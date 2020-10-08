This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Many investors thought that the partial refinancing in July could keep AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) out of bankruptcy court, but there are many factors that are causing the yellow caution light to flash a warning to investors. Unless there is some dramatic improvement in the direction of Covid-19 rate of infection and thus, a dramatic improvement in the economy, I expect AMC will be in Ch.11 bankruptcy some time in the first half of 2021. At this point it is unclear if A and B AMC shareholders will be completely wiped out or just extremely diluted.

Delay In Blockbuster Releases

The recent announcements that the science fiction movie Dune release date is now set for October 1, 2021 from December 18, 2020 and the James Bond movie No Time to Die release date was moved again from November 20 to April 2, 2021 has shaken investors confidence in movie theaters getting back to normal any time within the next six months. Besides the delays in potentially blockbuster movies, there has been a large number of other movie delays. (Here is an excellent link to the very long list of movie release date changes by Vulture Editors at New York Magazine.) Because of the release delays, Regal Cinema, the second largest U.S. movie chain, announced recently that they are reclosing their theaters this week.

According to press reports on October 6, AMC is planning to remain open. While on the surface the announcement would seem to be a positive, but I find it troubling that they did not announce attendance numbers and latest revenue numbers to support their decision to keep theaters open.

There are certain operating costs and increased maintenance Covid-19 cleaning cost that make it unreasonable to remain open because of very low revenue without having blockbusters. Even if AMC keeps most of their theaters open, there may be only very limited cash-flow generated to cover leases and interest expenses until the blockbusters are finally released. Many potential customers are just staying home and watching movies from various sources on their large screen TVs without having to worry about getting exposed to Covid-19 or paying for expensive snacks/beverages at theaters.

Source: AMC Investor Release

Refinancing

Last July, AMC had a refinancing to raise some cash and reduce debt in order to avoid a near-term bankruptcy filing. $2.017 billion in unsecured notes were exchanged for $1.462 billion 2lien PIK notes due 2026. The interest on the 2liens is 10% if paid in cash and 12% if paid in kind. The PIK feature saves about $120 million-$180 million cash over the next 12-18 months.

A critical point in the July refinancing that has not received much attention is the moving up the priority class for any recovery under a Ch.11 reorganization plan by the unsecured noteholders, who moved up one class to the secured 2lien class from the unsecured class. Since movie theater landlord lease claims would be classified as general unsecured claims under section 502((g)), about $1.5 billion in 2lien notes moved ahead of landlords.

AMC also raised $300 million in cash, before financing expenses, by issuing $300 million 10.5% 1lien notes due 2026, including $100 million bought by Silver Lake. (These 1lien notes have a senior leverage ratio of 3.50 covenant.) About $555 million in debt was eliminated by the exchange offer. (This CODI eliminates the $380.9 million in NOLs as December 31,2019.) The net reduction in debt is about only $255 million ($555 million-$300 million), which brings down total corporate borrowing to about $5.243 billion. This leaves AMC still extremely leveraged.

In addition, the $600 million in 2.95% convertible notes were also moved up the priority claim ladder from being unsecured notes to secured notes. The convertible noteholders moved ahead of general unsecured claims and the new 2lien noteholders. So a total of about $2.1 billion moved ahead of any potential general unsecured landlord claims.

In my opinion, this refinancing scheme is a very strong indicator that sophisticated institutional investors were positioning themselves for a potential bankruptcy filing. It was more about getting a better seat in bankruptcy than actually avoiding bankruptcy in the long run.

Ch.11 Reorganization Plan

I would expect a very nasty fight over the creation of a Ch.11 reorganization plan because there are so many different significant stakeholders with different agendas. If they file for Ch.11 bankruptcy, any foreign entity that is included in the joint administration will be governed by the UNCITRAL Model Law for cross-border insolvencies. The U.S. bankruptcy court would have jurisdiction, but depending on the specifics in their Ch.11 reorganization, there could be some local issues that would have to be still taken care of in a specific foreign country. The Ch.11 reorganization plan would itself be created under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Management of AMC will have exclusive right for 120 days, unless extended, under section 1121 to file a plan. Since Dalian Wanda Group controls about 74% of the shareholder voting power, Wanda would effectively be creating the plan. The problem for the Chinese investors is that there is the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and bankruptcy case law that puts equity holders on the bottom of the order for any recovery. Many buyers of AMC stocks are expecting that Wanda will "protect them" from getting wiped out. The plan could wipe out all shareholders, but allow for some type of special deal for only Wanda and NOT other shareholders to participate in, such as some new equity and/or rights offer. Most of bankruptcy districts consider any potential profit from new capital raising schemes to be completely separate from any recovery for a specific class under a plan. The fact there are two classes of shares-A and B (gets 3 votes per share) will not mean that the two classes will be treated differently under a reorganization plan. They should be in the same class.

In theory, a potential Ch.11 reorganization plan does not actually have to be approved by Wanda. Only one impaired class needs to vote to approve (2/3 dollar amount of the claim and simple majority of holders of claims in that specific class) a plan for it to be confirmed by the court under section 1129. Often shareholders do not even vote on plans, but are deemed to have rejected the plan. So what whatever plan Wanda creates they need to consult other claim holders to get their input.

There are a number of issues that could impact the plan. For example, secured debt holders can't be forced to accept new equity as recovery for their claims. These secured claim holders could credit bid instead. (Credit bid is using the face amount of a secured claim as if it were cash, even if the current actual market value for that claim is below that amount.) There is a problem, however, for secured debt holders interested in credit bidding. Not all the AMC entities/subsidiaries are guarantors of the debt. Making this issue even more complex is that there are frequent intercompany transfers. This could be a source of an extension fight between creditors depending on the type and timing of a specific intercompanytransfer of cash and other assets.

There could be some type of asset sale included in the plan, but they don't own much real estate itself. The carrying value on their books of land and buildings is only $336.7 million. Most of their assets are leasehold improvements/furniture, which means these assets are valuable mostly just as theaters and not other uses. A potential asset sale would not be the entity AMC Entertainment Holdings itself-just their assets. It is ridiculous, in my opinion, to expect that to avoid a bankruptcy filing, AMC could be bought by another company. No company is going to buy AMC Entertainment Holdings and thereby, also assume their over $5.2 billion in debt. They would wait and try to buy just the assets under a section 363 sale in bankruptcy.

Silver Lake and Recent Prospectus Filing

I expect Silver Lake will be key player in any bankruptcy process as a holder of secured convertible notes and 1lien 2026 notes. They are also potential AMC stock sellers according to an October 1 prospectus filing to sell about 47 million AMC shares associated with convertible notes. Five million shares, which were payments for backstopping the note issue last July, were also included in the filing. There was no statement, however, in the prospectus indicating that any party is actually going to sell their shares, but it will allow them to sell those shares at any time in the future. The 47 million shares compares to a total of 109,319,375 AMC shares outstanding as September 15 (57,549,591 Class A and 51,769,784 Class B shares). The conversion of the convertible notes would reduce debt, but would greatly dilute current shares.

Why I Shorted AMC

After AMC stock price rose sharply in late August and early September because of reopening of theaters, I was very skeptical about any sustained movie attendance and therefore, the justification of the stock price increase. I thought that some consumers just wanted to get back to some sense of normalcy, but not enough would want to make frequent trips to local movie theaters. There is more risks, in my opinion, about sitting in a dark movie theater without being able to see the health habits of other customers around you than in some other settings, such as a football stadium, where you can see and call out any unhealthy habits. At a football stadium you also don't have an immediate turnover of customers, unlike theaters where I question the cleaning standards between movies.

Almost all businesses here in Wyoming are operating close to normal, except the local movie theaters. The theaters downtown are still closed and there seems to be little interest in attending those open. While this is an extremely small sample group, other parts of the country where AMC has a large number of their theaters are still under strict restrictions. AMC gets a very large portion of their profits from theaters in large urban areas, such as New York City, that continue to be hit hard by Covid-19. Their latest press release stated 80% of their theaters have reopened, but they did not state the number of customers coming to the theaters.

The extreme high leverage is what could kill AMC. Without having much revenue, it is impossible to pay rent and interest payments on over $5.2 billion in debt. According to their latest 10-Q, during the 2Q they recorded $194.8 million in rent due but not paid in their accounts payable. Even in "normal" periods, AMC has had a hard time making profits. They had a net loss of $149.1 million (loss of $1.44 per share) in 2019. The current problem for investors is they are not able to estimate the cash burn with any degree of accuracy. We do not know the details of any rent reductions negotiated with landlords and we can't even estimate near-term revenue because of the uncertainty of which theaters will be open and which movies will be shown.

I am using my short of AMC and some other positions I have that are also based on a weak economy due to Covid-19 to offset other positions I have in my portfolio that are based on modest economic growth assuming a vaccine approved within the next few months. I am trying to "neutralize" the impact of the Covid-19 on my balanced portfolio by shorting AMC.

Conclusion

This article does not cover all the questions investors may have about a potential future Ch.11 bankruptcy filing by AMC, but it is an attempt to cover some key issues.

The 10.5% 4/15/25 secured notes (CUSIP 00165CAN4) have plunged in price from 91 on September 9 to about 65 today. The market is clearly worried about AMC because these are secured notes. It seems investors are expecting much less than full recovery for even secured debt holders, if AMC does in fact file for bankruptcy.

I consider AMC a sell. For those investors able to maintain short positions and those seeking to neutralize their portfolio from the negative impact of Covid-19, shorting AMC/buying puts should be considered, but with the understanding it is risky trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I reserve the right to sell naked calls.