberdeen. One of their closed end funds offers exposure to Asian sovereign and corporate credit: Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEMKT:FAX).

Asian fixed income, in particular, has unique potential. The 1997 Asian financial crisis forced brutal readjustments. Since then, Asian governments have operated with relatively conservative balance sheets. Aberdeen cites Singapore as an example: They funded aggressive fiscal support from their own reserves, rather than taking on more debt. Many countries are much more stable than peers in the emerging and developed markets. Although there is a risk of a broad emerging market debt crisis, careful active management focused on the highest growth regions has a decent chance of sidestepping the worst of it.

Investment Strategy and Recent Changes

FAX follows a diversified debt strategy covering both sovereign and corporate debt in the Asia Pacific region.

This chart summarizes FAX’s holdings by country:

Source: Fund website, author’s Calculations

Slightly over half of their holdings are denominated in US dollars, so FAX includes some currency risk, but less than you might expect for their strategy.

The current allocation includes slightly under 60% in the private sector, with the rest in the public sector.

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

The top holdings consist mostly of government bonds. However, FAX also has notable stakes in the credit of Hutchison Whampoa, a holding company with extensive infrastructure operations, and Vena Energy Capital Pt. Ltd., a power company in Singapore.

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

They are also diversified by credit quality: fund documents allow them to invest up to 35% of the portfolio in non-investment grade debt.

The unrated part of the portfolio includes many cases where the issuer is rated, but the particular issue is not. Typically, this means that a small group of investors bought it based on their own fundamental proprietary credit analysis. There is no point spending money on a rating if there isn’t going to be a broad market for the particular issue.

Recent Strategy Changes

FAX recently received shareholder approval to make several subtle but important changes to their investment strategy.

Previously, FAX had been required to invest at least 20% of its assets in Australian debt securities - either government or corporate. However, it recently changed this policy in order to avoid overexposure to a currency that had become increasingly volatile as a result of the trade war and extraordinary central bank measures. Additionally, changing this policy allows them to pursue opportunities that they see arising in the broader Asia markets. They will still maintain a relatively large allocation to Australia, but now, they have more flexibility.

Additionally, previously, the fund had been limited to a maximum currency exposure to 10% of the fund. Now, they are allowed up to 25% exposure to any investment grade country and currency, and up to 15% exposure in non-investment grade country. They are also allowed a maximum of 20% outside of Asia.

Recent Performance

The need to maintain compliance with debt covenants prevented them from taking advantage of opportunities during the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, they also liquidated positions in the more liquid markets, effectively making the portfolio more exposed to riskier markets. As the lockdowns ended and the markets recovered, they were able to take advantage of some opportunities in the Asian credit markets, but, nonetheless, the timing could have been better.

Over the past five years, FAX has averaged a 6.47% total return per annum. This is certainly not great, although without going far out on the risk curve, it is difficult to get much higher returns in fixed income under the current interest rate environment.

However, there are two main reasons why I don’t think it's wise to allocate to FAX at this time: Overdistribution and lack of stock buybacks in spite of chronic discounts.

Overdistribution by Design

Management’s distribution policy is to focus on maintaining a steady monthly distribution, even if they don’t generate enough investment income. Unfortunately, this has resulted in declining NAV over time.

Management themselves acknowledges the limitation of this strategy:

The disadvantage of a stable distribution is the potential for the erosion of the Fund’s assets over time.

The NAV is down 35% since the end of 2010.

Ideally, a fund following this strategy should make more prudent distributions, and at least maintain NAV over time. Some purely income-focused investors might prefer steady income at the expense of NAV growth. However, for me, it's a deal killer if the management isn’t even trying to maintain or grow NAV.

Chronic Discount

Closed-end funds trading at a discount can be a great value opportunity. However, if a fund trades at a chronic discount, the value argument is less compelling. FAX currently trades at a 13.9% discount. In the past year, the discount has ranged from 9% to 30%. Over the past five years, the discount has averaged 12.6%

This chart shows how the discount has varied over the past five years.

It seems stock buybacks would be highly accretive to patient shareholders and would help to close the discount. The fund has total assets of around $1 billion, which seems large enough to support trading liquidity even if they buy back a large percent of shares.

I found management’s published explanation for why they haven’t been buying back stock unconvincing. They argued that the discount expansion wasn’t unique to FAX, but that doesn’t change the fact that, if their portfolio is undervalued, then buying at a discount would be even better. It's theoretically possible that there were new investments not in their portfolio even more heavily discounted, but if that was the case, we might expect many more new investments during the early days of the pandemic than what occurred. They also stated:

"We were focused on getting investment limitation changes which would improve earnings/risk profile to be followed by an IR marketing push"

It's true that buyback wouldn’t improve the earnings risk profile of the portfolio, but it's hard to argue that buybacks wouldn’t be an effective complement to any IR marketing push. They also argue that a steady income should help close the valuation gap, but the last decade seems to disprove that idea.

Conclusion

Exposure to Asian credit has good potential as a way to diversify income sources. FAX’s ~8% yield is tempting and might make sense for a purely income-focused investor that is not concerned with getting capital gains. Unfortunately, without a more serious attempt at supporting the stock price, I can’t advocate buying FAX. If they started an aggressive stock buyback and/or an activist started pressuring management, FAX would be a better investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.