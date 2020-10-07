This article focuses on the fundamentals and what the real value is versus the current share price.

Apple is currently involved in a lawsuit with game developer Epic Games after an update to the popular game Fortnite, which reduced Apple’s profits from in-game purchases.

The company is also eliminating third-party audio products from its stores in anticipation of launching its own high-end headphones in the near future.

Apple, Inc. (AAPL) has been in the news frequently as of late, thanks to new product launches and updates to software and subscription offerings, along with its lawsuit with Epic Games.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

From my assessment, I feel that Apple is still a wonderful company, which can perform as well as, or better than the S&P 500 benchmark in most years. But, all signs are indicating that Apple is significantly overpriced at current time.

Even if it isn't a great time to buy Apple, this article may help you decide on whether you'd like to add AAPL to your watch list.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 71/100. Therefore, Apple, Inc. is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. AAPL has high scores for ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a mediocre score for ROE. It has low scores for 10-Year Price Per Share and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that AAPL seems to have better than average fundamentals.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has gradually increased from 2010 to 2016, then share price began to strongly increase. In 2020 was AAPL’s most aggressive increase. Overall, share price average has increased by about 1170.14% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 32.63%. This is a fantastic return.

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown consistently over the past 10 years with the exception of a couple of periods of decline. The earnings follow a pattern where they primarily increase for a few years before a year of decrease. Earnings remained almost unchanged from 2018 to 2019.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, AAPL is a decent candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth and current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has fluctuated from 2016-2019. ROE took a dip in 2016 and 2017 before increasing in the most recent two years. Five-year average ROE is excellent at around 45%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So AAPL easily meets my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 48 Computers/Peripherals companies is 39.99 %.

Therefore, Apple, Inc.’s 5-year average of 45.06% and current ROE of 55.9% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital shows a similar pattern to the ROE in that it dipped in 2016 and 2017 before regaining ground in the most recent two years. Five-year average ROIC is very good at around 25%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So AAPL easily passes this test as well.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been consistently decreasing over the last five years. Five-year GMP is good at around 39%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So AAPL has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period, but this decreasing trend should be cautiously watched.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is greater than 1. This is a slight warning, as it tells us that the company owes more than it owns.

AAPL’s Current Ratio of 1.47 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so AAPL exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in decent financial health. In the long term, the company could show us improvement in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company’s financial situation is solid.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 33.5 indicates that AAPL might be selling at a high price when comparing AAPL’s P/E Ratio to a long-term market average P/E Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average P/E Ratio of AAPL has typically been between 17.4 and 19.2, so this indicates that AAPL could be currently trading at a high price when comparing to AAPL’s average historical P/E Ratio range.

AAPL currently pays a dividend of 0.74% (or 0.72% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it’s around 24%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that AAPL has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 0.71% to 2.10%. This stock pays out a small dividend. Dividend yields have decreased overall during the past 5 years. Therefore, this stock may not be desirable for serious dividend investors.

Although AAPL participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of the cash-rich AAPL, the company appears to have decent equity, but its total shareholders' equity has decreased by about 9.5% over the past 5 years. Now, let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

“With over $50 billion in cash and $45 billion in short-term marketable securities, as of June 29, 2019, Apple’s highly leveraged capital structure should not pose a threat to the company’s solvency for the foreseeable future.”

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when AAPL was climbing the highest in stock price. This would have been around 2020 or fiscal 2019. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during this same time, was when AAPL was buying back less shares, which would make sense. Therefore, it seems like AAPL has executed buybacks with some strategic plan to make smaller buybacks when the stock would have been at an expensive price when compared to its estimated value.

If I were currently interested in buying AAPL now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat low point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s not an ideal time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with AAPL is poor. The dividend yield is small and has been decreasing over the past five years. Also, the dividend yield is near a low point relative to the past 10 years.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a conservative 2.97. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and P/E Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and, in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club )

According to this valuation analysis, AAPL is overpriced.

If AAPL continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If AAPL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If AAPL continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If AAPL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If AAPL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

According to AAPL’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, AAPL is overpriced.

If AAPL continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $55 per share versus its current price of about $115, this would indicate that Apple, Inc. is overpriced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Apple, Inc. is a fundamentally sound company overall. Some of its fundamentals far out-perform the standards. Apple is cash-rich, but it has been taking on much more debt in recent years. This is not a big concern for loyal followers of Apple since the debt is at low interest rates and Apple has such a large borrowing capacity.

Another pro is that this stock has greatly outperformed the standard market benchmark (S&P 500). Since 2007, Apple has gained over 3,500% compared to the market’s 205% gain.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 11%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 8.9% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 23.51% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

Few can deny that Apple is one of the most successful companies of our time.

I’m sure that Warren Buffett would consider Apple to be a wonderful company, but it’s clear from our valuation analysis that it is not currently selling at a fair price.

I do understand that many would be willing to pay a premium for a wonderful company like Apple. It is an innovator, its products are unique, the company has pricing power, and it is extremely popular among consumers and investors.

However, as much as I’d like to own Apple again, there still needs to be a line drawn when a stock is too expensive. For me, Apple would need to fall a great deal in price before I would consider buying. In the meantime, I will search for other good companies, which are currently selling at bargain prices.

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends in any investing climate, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.