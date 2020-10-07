Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) remains a key and formidable company in the consumer discretionary sector with its strong financials for the last 10 years. Despite the restrictions caused by COVID-19, the company maintains its impressive performance during the first half of its fiscal year. Moreover, dividends have been rising significantly over the years. This probably drives the upward trend of the price, although it remains undervalued as estimated.

Analyzing the Sound Financial Health of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

Tenacious Williams-Sonoma has flourished over the years. The high demand and efficiency contributed to its strategic productivity and pricing. This is one of the things that primarily drove its uninterrupted growth. Having an annual growth rate of 6.7%, it almost doubled in just a decade. From $3.1 billion in 2009, it consistently increased to $5.9 billion in 2019. The constant growth in revenue during this time of pandemic makes it one of the most significant companies in the industry. Hence, the estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis shows that the operating revenue will soar higher for the next five years.

Meanwhile, the quarterlies adhere to the impressive growth. From 2017 to 2020, one can observe that the revenue consistently increased in all quarters. Moreover, the company remains formidable despite the delays and restrictions caused by the pandemic. At the end of 1Q and 2Q 2020, the company reported an accumulated amount of revenue of $2.73 billion. This is 5% higher compared to the amount in the previous year. This proves that amidst uncertainties, the company can manage its production well and generate sales.

Correspondingly, the company’s operating costs continue to move parallel to operating revenue. This indicates their proportionate increase. Also, it kept its cost below the revenue so gross profit has increased over the years. This suggests that the company maximizes production and maintains its efficiency. For the next five years, the operating cost will continue to increase from $3.76 in 2019 to $4.65 in 2024 as estimated. But it is visible that their difference will become even larger.

Taken from MarketWatch: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Quarterly Financials

Net Income

On the other hand, other non-operating income fluctuated over the past decade. The most notable change happened in 2015 when it drastically decreased from $1.61 million to -$147,000 and -$144,000 in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The variations here can be normal due to the presence of exceptional items. These are items accounted for in uncommon transactions such as impairment loss, compensation for fortuitous events, fair value adjustment, and the like. Nevertheless, it went back to $478,000 in 2018 and $604,000 in 2019.

The interest expense is one of the accounts that affect net earnings. It becomes larger as time goes by. In 2016, it just amounted to about $600,000. But in 2017, it suddenly rose to $1.4 million. It had more massive changes in 2018 and 2019 as it increased to $6.71 million and $8.85 million, respectively. This should not bother us, since the company increased its borrowings in 2017.

Given these accounts, profit before tax varies with them. It can be observed that even if it changes, it moves in a generally increasing trend. From $120 million, it almost quadrupled in 10 years as it reached $457 million at the end of the fiscal year 2019. Also, the tax did not change drastically over the years. Hence, net income moved in a generally increasing pattern in 10 years. This result lets one come up with two observations. First, non-operating items such as interest expense and miscellaneous income and expenses generally moved within the range. Even if there were years with drastic changes, the movement remained stable. Second, income from its core operations remained increasing and massive enough to cover the possible losses from non-operating transactions. With this, one can say that the company managed its core and non-core operations efficiently to generate earnings that would also be shared with the shareholders.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Meanwhile, net income increased in almost all quarters from 2017 to 2020. Even if net income noticeably fell by 33% during the first quarter of 2020, it was enough to cover its financial obligations and even stimulate its operations. Having $35.42 million as earnings for 1Q 2020 is not bad knowing the company temporarily closed in March due to the pandemic. Furthermore, the second quarter of the year became even more fruitful for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. as net income was $134.56 million. It's about twice the value of 2Q 2019. Given the data, one must realize that the company is highly durable. It can withstand the problems that may arise due to unforeseen events like this.

Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Workforce Efficiency

This section observes the ability of each employee to generate revenue and earnings. Since Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a company under the specialty industry in consumer discretionary, it requires machinery and manpower for its operations. In its case, it can be seen that the movement of Operating Revenue and Net Income Per Employee is generally increasing. It means that the company utilizes its productivity well. Also, their movement is identical. It means that per employee, efficiency is maximized. Indeed, the company can handle its operations.

Like the operating revenue, operating revenue per employee has consistently increased over the years. From $119, 231 per employee in 2009, it kept increasing to $218,519 in 2019. In 10 years, the amount almost doubled.

Likewise, net income per employee generally increased throughout the years. The increase and decrease in value are almost identical to net income. From $2,978 in 2009, it rose and quadrupled its value to $13,187 in 2019.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Asset

To have a deeper understanding of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s sustainability and efficiency, we have to check the Balance Sheet in terms of net earnings. When analyzing a company’s financials one must check the values for a specific period and the accumulated ones. It is important to determine how long it can sustain its operations and how much earnings each item generates. Hence, Return on Asset is vital for it checks how profitable each acquired asset is.

In Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s case, both assets and net earnings increase over time. From 3.8% in 2009, it managed to increase substantially to 11-13% before ending at 8.9% in 2019. Having an average percentage of 10.7% for the last 10 years, the company has been generating 10.7% earnings for every asset it purchased. To simplify this, it means that for every $100 asset it has, it earns $10.7. This ratio is ideal to prove the sustainability of its earnings since values above 5% are generally considered good. Moreover, since 2010, the ratio does not fall below 8% anymore. The increasing trend of ROA just shows that the company continues to be more efficient as net earnings continue to increase faster than total assets. As estimated using the Linear Trend Analysis, the value will increase from 8.9% to 11-12% in 2020-2024.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Equity and Sustainable Growth Rate

It is also important to compare the rate of earnings in terms of equity (ROE). This is a significant account for it also finances the acquisition of assets. Also, it indicates the remaining amount after paying all interest and non-interest bearing payable. Lastly, it’s vital for many investors for it measures how efficiently a company generates earnings from their investments.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. continues to show its impeccable financial health with its increasing ROA and ROE for the last 10 years. From 6.6% in 2009, it sharply rose to 15.9% in 2010. Since 2013, ROE has always landed above 20%. In FY 2019, the company’s ROE was 29%. Having an average ROE of 21.7% over the past decade, the company $21.7 generated earnings for every $100 from shareholders. If the values for the next five years will be estimated, one can see that ROE will rise above 30%.

To confirm if this is ideal, we need to check it in reference to the peer group. In 2009, the company’s ROE of 6.6% was lower than of the peer group’s 11%. But since 2010, its ROE has remained higher. Since 2014, the company has had twice as much as the peer group. For the last 10 years, the peer group’s average ROE was 13.4%. This is way lower than Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s. Their gap will be wider for the next five years as estimated. With this, it is without a doubt that the company proves its strong financial performance as it remains higher than many of its peers’ ROE.

To check it further, we will also compute for its sustainable growth. To check it, we have to multiply the retention ratio with ROE. Since the most recent Dividend Payout Ratio is 43%, the retention ratio is 57%. If we multiply it by the current ROE, we will get 17%. It means that the company can grow by 17% without increasing its financial leverage. This confirms the company’s financial adequacy and sustainability as the company’s earnings can suffice its growing operations even in the long-run.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

What’s In Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

The consistent increase in dividends per share suggests the company’s generosity and its high capacity to do so. Being a dividend contender, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. gives confidence to many investors that venturing here is a great idea. For the last 10 years, the dividends per share have already quadrupled. From $0.48 per share in 2009, it already grew to $1.92 in 2019. With this, we have come up with 15.4% as the annual dividend growth rate over the past decade. Using the Dividend Discount Model, the dividends per share will further increase to $2.33 in 2023. This tells us that long-term gain is worth the wait but a potential shareholder must measure carefully if the company can still suffice long-term dividend growth.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividend Payout Ratio

As the company continues to satisfy its investors, it always makes sure that it has more than enough to cover it. It can even use the remaining to meet other financial obligations and even further strengthen its already strong operations. In 2009, the Dividend Payout Ratio was 0.67. Since 2010 except in 2017, the ratio has never exceeded 0.50. On average, the company’s Dividend Payout Ratio from 2009 to 2019 was 0.43. It means that the company distributed 43% of the total earnings over the past decade. The remaining 57% was used to meet other financial obligations, sustain the operations, and kept for future purposes. In the chart, it is visible that the Dividend Payout Ratio was almost stable but in a slightly downward pattern. It means that both the dividends and the company’s earnings kept rising but the latter did a bit faster. The ratio will continue to be within 0.40-0.50 for the next five years as the computation using the Linear Trend Analysis shows. Likewise, NASDAQ expressed a positive outlook on the company’s future earnings. Its estimation is even more optimistic than ours.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividends, Free Cash Flow, and Net Income

This part confirms the sustainability of earnings to cover the dividend payments even in the long-run. One must also observe the trend of earnings from its operations and Capital Expenditure ((CAPEX)). The remaining value is what we call Free Cash Flow ((FCF)). To simplify this, FCF is the amount left after the company pays all of its expenses from operations and CapEx. CapEx plays a pivotal role in a company’s operations since it pertains to the acquisition and improvement of fixed assets which are directly used for its core operations. FCF also checks the long-term sustainability of the company and its earnings to pay dividends.

In the chart below, one can observe that the trend of FCF is generally increasing. Since 2012, it has a similar trend with net income. This shows that as the company increased its operations, it earned more. Net earnings rose faster than all the company’s payments for operations and even CapEx. This indicates that the company’s net income is adequate to cover all its financial obligations and even increase its operations. Please note that FCF also accounts for the disposal of assets as cash inflows and also shows accumulated value. This is why it shows the long-term value and financial strength of the company. It will further increase for the next few years as estimated. It also means that the capacity of the company to pay dividends will also increase.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Stock Price

This pandemic has taken its toll but it did not hurt the consumer discretionary sector, particularly, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. The stocks of the company continue to thrive and remain in the bullish trend. Although it has occasional ups and downs, the volatility of the stock price remains low to moderate as it changes only by about $1 to $2. But the recently closed price at $99.03 is a bit surprising as it jumped by about $5 from the previous price. The current PE Ratio is 19.01 which shows that a potential investor will just have to spend $19.01 for every gain he may get. With this well-performing stock and strong financials, the risk is relatively low. But given the price, is it a good idea to invest in the company? This will be answered using the Dividend Discount Model.

Current Price: $99.03

Average Dividend Growth: 0.1536686657

Estimated Dividends Per Share: $2.15

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1753792585

Derived Value: $114.247808 or $114.24

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Growth Catalysts

Williams Sonoma and Celebrities Helped No Kid Hungry (Helping No Kid Hungry)

Last August 10, Williams Sonoma announced its collaboration with No Kid Hungry. The company aimed to raise $3 million which will benefit the said foundation. It would give 30 million meals to many American children. The partnership extended to 10 known celebrities, musicians, chefs, culinary personalities, and social influencers such as Dolly Parton, Gaby Dalkin, Kristen Bell, Curtis Stone, and Kris Jenner. They designed limited-edition spatulas that were sold at different Williams Sonoma stores.

This program raised people's awareness of many children who experience hunger every day. It could entice different companies and institutions to do the same and even collaborate with Williams Sonoma. This is timely and relevant as this pandemic caused an increase in unemployment and bankruptcy. Aside from good publicity and corporate social responsibility, this could help it receive help from the government in many ways. It could even attract investments and partnerships from different groups and larger companies that could stimulate its operations and enable it to do more programs like this.

Pottery Barn Renewed (Launching of Pottery Barn Renewed)

Pottery Barn, a subsidiary of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. launched Pottery Barn Renewed two weeks ago. This targeted to extend the life of returned and rejected items of its stores. It would improve the quality of the products that still could be sold and used.

This is a sagacious move on its part as Pottery Barn is one of the leading producers of apparel and textile. Since these are already rejected, the value of these products was already deducted from the previous periods. With this, the company will just spend a little to improve the quality. Also, they can be sold at a lower yet strategic price. It can attract more demand and generate earnings.

Moreover, many countries, particularly the US and the EU, are now investing in environmental preservation and climate finance. This will progress especially now we have seen the effects of different natural disasters and even pandemics like COVID-19. With its goal to lessen its waste and help the planet, it can entice grants, investments, and publicity from the government and even partnerships with other companies.

Improvement in the Unemployment Rate (The Unemployment Rate Declined)

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate declined to 7.9% last September. COVID-19 greatly affected many jobs and businesses. The unemployment rate started to increase in March before sharply rising to about 15% in April. Since June, it has started improving. Now, it's more visible as more businesses started to open.

This is a good opportunity for many companies like Williams-Sonoma. The launching of Pottery Barn Renewed and other new products seemed to be in the right timing. Aside from the fact they are sold at a lower price, more people will have a stronger purchasing power. Hence, the last quarter of the fiscal year may have an increase in its revenue and earnings.

Conclusive Though

As this article comes into conclusion, a reader must wonder how Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is doing in the time of the pandemic. The economy is fluctuating and many sectors are not spared from its effect. Nevertheless, the company seems to be doing great. The first half ended well as the company continues to thrive while the stocks are bullish. Whether an investor is for short-term or long-term investment, he must take the recommendations here into consideration.

Short-term Investors: It’s visible that the stock price is moving in an upward pattern. It's been bullish for a long time now. And even during this time of uncertainty, it keeps increasing although PE Ratio is still relatively low. It demonstrates low to moderate volatility which indicates low risk. While the estimation shows that the stock remains undervalued, remember that this was done in reference to the dividends. It means that the computation is still limited to many aspects. The current situation may affect the stocks of the company due to the uncertainties. The risk lies in the short-term investors as the result of this quarter may cause the price to either rise or fall. In my opinion, the price will remain in that trend or even increase for the next few weeks. But like what I said, it may still change depending on the results of this recent quarter. I recommend an investor to wait until it dips a little. Better yet, read more press releases and market and economic news so he can have better judgment. He may also wait for the preliminary report of this quarter so he may have a hint on how the stock price may vary for the next few weeks.

Long-term Investors: Long-term growth here is absolute. Being a dividend contender, it already proved itself to be generous and capable of distributing and increasing the dividends. Also, it has had solid and intact financials for the last 10 years. Even during this time, it continues to perform well as shown by the 1Q and 2Q reports. Long-term investors must consider investing here for future growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.