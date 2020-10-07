fuboTV (OTCQB:FUBO), the sports-first, live TV streaming platform, will be listed on the NYSE, having previously been traded over-the-counter. 15 million shares of common stock, priced at between $9 and $11, will be offered to the public to raise up to $165 million in order to grow the company. The company offers subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting competitions as well as news and entertainment content using a proprietary technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership.

Though founded in 2015, the company already has many important firsts under its belt: it was the only live-TV streaming service that supported 4K HDR video in the 2018 World Cup, and it was the first to adopt the industry standard for managing sports blackouts. The company also introduced dynamic ad insertion before Hulu and YouTubeTV.

Unimpressive Numbers Despite High Growth

FUBO follows the path of recent IPOs in not being profitable even though revenues are sharply accelerating. Profit margins are at -275.82% and operating margins at -185.78%. Year-on-year earnings per share growth are -766%. Gross profitability, the measure of a company's ability to make money, is 0.014. Gross profitability of 0.33 or higher is generally attractive.

Prior to fuboTV's merger with Facebank earlier this year, a virtual entertainment specialist focused on sports and celebrity activations, fuboTV had grown total revenue by 96% between 2018 and 2019. Revenues for the second quarter were up 53% on a pro forma basis to $44.2 million. Heading into the fourth quarter, the company expects to increase subscribers by more than 28% by the end of the year to between 370,000 and 380,000. The sharp rise in subscriber growth is driven by a return of sports after the Covid-19 disruptions. By the end of the second quarter, average revenue per user (ARPU) per month was $54.79, up 8% year-over-year.

The Covid-19 crisis has forced many eyeballs onto streaming services and this is reflected in the company's viewership numbers. Users in the second quarter increased the number of hours they spent watching the company's content by 83% year-on-year to 98.6 million hours. Further to this, monthly active users watched an average of 140 hours per month in that period, an increase of 54% year-on-year.

The company earns less than its cost of capital, and that trend is accelerating. Returns on invested capital (ROIC) are abysmal. Annualized ROIC sits at -34.17%, down from last year's ROIC of -19.65%. With a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 22.1%, this effectively means that FUBO is a value-destroying firm with negative economic earnings of $71 million.

Free cash flow, the amount of cash available for distribution to all stakeholders, is negative, at -$39 million for the first half of the year, and, with an enterprise value of $985.24 million, FUBO has a negative free cash flow yield of -0.04. The free cash flow yield gives an accurate picture of the economics of the business. In order to sustain its business operations, FUBO must invest higher rates of its profits back into its businesses.

Indeed, total liabilities have risen by nearly 18%, driven by swelling of its accounts payable. Negative free cash flow can be good if the company can generate ROIC above its cost of capital on its investments, such as the merger with Facebank Group. Given that FUBO is a startup, a negative free cash flow yield can be excused and may signal that the company has more investment opportunities than it can fund with internal cash flows, which would be a motivating factor toward listing. Nevertheless, the metric must be a point of caution: founded in 2015, the firm does not have enough history for us to truly say if the management will create shareholder value in the future.

FUBO operates in an industry with an addressable pay TV sports streaming market estimated at $11.3 billion in 2018 and forecast to reach $34 billion by 2027, according to Absolute Markets Insights. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of this market, if projections are right, would be 14.56%. FUBO's own numbers show an addressable market of over $220 billion. Growth is driven by a younger demographic that prefers streaming services to traditional cable television, and faster mobile network speeds and capacity and greater access to the internet. Growth has been boosted by the Covid-19 pandemic which has driven more people to use streaming services. Nevertheless, cohort retention levels are not particularly impressive as the graphic below, courtesy of The Street, illustrates:

Shareholder Value is Likely to be Destroyed Near Term

From a capital cycle point of view, the company has to be a hard pass. Attractive returns in an industry attract competition and capital expenditure, which in turn drive down future returns. This is known as the asset growth effect. High valuations can be supported if the supply-side of the business supports those valuations. In a market with few competitors, high valuations are defensible. When the supply-side is too fraught with competition, even a low valuation can prove too high to support.

The sports streaming services market is marked by sharp competition and rising capital expenditure. The levels of competition do not suggest a rosy future for the majority of combatants in this market. FUBO is fighting in a market with some of the largest companies in the media, telecom, and technology business: AT&T Now, Comcast, Cox, Altice, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, and Sling TV.

As an indication of the difficulties of the market, Sony shuttered PlayStation Vue, having entered the market in 2015. AT&T Now, which started out in 2016 as DirecTV Now, has seen its number of subscribers decline below 1 million. Comscore estimates that Sling TV has over 2 million subscribers, but this number is also in decline. Hulu Live, at 3.4 million subscribers, is the market leader, and YouTube TV passed 2 million this year. Each business faces asset growth effects and returns are in decline even though the market itself is growing and the commodity nature of the content makes a moat hard to attain. Customer loyalty is difficult to achieve when the content is not exclusive.

FUBO has the advantage of being able to counter-position itself against its rivals, offering its content at sharply lower costs without those rivals being able to drive their costs down without driving themselves into unprofitable terrain. Given that the company is lean, has no legacy business, and is able to offer subscriptions at these vastly lower cost than its rivals, it must be said that this cost advantage is somewhat upended by the economic power of its rivals, who are able to deploy their vast resources and superior brands in drives to acquire new subscribers at much faster rates than FUBO. Consider as an example how easily Alphabet's YouTube TV can acquire new subscribers versus a largely unknown company such as FUBO. Simply put, the company's rivals cannot match its cost advantage but they can grow subscriptions at a superior rate regardless of this.

Its cost advantage is threatened as TV programmers charge increasingly higher rates for their content. The company had to increase its base package fee from $35 to $45 per month, as an example and this was without access to ABC or ESPN content. AT&T Now, Sling TV, and YouTube TV have all increased their prices as well. For a long time, the company lacked a deal with Disney and, therefore, did not have access to ABC and ESPN channels. A deal with Disney was achieved, but this has further reduced the cost gap with its rivals, who already had deals with Disney, and forced the basic package to further increase from $45 to $54.99. Research shows that in this era of abundance in content choices, viewers tend to default to content they are familiar with. The Disney deal means the company has more of what viewers want to see and sports is something viewers are familiar with.

Unlike Alphabet, which can run YouTube TV at a loss, the lack of a legacy business means that the company enjoys the benefits of being lean and nimble and also the economic costs of lacking a cash cow to feed the business. This will only exacerbate the company's inability to match its competitors' revenue growth and pour petrol on cash flow burn. Simply, there is a visible ceiling to growth which the company must somehow navigate.

Final Word

The right content with a cost advantage, albeit reduced, could be enough to keep growing. In order for the company to succeed, its counter positioning relative to its rivals, in terms of cost, will have to carry on while it wins on execution. In terms of valuation, the company is a steal, but that is largely due to negative earnings, that give the firm a PE of -2.4 against a median PE of 4 since the firm's inception. However, the value destroying nature of the business to date and the lack of a moat mean that whatever the price, the business is not at present suitable for long-term investment. As a speculative play, one might bet on investors buying streaming services indiscriminately and raising valuations, but one is not a speculator. The supply-side of the market is too brutal at this stage so that asset growth effects will dominate returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.