Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Leo Liao as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) has announced a 10 for 3 heavily dilutive rights issue to raise £2bn that will see current shareholder diluted to 23% of the post-rights company if not to participate. This is horrible optically, but it is something the market has been waiting probably since April, and it does finally take the short term liquidity risk off the table even in a worst-case scenario in COVID.

The plan also means that current shareholders are offered an opportunity to buy 77% of the post-right company at £2bn, essentially valuing RR at £2.6bn with £2bn being freshly raised cash. This is incredibly cheap for a company that in normal times should generate £1bn FCF. Investors of RR today should be protected for a downturn and enjoy a nice return to the normal ride when air travel finally resumes.

About the company

Rolls-Royce (RR) no longer makes Rolls-Royce cars. Instead, it boasts four business segments including Civil Aerospace (~51% of 2019 revenue), in which the company makes and maintains large engines widely used by Wide Body (WB) aircraft; Power systems (~22% revenue), in which it supplies advanced engines for the industrial markets; Defence (~20%), in which it supplies military aircraft; and ITP Aero (~6%), a Spanish manufacturer of engines and gas turbines that the company completed the acquisition in 2016, valued at €1.35billion.

Source: Annual report 2019

Rolls-Royce is one of the only two firms worldwide capable of making high-performance, military-grade jet engines that are widely installed on the WB civil aircraft of the world, with market share expanding to ~50% on WB aircraft at the end of 2019. The technological lead in this area is big. It is one of the areas, for example, that the Chinese have conceded as needing 40 years to catch up, if ever possible. (As a comparison, in 5G or EV market the Chinese are already leading). That's a deep moat indeed.

Source: 1H2020 Investor presentation

However, the business side of RR is badly understood. There are not that many details in the Defence, Power System and ITP Aero segments, probably for obvious reasons, and we only know roughly that the business model in the Civil Aerospace segment is selling the engines cheaply and making all the money by charging for maintenance and repairs. That is, the revenue in Civil Aerospace segment is associated both with new engines delivered in the period and the Effective Flying Hours (EFH) of installed RR engines. It looks like a good business model, but as the engines usually have very long lives, even in normal times it still takes a long time to manifest the benefits. In as unprecedented bad times as 1H 2019, as the world ground the majority of flights, RR got hammered. No planes flying equals no revenue for the company.

In this regard, however, one can still appreciate that 1H 2020 revenue dropped by ONLY 50%. The damage is apparently mitigated by flights to nowhere and cargo planes.

Source: 1H2020 Investor presentation

The Rights issue

RR faced a liquidity risk that could be mitigated by debt, rights issue, asset disposals or new investors. Bond downgrading voided the first option, asset disposal takes time, and I think the management was half-hearted in getting into rights issue because of the dilutive effects. They hinted strongly and repeatedly that there's not a definite need for one IF the air travel returns to some kind of normal by 2022. Granted, RR lost £2.8bn cash in 1H, but it had £8bn liquidity by the end and was expecting ONLY another £1-2bn cash outflow in a central scenario. Optically, there truly is a chance that the company can muddle through this. All the airlines in the world have a stronger incentive than RR to start flying again, and when they do, with or without passengers, RR's revenue will recover. See the management's base cash FCF model presented in its 1H 2020 results.

Source: 1H2020 Investor presentation

I believe that the apparent second wave was the trigger for a cash call, and the rights issue will be fairer to existing investors than a big sovereign wealth fund. But as the market continues to wait for the "shoe" to drop and continues to anticipate the worst, share prices have dropped 71% from the 400p in June to 130p before the announcement.

Now, to ensure at least £2bn funds are raised from investors, the massively dilutive plan as announced on 1st October 2020 sees 10 new shares selling at 32p each for every three shares. That means, to put it simply, that existing shareholders are offered an opportunity to buy 77% (10/(10+3)) of the post-right company at £2bn. This values the post-rights company at roughly £2.6bn, with £2bn as the newly raised cash on the balance sheet.

Investment case

The COVID-related travel moratorium will have little impact on the company's long term competitive advantage. Unless we assume that people will stop flying permanently or have invented a whole new way of traveling, the chances are that people are still going to use RR engines. Perhaps more than ever if and when a vaccine is produced. There will be a lot of catch up demand for flying. Remember that airlines pay RR for EFH, not for passengers, so RR's revenue will recover as soon as planes start to fly again.

That is to say that mean reversion in terms of revenue in RR is quite likely - as long as the company can survive the short term liquidity problem. In 1H 2020, the management has produced a cash flow projection that suggests the company might narrowly avoid a dilutive cash call, but it's clear that the market didn't buy it.

In my view, the investment case presents itself partly thanks to the decision, or the lack of, from the part of the management. It has a reputation of keeping the company under a lid and leaving activist investor like ValueAct in the dark and is chronically unfit for communicating with the market effectively even for issues like a capital raising. The market has been expecting a rights issue probably after the RR debt was downgraded to junk in April, but the only thing the management has done is coming out saying repeatedly that they have not decided. They hinted that they might not end up having one in the 1H 2020 call, and optically they might get away without, but as the market waits for the shoe to drop, the share price dived from 350-400p in June to 116p today. Not to mention a more dramatic fall from north of 1000p in 2018.

Now, at 116p, or £2.51 billion in total market cap, the company is simply too cheap to miss even without the rights issue. The resilient Defense segment alone generates ~£3bn revenue and £400m operating profits annually, meaning that this one segment that is normally only 20% of RR business is worth more than the entire market cap as of today. In another word, you get the entire Civil Aerospace, Power System, and ITP Aero, which normally accounts for 80% of RR, for free.

Putting it another way, RR had a free cash flow of £873m in 2019 and the management's was targeting £1bn in 2020 before COVIC. Recent guidance has put a return to £750m FCF in 2022. That means "normal" FCF yield is now 33%-50%.

With the rights issue and additional financing from the UK Ex-Im bank, the investment gets even better. RR will get extra £3bn liquidity on top of the £8bn we already know by 1H 2020, and it still hasn't sold any assets yet. In exchange for the £2bn capital contribution, existing shareholders will own 77% of the post-rights, less risky company. Think it as a "thank you" for helping out the crown jewel of British technology in the darkest hour.

Valuation

Given the idiosyncratic nature of RR's business model in the Civil Aerospace segment, I believe FCF multiple is most appropriate in valuing the firm. For conservative purposes, let's just take growth out of the equation and value the company at steady free cash flows. Does FCF yield of 10% look conservative? Let's use it as a base case.

Taking the guided 2022 FCF of £750m (irrespective of capital raising) as "normal" scenario, RR is worth at least £7.5bn by 2022, that's a 300% upside from today's market cap of £2.5bn in two years. (In this central case, the raised £2bn will not be needed and I would expect the company to return through dividends or buybacks.)

The bear case is that the £2bn cash will be burnt in full before FCF returns to £750m. The company will still be valued at £7.5bn but in a longer time frame. £2bn gets you to, say 2025. So that's 300% upside in four years. Still not bad.

Conclusion

Investment case to RR can be roughly considered a very cheap bet to the return of air travel. Unless you believe that people will never fly again or there will be a disruptive innovation in intercontinental travel, buying RR and participating in the rights issue today look like a no-brainer.

Assuming the cash call passes a shareholder voting on 27th October, RR should eliminate a lot of uncertainties surrounding this business. I will recommend buying the shares on weakness and get ready to participate in the rights offering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYCEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.