The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) does just what the name implies: offers investors exposure to the disruptive technology coming out of the autonomous and robotics sub-sectors. Robotics is one of the fastest-growing segments within the technology sector and ARKQ has vastly out-performed both the S&P500 and most all of its peers. It is an actively managed fund and its out-performance is an indication of excellent portfolio management - led by Catherine Wood, ARK's CEO and CIO. The ETF should be considered as a core long-term technology holding for those "seeking alpha".

Performance

The primary investment thesis behind investing in ARKQ is simple: performance. As can be seen in the graphic below, ARKQ has not only outperformed the S&P500 by 65%+ over the past year, but it has also out-performed peers like the Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO), the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (IRBO), and the First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) by a minimum of 48%.

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting Tool

In my opinion, to outperform its peer group by such a wide margin is a sign of superior portfolio management. You can get a good idea of how ARK management thinks about disruptive technology like 3-D printing by viewing this short CNBC interview with ARK CEO Catherine Wood here.

Going Forward

As noted earlier, robotics is one the fastest growing segments within the technology sector. Mordor Intelligence says "The robotics market was valued at USD 39.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.38% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025." Mordor expects robots to move off the manufacturing floor and into more mainstream areas like autonomous driving, delivery vehicles, surgical assistance, and crew-less aerial vehicles. These trends have been accelerated by such recent developments like advancements in AI (in particular, machine learning "ML") and COVID-19 - in which hospitals and health care workers can employ robots to play a crucial role in helping humans contain the spread of the virus and treating existing cases (measuring vital signs, applying disinfectants, and even delivering food and medication). Mordor cites the use, in China, of the Disinfection Robot UVD - which has been in high demand since the onset of the global pandemic. Many hospitals have been ordering the robot - which is made by Blue Ocean Robotics, a company headquartered in Denmark.

Source: CNBC

The Carolina Panthers football organization is using the XENEX virus killing robot (shown above) to help keep its locker room, workout areas, and other locations around the stadium virus free. Xenex, based in San Antonio, TX, charges $125,000 for the LightStrike Robot which, according to the company, can kill the COVID-19 virus in minutes by using "pulsed xenon, a noble gas, to create Full Spectrum, high-intensity UV light that quickly destroys infectious germs."

In the autonomous vehicles sector, self-driving cars have arguably been slow to roll-out and have under-performed past expectations. But analysts are still bullish on the sector. For instance, Markets and Markets says: "The semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles market, in terms of volume, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.36% from 2017 to 2022 and 68.94% from 2025 to 2030 respectively." Meantime, ARK funds was an early and very successful investor in Tesla (TSLA), which is currently the #1 holding in the fund at 10.57%. It has been the fund's biggest bet on autonomous vehicles despite the overall sector being relatively slow to realize its long-term potential.

Top-10 Holdings

ARKQ's top-10 holdings are shown below:

Source: ARK Funds

In addition to #1 Tesla, note the top-10 holdings include companies involved in 3-D printing like - including Materialise (MTLS), which has almost doubled this year and a company like Proto Labs (PRLB), an innovator in injection molding and advanced machining. Deere & Company (DE), the sixth largest holding at 3.8%, has been at the forefront of automation in the agricultural sector with its Auto Track technology and high-tech tractors and farm equipment. A company like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is in the portfolio due to its investments in artificial ontelligence ("AI") and other disruptive technologies (see the Google AI blog). I like the diversity and disruptive nature of these innovative companies, many of which are still relatively small in size and can appreciate faster than very large companies.

The full-list of holdings can be seen here. Note the #11 holding is Chinese EV and battery maker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) - a stock that has more than tripled this year (see BYD & Berkshire: Playing The Long-Game).

Source: Seeking Alpha

Summary & Conclusion

ARKQ is an excellent choice for investors "seeking alpha" in long-term trends surrounding innovative and disruptive companies active in such fields as autonomous driving, 3-D printing, robotics, and AI. That said, many of the companies in the portfolio have had big runs over the past year and are arguably very highly valued. As a result, I recommend investors "average in" to the ETF, and buy on a weekly or monthly basis in order to prevent buying at a top prior to any potential market pullback. This seems especially prudent given the current high-level of political and economic uncertainty due to the upcoming presidential election and COVID-19. Yet the objective should be to establish a fully-allocated position as a core long-term holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARKQ GOOG BYDDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.