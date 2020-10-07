Introductory: Premiums And Discounts Explained

While it is more pertinent to CEFs, ETFs also can trade at discounts and premiums - this is generally in very volatile market environments though.

One of the initial subjects you will run into for CEFs is the discount/premium mechanic. This can happen in ETFs as well, they just generally trade closer to their underlying net asset value [NAV] due to their structural mechanic; the redemption and creation mechanism. That has an ETF create or redeem shares to keep their share price relatively close to the underlying NAV per share.

A brief discussion on CEFs and ETFs can be found below for newer investors and how they might fit into one's portfolio. For further reading for investors that are new to CEFs or ETFs, check out the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory's Library. An article that contains dozens of links to material for further reading.

Closed-End Funds

CEFs offer higher juiced-up distributions. We call them distributions because this more correctly classifies them. The source of "dividends" comes from more than just income, it can come from income, capital gains or a return of capital. Return of capital isn't always bad either, as we have delved into in the past.

Another reason CEFs can offer more monthly or quarterly income is for the fact that they can use more complex strategies. This can include the utilization of leverage or options strategies. Both of these strategies can potentially enhance returns, or even potentially mitigate drawdowns - in the case of options being used. These strategies do involve a more actively managed portfolio. This involves investment managers running the fund on a day to day basis. That also increases costs for the funds to operate, increasing their expense ratios.

This is exactly where CEFs can fill a role in one's portfolio; primarily as a way to juice up portfolio yields and income. The average distribution rate for all CEFs as of July 3rd is 7.27% (using CEFConnect's data.) This is much higher than we would see for individual stocks and even higher than the typical ETF.

Of course, there are dangers, just like any other investment vehicle. In the case of CEFs, two specific dangers exist. The use of leverage in a downturn can amplify the drawdowns in sharp sell-offs. This is exactly what we see time and time again. Another "danger" in CEFs is the fact that they can trade at premiums and discounts. This isn't so much of a danger as it is an opportunity for vigilant investors to get some excellent entry prices.

Exchange-Traded Funds

With almost 7000 ETFs worldwide in 2019, there are certainly a few out there to meet an investor's specific and unique needs. These are generally a passive way to invest, although there are more and more active ETFs coming to market, it seems. This passive nature can cause expenses to drop significantly. However, the passive nature of these investments can also result in some strange and unfortunate manners. This can happen when a portfolio rebalances at the wrong time.

This isn't to suggest that ETFs don't deserve a place in a portfolio. One just needs to be aware that they are essentially on "auto" mode and will carry out their investment policy, regardless of negative consequences. They absolutely do fit a place in an investor's portfolio.

Some ETFs do have extra juiced-up yields, like CEFs. Although typically, we see the vast majority of ETFs only pay dividends (i.e., only the income received and passed through). I say this as I am on the hunt for adding even more ETFs to my mixture of investments. I hold several dividend growth stocks too.

With all of this being said, ETFs ultimately can fit any objective you need them to, whereas CEFs are typically more limited to income-focused investors, though there are always exceptions to everything. There are ETFs for growth, capital preservation and income. There are even those that would fit in the speculation category.

Why Do Premiums and Discounts Happen?

This happens when the market price is different from the NAV per share price. The market price is simply what buyers and sellers are trading a fund at. The NAV per share is the net asset of the fund divided by outstanding shares.

So, think of it this way for discounts - let's say fund XYZ has 1 share outstanding. Let's put the 1 share's NAV at $100. Though the market price of XYZ is trading at $90. That gives us a 10% discount.

Now let's say fund XYZ has 1 position in its portfolio. Company ABC that trades on the NYSE. ABC's share price would be equal to $100 because that is the NAV of fund XYZ.

Now, let's say company ABC goes to $110 per share. That means fund XYZ's NAV per share rises to $110. However, that DOES NOT mean that the share price of XYZ also rises to $110.

We can take it a step further too, let's say XYZ's share price doesn't move at all. The fund is now trading at an even wider discount of 18.18%! (This is usually where and why we say valuations start creating opportunities.)

The reverse is true for premiums as well. Take XYZ fund again, this time let's say the NAV per share is $100, except the share price is trading at $110. XYZ would be said to be trading at a premium of 10% now. The underlying asset/s didn't move so NAV per share didn't change. The market price that an investor can buy the fund for did change though. Exactly just like any other stock traded on an exchange.

Finding Premiums and Discounts

A simple way to find discounts or premiums of funds is to just simply use a data aggregator like CEFConnect. Simply search for a ticker in the search box and the data will be on the overview page where you will be taken to.

For example, searching for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF). You would search for the ticker UTF. The next screen you are brought to will have this:

(Source - CEFConnect)

Here we can see that last closing share price and NAV per share. This then does the calculation for us to arrive at either a discount or premium. The date the data was taken from is also displayed above.

It is important to realize that the NAV for a fund is not known until after the close of the market. Services like CEFConnect don't update this information until the following morning. Searching a fund's NAV ticker on Yahoo Finance can sometimes be used in the evening to find out the NAV per share sooner. Then it is just a simple calculation of {share price / NAV price - 1}.

For example; UTF's NAV ticker is "XUTFX," many fund's NAV ticker is simply two "X's" around the ticker. This information can also be found under "Basic Information" in CEFConnect.

(Source - CEFConnect)

What Good Is This Information?

While buying a fund based on a discount or premium alone doesn't give us the whole story, it is at least a good starting point or one important metric to consider.

Take, for example, Dividend and Income Fund (DNI). This fund is currently traded at a 31.85% discount. The average discount over the past 1-year has been 20.55%. The total NAV returns have historically been quite positive as well - so, the discount isn't to do with incredibly poor performance. Yet, the discount might not seem like the screaming buy it could be.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Here is why; the fund just recently announced that it is going to delist from the NYSE. That is the event that has widened the recent discount out even more than its persistently deep discount from years prior.

On the opposite side of this, you have funds that can trade at premiums quite regularly. It is still best to try to get into these funds more so when they are "cheaper" than their typical discount. A recent example of this is the PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO). They currently have a premium of 6.10%. The 1-year average is 9.31%. Going back further, the fund has a history of trading at premium levels too.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Conclusion

Discounts and premiums are of vital importance to understand as a CEF investor. Even ETF investors should be aware of this mechanism - even while ETFs have mechanics in place to mitigate this phenomenon. These discounts and premiums serve as an important metric for valuing funds. This plays a role in deciding if a fund might be worth a buy or not. It isn't always black and white though, just because a fund trades at a premium doesn't mean that it isn't worth buying. The reverse is also true, just because a fund is at a massive discount; sometimes there are reasons for it to be trading there.

I hope this piece helps articulate the concept in a concise and easy to understand manner!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTF, PKO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

