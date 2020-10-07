October's 65 40Yr+ Annual Dividend Boosters

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield 40+ Year reliable dividend dogs showed 2.42% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger higher-priced reliable stocks led the 40+ yearly boosted dividend pack by a nose.

These 65 select dividend stocks ranged 0.74% to 8.83% in annual yield and ranged -6.95% to 75.08% in annual price target upsides per brokers sampled 10/2/20.

Drip Investing lists over 800 stocks monthly that have annually increased dividends for five years or more. These 65 stocks boosted - annually 40 years+ were parsed from 136 Champions posted 9/30.

Foreword

This article is based on the monthly lists of Champions, Contenders and Challengers [CCC] posted on dripinvesting.org and maintained by Justin Law.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. These CCC lists are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the September 30 data for 65 longest annually increasing dividend stocks in the Champion-documented collection from updated data from YCharts as of October 2.

The Ides of March plunge in stock market prices devastated the Champions. However, none as yet has suspended or reduced dividend payouts. In fact, the drop in prices of 8 of the top 40 (listed by yield) reliable 40 Yr + boosters made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors in May.

In June, however, after Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) prices recovered to near their jumping off points, only six remained as "good buys" as of 6/4/20. Come July, and the list was back up to eight. For August, the count was up to nine stocks, and September showed seven living up to the dogcatcher ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price.

The October accounting shows eight: MO; UVV; USBI; BEN; WBA; NFG; CTBI; TDS. Some consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy signal.

See the Afterword at the end of this article for a list of all 65 stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 66.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimate 14.02% To 77.8% Net Gains For Ten Top 40Yr+ Dividend-Boosting Dogs To October 2021

Eight of ten top-reliable 40Yr+ Dividend-boosted stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these August dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 80% accurate this month.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 2, 2021, were:

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) was projected to net $778.12, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) was projected to net $351.07, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 49% under the market as a whole.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) was projected to net $304.92, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 41% more than the market as a whole.

Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) was projected to net $300.69 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

National Fuel Gas Co. was projected to net $297.32, based on the median of target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) was projected to net $293.61, based on dividends, plus median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 71% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was projected to net $198.00 based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% under the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) was projected to net $196.90, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was projected to net $144.57, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% under the market as a whole.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was projected to net $140.19, based on dividends, plus a median of the target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 17% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 30.05% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Two Top 40Yr+ Dividend-Boosting Dogs To Average A 4.25% Loss To October 2, 2021

The probable losing trades revealed by YCharts to 2021 were:

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) projected a loss of $39.11 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) projected a loss of $45.96 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was 4.25% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two 40Yr+ Dividend-Boosted stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 15% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per October Target Gains

50 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per September Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First and second places were claimed by two consumer defensive sector representatives, Altria Group Inc. (MO) [1], and Universal Corp. (NYSE:UVV) [2].

Then, three financial services representatives placed third, fifth, and sixth: United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) [3], Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) [5], and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) [6].

One real estate sector representative placed third, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) [4].

The following representatives closed out the balance of the list: one healthcare representative placed seventh, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) [7]; an energy stock occupied eighth place, National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) [8]. Finally, the ninth and tenth places went to utilities representatives, Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NYSE:NWN) [9], and Black Hills Corp. (BKH) [10], to complete the Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks top ten by yield for October.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs Showed 11.39%-75.08% Upsides While (32) Four Lowly -3.1% to -6.25% Down-siders Languished In October

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 2.42% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of The Top 10 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks To October 2021

Ten top Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs were culled by yield (dividend/price). Results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs screened 10/2/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs (32) Delivering 21.96% Vs. (33) 22.51% Net Gains by All Ten Come October 2021

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 2.42% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $0.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest-priced selection, Altria Group, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 35.11%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs as of October 2 were: Franklin Resources Inc; United Bankshares Inc.; Community Trust Bancorp Inc.; Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.; Altria Group Inc., with prices ranging from $20.52 to $38.97.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top-yield most reliable 40Yr+ dividend dogs as of August 3 were: National Fuel Gas Co.; Universal Corp.; Northwest Natural Holding Co.; Black Hills Corp.; Federal Realty Investment Trust, whose prices ranged from $39.99 to $78.43.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs by Number of Annual Dividend Increases (High to Low)

Above is the list of the 65 Reliable 40+Year stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 66.

Finally, in case you missed this tidbit in the foreword, here it is to close out the afterword for this article: For October, eight stocks live up to the dogcatcher ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price. They are MO; UVV; USBI; BEN; WBA; NFG; CTBI; TDS. Some investors consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy signal.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.