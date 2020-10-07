GE's operations are reeling from a dismal global economy. The last thing it needs is for the market to question its accounting policies.

GE CEO Larry Culp. Source: Barron's

Tuesday General Electric's (GE) stock fell in the low-single-digit percentage range on news it received a Wells Notice from the SEC:

The SEC has been conducting an investigation of GE's revenue recognition and internal controls over financial reporting tied to long-term service agreements. It had expanded the scope of that investigation in 2018 after disclosures tied to GE Capital and GE's Power businesses. The notice advises GE that the SEC staff is considering recommending a civil injunctive action for possible violation of securities laws. "GE has been informed that the issues the SEC staff may recommend that the SEC pursue relate to the historical premium deficiency testing for GE Capital’s run-off insurance operations, as well as GE’s disclosures relating to such run-off insurance operations," according to GE's 8-K filing.

In 2018 GE announced an after-tax charge of more than $6 billion related to its legacy insurance portfolio. After reviewing its reserve testing the company decided to make statutory reserve contributions of about $15 billion over seven years. The lion's share of the reserve increases were related to GE Capital's ("GECC") North American Life & Health ("NALH"). NALH was in run-off status and had previously written long-term care ("LTC") business.

LTC wrote business for and pays claims for nursing homes, assisted living and home health. The unit's investment portfolio was likely hampered by low interest rates after the Financial Crisis. Lower investment returns, combined with potentially higher than expected claims, may have been a perfect storm for LTC.

Implications Of Wells Notice

I have long been critical of GE and its opaqueness. In my opinion, the company's earnings and balance sheet have been difficult to understand or dissect. It also has been difficult to predict forward earnings or understand the key drivers of those earnings. Recent divestitures have reduced GE's business units and made its operations less complex in some respects. However, the Wells Notice seems to question GECC's reserving practices for its insurance operations.

It also could be a backhanded criticism of the current CEO Larry Culp. After taking over the helm a few years ago, Culp vowed to make GE's operations more easy to understand. If the Wells Notice brings clarity to GECC's insurance reserves then that would be a good thing, in my opinion. The Wells Notice also comes at an inopportune time for GE. The company's industrial assets are subject to the vagaries of a global economy in decline. The company reported a 20% decline in Q2 industrial revenue and a segment loss. Aviation, an expected catalyst, experienced a 44% decline in revenue amid a free fall in global air travel triggered by the pandemic.

The last thing GE needs right now is for the market to question its accounting policies or internal controls. Worst, the Wells Notice could prompt GE to increase its insurance reserves. A reserve increase would be damaging in two ways.

It Could Hamper GECC's Capital Adeqacy

At Q2 2020 GECC had insurance liabilities and annuity benefits of $41 billion. An increase in reserves would increase GECC's insurance liabilities and reduce its equity. GE's goal is for GECC to maintain debt/equity of 4x or less. At Q2 GECC had total debt and equity of $58 and $14 billion, respectively. Its company's debt/equity was 4.2x, up from 3.6x at Q1 2020. A reserve increase (without a corresponding equity infusion) would reduce equity and likely cause GECC's debt/equity ratio to deteriorate.

It Could Reduce Industrial Working Capital

At Q1 I estimated that on a proforma basis, GE's industrial operations had negative working capital exceeding $7 billion. I assumed GE would use the $20 billion in proceeds from the Biopharma sale to pare debt. At Q2 GE had positive working capital of about $3 billion. The company kept most of cash from the Biopharma sale on its balance sheet to help liquidity. A reserve increase could prompt GE to make a cash infusion into GECC to help keep its capital adequacy from deteriorating too much.

In turn, this would reduce working capital at the industrial operations or even make it turn negative again. It also would leave less money in the till for GE to pare its $81 billion debt load, which I estimate is at junk levels.

Conclusion

The Wells Notice sounds foreboding. Sell GE.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.