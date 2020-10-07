While shares may suit the needs of investors looking to "park" their cash, we expect overall returns to be quite limited in the medium term.

With just a few weeks remaining prior to the presidential election in the U.S., many investors have been interested in all-weather stocks that will not be affected by either outcome. A great category of equities to choose from is multinational corporations in the consumer staples sector, enjoying stable cash flows due to offering everyday household essentials.

We have previously highlighted the merits of such investments, such as in our bullish thesis on Unilever around three months ago, which has already turned out quite profitable. The sector has historically offered low volatility and stable returns. However, investors must be careful. Sometimes, one may be paying a hefty price for such "safe" cash flows, ending up with quite limited returns.

In this article, we want to take a look at Colgate-Palmolive (CL), the $66B industry leader, owning some of the most popular consumer brands in the world.

More specifically, we aim to:

Discuss Colgate-Palmolive's financials

Showcase why shares offer limited returns ahead

Conclude why shares may suit some investor needs, but their investment case fails to excite us.

Source: Investor Presentation

An all-weather stock - Why Colgate-Palmolive?

Besides the two apparent brands of Colgate and Palmolive, the company owns some iconic labels such as Ajax and Cuddly, which make up several of the everyday essentials in a consumer's shopping list. Therefore, the company generates stable and largely recession-proof cash flows.

As the graph illustrates, its sales remained robust during the Great Financial Crisis, despite the overall economy suffering. In that regard, we believe that the company will continue performing firmly under adverse economic conditions, or regardless of the elections' results, in the current context.

Sales have remained stagnated for nearly a decade, despite its various acquisitions, such as its relatively recent buyout of Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques for $1.7B. Still, the stock passes the test of generating resilient and predictable revenues nonetheless.

In terms of its profitability, both gross and net income margins have remained relatively constant over the decades, slightly expanding over time. Profitability is likely to remain robust under an unfavorable economic scenario as well.

Overall, Colgate-Palmolive is a sturdy business that is likely to keep generating consistent cash flows and profitability for decades to come.

The problem is that its stagnated financials are unable to deliver adequate investor returns, in our view.

Capital returns - just not enough.

As we mentioned, consumer staples usually feature solid long-term capital return records due to their predictable cash flows. Colgate-Palmolive is no different, boasting a 57-year streak of consecutive dividend increases, powered by its uninterrupted ability to generate profits, as shown earlier.

Hence it makes sense that the stock could seem like a "safe-heaven" bet during turbulent times. However, at its current state, future expected returns fail to impress.

Firstly, Colgate-Palmolive's DPS growth rate has been declining for years. Currently, near an all-time low, the company's 5-year DPS growth rate has fallen at just 3.5%. The consistent slowdown in its rate of dividend increases has been dragging this figure lower for years. Management's latest DPS increase was at a rate as low as 2.3%. Additionally, the 2.23% yield is underwhelming as well.

At first, one may think that the company's current payout ratio of just 57.86% leaves plenty of room for further dividend increases, with the potential to accelerate its growth rate. However, this is not exactly the case.

Below we have illustrated how the majority of the company's cash from operations is spent towards dividends and buybacks. As you can see, while management could potentially slowdown its buybacks to grow the dividend faster, the total capital returns are unlikely to be accelerated, as the company utilizes the majority of its cash from operations already. If anything, as the graph displays, the amount spent on buybacks has been decreasing, yet dividend growth has been shrinking as well.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Author

Regarding stock buybacks, the company has been reducing its share count consistently, allocating a little more than $1B/year to retire shares, as shown above. For example, the $1.2B spent on buybacks in 2019 was able to retire around 1.8% of the company's shares at the time.

Based on that, the company's 5-year EPS CAGR of just 3.7% is quite underwhelming, considering it includes its organic net income growth in addition to shares retired. In line with these growth figures, let's try to estimate future investor returns by employing prudent estimates.

We assume a DPS growth of around 2.5%. Despite its prolonged decline in its growth rate, we find it unlikely that management will drop DPS growth below inflation levels. Hence, we assume DPS growth remains constant to current levels. For Colgate-Palmolive's EPS growth, we assume a CAGR of 3% in the medium term. Keep in mind that the company has slashed its buybacks this year (as displayed in the earlier graph), which could end up lowering this figure. Still, a 3% sounds fair.

Based on these growth rates, future EPS & DPS figures are likely to look like the following:

Source: Author

Now, we need to take into account the stock's valuation. Luckily, because of the company's predictable and low-volatility cash flows, Colgate-Palmolive's valuation does not face wild fluctuation. As a result, we can assume a reasonable range between 20 and 30 times its underlying earnings, moving forward, in line with its historical average. Plugging in our expected EPS & DPS growth rate, the stock's current price of around $78, and a reasonable range of valuation multiples, we get the following medium-term CAGR returns:

As you can see, at a reasonable P/E of around 24-26, investors should expect annualized returns from around 3.5% to 5% in the medium term. We find a valuation expansion quite unlikely as well since the company's slash of buybacks and uninteresting dividend growth rate should keep the demand for shares quite flat. Source: Author

Conclusion

Colgate-Palmolive is a cash-cow, with the ability to generate incredibly stable cash flows even during adverse economic conditions. While the stock may present itself as an all-weather investment providing low-volatility returns, investors should be aware that their potential returns may be quite limited.

The company has been almost maxing out its cash from operations towards capital returns, and stagnated financials have caused both dividend growth to decelerate and buyback levels to decline. With no catalysts for a valuation expansion and quite predictable investor returns, the stock's current investment case fails to impress.

While we appreciate the stock's merits as a decent low-volatility pick during turbulent times, its expected returns fail to excite us. Hence, we will stay on the sidelines for now.

