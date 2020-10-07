The stock is extremely volatile and has been run-up greatly this year already so is likely only suitable for people wanting to trade the volatility and not for serious investors.

VivoPower International (VVPR) is a solar power company operating in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. These companies are not always well-liked in investment circles as many of us still remember numerous fiascos in the industry such as Solyndra. However, solar power has now begun to come into its own and thus it may be time to consider gaining some exposure to it. The solar industry itself is poised to deliver very high growth over the coming years and VivoPower appears to be positioned to take advantage of this. The company’s stock price has recently exploded, though, so it is certainly possible that the opportunity here has already passed.

About VivoPower

As just mentioned, VivoPower International is active in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The lion’s share of its operations are in Australia. At first glance, this makes a great deal of sense as a large portion of Australia is a desert. Deserts typically have a great deal of sunshine and relatively few cloudy or rainy days. Interestingly, though, VivoPower’s solar plants are not located in the desert. The deserts are located in the west and central parts of the country, but the company’s solar plants are located in the more populated east:

Source: VivoPower

This may appear to be a strange choice as these areas do not have the ideal climate for a solar power installation, but it does make a certain amount of sense. One of the challenges with electrical grids is the fact that there are inherent power losses as electricity travels over long distances. Thus, it would prove challenging to put the power stations in the desert and then transmit the electricity back to the populated east.

It is a similar situation in the United States. The company is generally not constructing its projects in the deserts of the southwest, although most of them are in southern states:

Source: VivoPower

With the notable exception of Washington state, none of these states is highly populated (Texas has a large population, but due to its size, it has a fairly low population density). This means that there is a great deal of free space available to construct the solar facilities. This can help keep construction costs low as the land prices will generally be lower and there may be fewer regulations and other hurdles to jump through.

VivoPower does not outright own any of the solar projects that it has in the United States. Rather, the company has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with Innovative Solar Systems and it is this joint venture that constructs the solar facilities. There have been some problems with this joint venture, however. Due to some problems with Innovative Solar Systems, 237 megawatts of projects have been cancelled and another 492 megawatts have been put on hold. The joint venture does still have 1.177 gigawatts worth of projects completed or still under construction, though, which is enough to power about 860,000 homes. While VivoPower only has a small percentage of the 64.2 gigawatts of installed solar generation capacity in the United States, it is clearly not a slouch in that area.

There is a very real chance that VivoPower itself will see its power generation capacity in the United States surge in relatively short order. This is because of the aforementioned problems with Innovative Solar Systems. As a result of the problems, VivoPower has been pursuing legal claims against Innovative Solar Systems, but it has agreed to drop the lawsuit if Innovative Solar Systems agrees to sell its stake in the joint venture for $1. Thus far, Innovative Solar has been reluctant to do this, but if it ultimately concedes, then VivoPower will effectively own the entire joint venture and thus all of the generation capacity that it has instead of the partial ownership that VivoPower has now.

Solar Power Fundamentals

As I mentioned earlier in the article, the solar industry in aggregate is well-positioned to deliver reasonably strong growth over the coming years. As might be expected, this is partly due to climate change fears. These fears have prompted numerous governments to implement various policies and incentives meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of these methods is to encourage the development of renewable sources of electricity. When we combine this with some of the technological improvements that we have seen in the renewable space, solar energy is much more viable than it once was.

This is likely to continue going forward as these fears are not likely to go anywhere and renewables are seeing growing demand even from end-users of electricity. According to the International Energy Agency, the demand for renewables will grow more over the next two decades than any other source of energy:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan (KMI)

There are of course many different kinds of renewables and not all of them can be used in every different scenario. For example, hydroelectric power cannot be used if there is no source of running water. Solar and wind power are somewhat more flexible, though, since they can be used anywhere there is a reliable source of sunlight or wind. Thus, we might expect these to be the primary sources of renewable energy going forward. This is exactly what the agency predicts as well. According to its analysts, solar and wind power will both see very strong growth over the next twenty years. Solar energy is expected to see stronger growth than wind power, however:

Source: International Energy Agency

This obviously benefits VivoPower since the company’s basic business model is developing solar power plants. The company therefore will likely have the opportunity to develop more solar power plants as the demand for electricity from this source increases. This positions the company well to grow its revenue as it constructs plants and sells the electricity from them in order to meet this demand.

Aevitas

In addition to operating as a solar power utility, VivoPower operates a critical power services business, which it calls Aevitas. This unit works with businesses to ensure that their power infrastructure is adequate for their needs. For example, a datacenter needs to ensure that its power is uninterruptible because a power outage would cripple its business. This business unit is nice because it adds a bit of diversity to the company’s revenue stream and also provides it with some cross-selling opportunities. For instance, it could sell solar power to a customer and then work with that same customer to provide uninterruptible power on site.

One thing that we like to see from a business is a diversification of revenues. After all, if a business derives all of its revenue from a single company or industry, then problems in that industry or sector would have an outsized impact on the company. Fortunately, VivoPower does not have this problem with its Aevitas unit. Aevitas does business under two names: J.A. Martin and Kenshaw. Each of these two divisions derives their revenues from a wide variety of industries as shown here:

Source: VivoPower

Admittedly, we can see that Kenshaw makes the majority of its revenues from datacenters. At first glance, this may appear to be a problem because it represents a concentration of revenue as opposed to the diversity that we like to see. However, when we look at both units in combination, we still see a great deal of revenue diversity. Thus, VivoPower does not appear to be overly exposed to any one company or industry.

Financial Considerations

Investors often have something of a love-hate relationship with solar energy companies. While most recognize the growth potential that the industry has, they are also cautious because of the sizable number of fairly high-profile bankruptcies in the sector. Thus, it makes sense for us to have a look at VivoPower’s finances to attempt to determine the risks of this here.

First, we will have a look at the way that the company finances itself. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity simply because a company has to make regular payments on its debt as well as completely pay off the debt at maturity. Thus, if some event causes a company’s cash flows to decline, the company could end up getting into financial trouble because of these regular payments. As of June 30, 2020, VivoPower had $21.774 million in net debt but only $17.706 million in shareowners’ equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, so VivoPower is clearly financing itself primarily through debt. This could be risky given the company’s high growth rate and lack of profits.

The more important thing than the way a company is financed is its ability to carry that financing. As already mentioned, VivoPower is not profitable. The company reported a net loss of $5.103 million last year and a net loss of $11.223 million in 2018. As I have pointed out before, though, net income is a somewhat meaningless metric because it can be impacted by any number of things that do not actually represent money leaving the business. The more important thing to look at is operating cash flow, which is the money left over from the company’s basic business operations after it pays all of its bills. In the past year, this figure was a negative $4.573 million. This is worse than the negative $1.565 million that it had in the prior year. This is a worrying trend because it indicates that the company is not earning enough money from its basic operations to pay its bills and this situation is getting worse. This could prove to be a very real risk if the company cannot correct this problem as it currently has to keep going to the capital markets in order to raise the money that it needs to pay its bills. This is not a sustainable situation over any sort of extended period.

Stock Performance

Despite the risks that were just illustrated, the stock has given a rather interesting performance this year. As we can see here, the stock has been almost flat from the time of its 2017 initial public offering until the middle of August when it quickly spiked upward:

Source: Fidelity Investments

This spike has resulted in the stock delivering a massive 1,068.57% return year-to-date. Clearly, someone has taken an interest in the stock recently. This may be due to the company taking a 51% stake in an electric off-road vehicle producer, but this did not happen until late September when the stock had already been run up, so it might not be a major factor. This spike is evidence of a volatile and low volume stock that is mostly suitable for traders. When we consider the company’s financial stress and obvious volatility, it may be a good idea for serious investors to stay away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.