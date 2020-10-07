That said, I think there are excellent opportunities to be had in the options market. I think the premia are fairly generous at the moment.

That said, the shares are way too expensive in my estimation. The shares are down double digits from the most recent (congratulatory) earnings call. This should tell us something.

The two years since I wrote my bullish piece on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) has been "tumultuous", to put it mildly. After cratering, the shares have risen dramatically in price and are now up about 33.8%, against a gain of 22.8% for the S&P 500. Since much has happened, obviously, I thought I'd look in on the name to see if it's worth hanging on. I'll try to make this determination by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. The reason that I'm interested in this name now is that it seems to be benefitting from the new work from home trend, and I want to judge whether the crowd is overreacting to that news. If the assumptions embedded in the current price are too optimistic, sooner or later, investors will suffer. In addition, I was exercised on the puts that I recommended, and that deserves commentary also. Although it was emotionally painful being exercised at the strike price, these did help reduce the risk associated with my long position.

I'll jump right to the point in case you want the broad strokes of my analysis, and you missed the title of this article as well as the three bullet points, above. I think this is a wonderful business. I think the large number of customers they've been able to attract will be sticky, and so, the earnings growth will likely pick up in future. The problem is with the stock. It's too expensive, and I think investors would be wise to avoid the shares until they come down in price. Alternatively, they can do what I'm going to do and sell some puts on this stock.

Stamps.Com Transformed

Before getting into the weeds of the financial statements, it should be noted that this company has grown dramatically recently. Consider the following:

The most recent quarter saw the largest number of customers added for any quarter in the company's history. During the second quarter, paid customers increased by 179,000 sequentially to reach an all-time high of 956,000. The company seems to have good reason to believe that these customers will stick around after lockdowns eventually end. In addition to adding customers, the customers the company does have shipped more packages. Specifically, the company saw 50% volume growth from the same period a year ago.

The mood is so positive around Stamps.com right now that analysts were actually congratulating the company during the most recent earnings calls. The financial performance here reflects the positive trends, obviously. I've written about the long-term growth rates elsewhere, and in this piece, I think it's most worthwhile if I just focus on the most recent period. I would also normally try to work out whether a given company is in danger of a solvency or credit crisis anytime soon by comparing the size and timing of the cash outflows to the current and likely future resources. I don't think that's a worthwhile exercise in this case because the company currently has total liabilities of just over $227 million against a cash hoard of $275 million. The risk of this company running out of cash anytime soon is vanishingly small in my estimation.

The first six months of 2020 have been extraordinarily good, obviously. Specifically, revenue was up just over 30% relative to the same period a year ago, and both service and product were particularly good. In addition, although it only represents a small fraction of sales, customized postage was up about 83% from the year ago period. In addition, the company managed to contain costs fairly well. Specifically, both "service" and "product" costs were up by only 14.4% and 28.8%, respectively. All of this led to a massive uptick in gross profit. At the same time, "sales and marketing", "R&D", and "G&A" were up by "only" 19%, 21%, and 14%, respectively. All of this led to an 87% uptick in income from operations.

As I review the financial history here, I find virtually nothing to criticize. It's obvious that Stamps.com is firing on all cylinders. I'd be happy to add to my position at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I sometimes worry that I'm being repetitive when I state that the price an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows largely determines their return. When I read some of the comments on this forum, my worries about repeating myself too much disappear. It seems that a large group of people on this site are willing to buy a great business like this one at nearly any price. I think history demonstrates that the price paid really, really matters, and for that reason, I need to look at the stock as a thing distinct from the business.

In particular, I want to determine whether the shares are expensive or cheap. I think it's always better to buy cheap because cheaply priced stocks offer both enhanced return potential at lower risk. They're lower risk because any bad news won't be too much of a shock, so when the company hits inevitable soft patches, the price can't drop very much. They offer enhanced returns because of what I call the "prodigal son effect." If the market receives good news from a company that we were heretofore convinced was a "dog", the shares will pop.

My regular readers know that I judge "cheap" in a few ways. First and most simply, I compare price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow and the like. The more an investor pays for a given stream of future cash flows, the more risky the investment in my estimation.

I was initially impressed by the fact that Stamps.com was trading at a price to free cash flow of just under 15 times. At the moment, the shares are about 57% more expensive than they were previously, per the following.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at the simple relationship between price and future cash, I want to understand what the market is currently assuming about future growth. In order to do this, I turn to the work published by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about a given company's future. According to this methodology, the market seems to be assuming something like a 9.5 % long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate for this company. I consider that to be a very optimistic forecast, and for that reason, I must recommend avoiding the shares at current levels.

Options As Alternative

I obviously like this company a great deal, and I think it's an excellent investment at the right price. It just so happens that the crowd has gotten ahead of itself and has bid the shares to excessive levels in my view. This puts me on the horns of a dilemma. I can sit around and wait for shares to drop to a more reasonable price (BORING!), or I can generate a credit in my account by selling some short puts on this name.

I should point out that my own experience here indicates that short puts can serve to both enhance returns while lowering risk. I initially purchased some shares at just under $200 and wrote puts that I was exercised on. The net price of the shares that I acquired by being put to me was ~$167. So, I've earned a 33% total return on the shares I purchased initially and a 59% return on the shares I acquired after being put to me. It's obviously the case that the shares may not have recovered, but even in that circumstance, the shares acquired by being exercised would have done "less bad" than the shares I bought initially.

I consider short puts to be a "win-win" trade at the moment because the investor benefits whatever the outcome. If the shares remain above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is never a bad thing. If the shares drop below the strike price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that they determined to be acceptable while in a cold and rational state.

I think there's another advantage to short put options that relates to why investors so rarely "buy low" in periods of maximal fear. I think the phrase "buy low" is one of the most vacuous things ever uttered by a human. I think it's a silly expression because it blithely assumes that it's possible to rationally simply buy when others are fearfully selling. The only time that stocks go on sale is when there are extremely compelling reasons to avoid shares completely. This is why so many investors miss rallies. They talk themselves out of buying at the perfect time because the world is particularly scary. Short put options offer a sort of Ulysses pact the forces the investor to buy when they may be uncomfortable doing so. I can say from first-hand experience that it can be quite uncomfortable being exercised, but it's always worked out well for me over time because I insisted on not overpaying.

At the moment, my preferred trade is the Stamps.com May put with a strike of $180. These are currently bid-asked at $21.30-$25.40. If the investor simply takes the bid on these, and they are subsequently exercised, they'll be obliged to buy but will do so at a net price ~40% below the current level. If the shares remain above $180, obviously, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is never a bad thing. I consider either of these outcomes acceptable, hence "win-win."

Now that you're hopefully intrigued by the "win-win" character of short puts, dear reader, it's time for me to absolutely obliterate the positive vibes by writing about risk. The nature of the world is such that we must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs, as there's no "risk-free" option. Short puts are no different. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position, actually. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that, if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Stamps.com today at a price of ~$266. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price about 40% below today's level. Buying the same asset at that massive a discount is the definition of lower risk in my view.

Conclusion

There's much to like about Stamps.com. The company is an obvious beneficiary of the new way of doing business. More importantly, it's very likely that they will maintain these customers long after the world returns to something like normal. I also really like the fact that this company's capital structure is very solid.

That said, investors buy stocks, and stocks are driven by the crowd. The crowd can be either manic or despondent, and it's never a good idea to buy when the market is manic. I think it's worth remembering the optimism on display during the most conference call. The analysts were obviously buoyant and were congratulating Stamps.com for an impressive result. The shares are down about 14.4% since then. This suggests that buying when optimism is high is not a good strategy. I think there's a great deal of optimism still embedded in price, and so, I can't recommend buying the shares at the moment.

That said, I think there's still a great opportunity to be had by selling the puts described above. The premia are quite generous, and under the "worst" possible scenario, the investor will buy this wonderful business at a staggeringly good discount. So, to sum up, shares no, short puts yes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm currently long, I'll be selling my shares this week and will be writing 3 of the puts described in this article.