Some companies are outside of the S&P 1500 because they are small. Some large companies have not hit the S&P index criteria, including profitability measures.

Those three indices cover 1500 stocks, but there are still more than 2200 listed U.S. companies not represented in those indices.

Nikola (NKLA) and Tesla (TSLA). Two companies trying to change the way vehicles are powered in the United States. Two companies both named for inventor and the famed engineer, Nikola Tesla, who developed the modern alternating current electricity supply system. In the third quarter, the market currents certainly took the stocks in alternating directions. After briefly soaring to be worth more than Ford (F) despite not generating meaningful revenues, Nikola was the 11th worst performer among U.S. listed stocks in the third quarter. Short sellers attacked the firm's prospects and questioned whether it is able to deliver a transformative technology equally as well as the founder has touted the stock. Alternatively, Tesla (TSLA) nearly doubled in value on the quarter, increasing its market capitalization by almost $200B in just three months. Its capitalization increased by 7-8 Fords in just a quarter. While their fortunes were very different in 3Q, Nikola and Tesla share something besides a name and unbounded ambition, they both remain outside the major S&P indices. As Tesla has grown to be one of the ten most valuable companies in the United States, its exclusion from the S&P 500 has become more topical. Completing the recent work done on examining the best and worst performers of 3Q, this article looks at stocks outside the S&P 1500 - like Tesla and Nikola.

In the table below, I have listed the 50 worst performing U.S.-listed stocks outside of the S&P 1500 (SPTM) over the third quarter of 2020. These companies are the worst performing stocks in the S&P Total Market Index (ITOT), excluding stocks previous covered in the look at the S&P 500 (SPY), S&P Mid-Cap 400 (MDY), and the S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR).

Here are a few observations from this list:

While Energy dominated the laggards in the S&P 500 (14 of worst 15), and the S&P 600 (12 of worst 15), only 3 Energy companies were on the laggards list comprised of stocks outside of the S&P 1500. The three stocks - KLX Energy Services (KLXE), Transocean (RIG), and Pacific Drilling (PACD) - are all oilfield services business seeing reduced demand for drilling activity amidst lower oil prices.

Healthcare actually dominated the list of laggards, perhaps a unique sector outlier as governments marshal resources to combat a public health crisis. As this crisis has highlighted, developing novel vaccines and therapeutics is a difficult process. The four worst performers on this list are all relatively small biopharma companies working to commercialize new therapies. For every Moderna (MRNA), up 360% in the past twelve months, there are going to be some companies that are unable to launch profitable drugs. The table below shows that 45% of the combined market capitalization of this laggards list was in the Healthcare sector. That large figure probably understates the impact of Healthcare on the list given the aforementioned Nikola's outsized weight in Industrials as 30 of the 50 worst performers were in the Healthcare sector.

Outside of the lagging healthcare stocks, the next 2 worst performers own hotel assets - Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) and Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment (HOFV). Situated in Canton, Ohio around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, HOFV saw its enshrinement and annual Hall of Fame Game forestalled this fall reducing traffic to the company's entertainment assets.

Other laggards included mall-based apparel retailers like Express (EXPR) and Destination XL (DXLG) as brick-and-mortar retailers continue to struggle.

Away from Nikola, even some more staid businesses, have been caught up in speculative fervor. Urban One (UONE), a producer of radio broadcasting services aimed at black audiences, soared nearly 1900% between June 12th and June 19th. Nobody is looking at radio broadcasting as a transformative technology, but as Black Lives Matter protests spread across the country, this stock briefly was caught up in speculative fervor. The company has been a pretty steady performer, producing between $150M and $180M of EBITDA for each of the past eight years. There was no reason for the stock to be suddenly worth nearly twenty times as much, and this correction led the stock to be the 7th worst performer outside the S&P 1500 for third quarter.

None of the 50 worst performers currently pay a dividend. I have covered previously for Seeking Alpha readers that dividend-paying stocks have historically outperformed non-dividend payers. While there are some spectacular examples of non-dividend payers generating high returns - Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) and Amazon (AMZN) come to mind - returns for non-dividend payers are dragged lower by the highly speculative companies that too often fold.

The combination of government stimulus checks, the evolution to ultra low or zero cost trading, and ample free time during market hours has been a recipe for record levels of brokerage account openings. That drove some stocks like Nikola and Urban One to heights disconnected from economic realities. The correction in 3Q put these stocks on the laggards list alongside other inherently speculative subsectors like biopharma, and businesses uniquely impacted by this particular crisis like hotel operators and mall-based retailers.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,MDY,IJR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.