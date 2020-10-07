The company has made necessary SG&A cuts, and its FY 2021 business funnel is its best in upwards of twenty years.

This year is different, and the business appears to be inflecting with a recent $22.9 million order in September 2020 (equal to 77% of FY 2019 revenue).

Non existent top-line growth and persistent cash flow burn rates from FY 2017-FY 2019 have meant that this stock has been uninvestable.

Kopin Corporation has been a company swept into the dustbin of history. Its stock has done nothing since the dot-com days of (1999 and early 2020).

As a value investor that spends most of my time digging in the nano-cap and micro-cap securities sandboxes, from time to time, I tend to undercover interesting stocks that have long been forgotten. Recently, I dug up a name that I haven't thought about or heard of since the dot-com days of 1999s and early 2000. Today's piece is a blast from the past, and I write to discuss Kopin Corporation (KOPN).

Brief History

Kopin Corporation was founded by John Fang in 1985. Here is John's biography. John currently owns more than 5% of Kopin's outstanding shares. John started Kopin with a team of MIT engineers in the 1980s. He is considered a leading expert in his field, has written a number of books and industry publications, and has issued a number of patents.

Dr. Fan obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from University of California at Berkeley, with highest honors. He attended Harvard University under a University Fellowship and obtained his Master and Ph. D. degrees in Applied Physics in 1972. From 1972 to 1985, Dr. Fan carried out research on semiconductor materials and devices at Lincoln Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and was Associate Leader of the Electronic Materials Group.

Source: Kopin IR

Present Day

Notwithstanding catching a monster wave back in 1999 and 2000 during the dot-com boom, Kopin Corporation has been swept into the dustbin of history and hasn't been on anyone's radar screen since then. That said, to the company's credit, they have survived the dot-com crash and, clearly, have a real business, given its longevity. Surviving in the technology sector this long is no easy feat, and if its technology wasn't real, then it would have been bankrupt by now.

Source: Fidelity

What Kopin Does Today

Essentially, in 2020, Kopin spends most of its resources working on "AR" (Augmented Reality) and "VR" (Virtual Reality) and wearables. The company's products are currently used in advanced military solutions such as the F-35 Fighter Jet helmets and visual displays helmet for army helmets:

Provides the Soldier with infrared (thermal) imagery in all weather conditions, under all lighting conditions and through obscurants. Source: U.S. Army

Per the company's 10-K

Our primary sources of revenues are from the sale of display components and subassemblies for military and industrial applications. The components that we offer for sale consist of our proprietary miniature transmissive active-matrix liquid crystal displays ("AMLCD"), reflective liquid crystal on silicon ("LCOS") displays, organic light emitting diode ("OLED") displays, application specific integrated circuits ("ASICs"), backlights, and optical lenses. We refer to our AMLCD as "CyberDisplay®," our LCOS displays/SLMs as "Time Domain ImagingTM technology", and our OLED as "Lightning®TM

To help SA readers connect the dots, here is Kopin's latest deck from June 2020 (see here).

Living In An Algo World

Back on September 4th, I did an interview with SA Pro. I formally wrote up Limbach Holdings (LMB) on August 24th and Armstrong Flooring (AFI) on August 26th for SA Pro, so the editors asked me to do the interview. In the interview, I was asked a number of interview questions, and the topic of Algos came up. Incidentally, in the interview, I was asked my then best idea. I said Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) was my then best current idea (look how well PEIX shares have done since then).

Source: Seeking Alpha

As I noted, there was a question on Algos. Here is how I answered it.

My long-winded and off-tangent point, par for the course for me as, perhaps, my mind works differently than most people's, is that Kopin's past financials are so weak, no Algo would sniff this out as a good long idea.

Kopin's Recent Financial Results Have Been Really Weak

For example: Over the past three fiscal years, Kopin's revenue has gone from $27.8 million (FY 2017) to $24.7 million (FY 2018) to $29.5 million (FY 2019). The company has diluted shareholders by opportunistically selling stock to stay in business. Kopin's diluted share count at the end of FY 2018 was 70 million shares and stands at 85 million (as of August 4, 2020).

Source: Kopin FY 2019 10-K

Over the three-year time frame, the company has burned over $76 million of operating cash flow.

Source: KOPN FY 2019 10-K

The Algos are designed to look at rear-view mirror financial results and past trading patterns. In years past, if you sent out a search party, you won't have found any tangible signs of an inflection point. That said, stocks are about the future, not the past.

Stock Are About The Future, Not The Past

Arguably, one of the best ways to make money is to identify inflection points ahead of Mr. Market. As the market tends to be backwards-looking and Algos spend most of their time looking at historical data and past trading patterns, stocks can be mispriced when only a few sell side analysts cover a name (or the sell side has recency bias and hasn't connected the dots yet).

As I noted in the financials above, in FY 2019, KOPN generated only $29.5 million of total revenue.

Three Catalysts

1) Tangible Evidence the Military business is inflecting

On Kopin's Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 conference calls, management made these bullish statements:

Q1 2020 conference call:

We also see continued progress on our defense-related development programs where we have more than 10 programs in various stages of development, while some of them may not contribute significantly to product revenues for the next year or 2. In fact, not all will reach production after moving to development. It is by far the strongest defense program portfolio in our history. And obviously, our interests here for the program to evolve into full-scale production programs that utilize our technologies. In almost all these programs, our micro displays are the only space chosen.

Q2 2020 conference call:

Well, let us look more closely on our defense business. As I have discussed previously, we have commenced production in our two important programs, the F-35 Fighter Jet program, and FWS-I program. These two programs again drove our defense business and revenue in the last quarter. We also made further progress on a number of other development programs moving down closer to production as the scope of some the programs continue to expand. These important steps on defense programs are actually related to many different areas including fixed-wing and rotary planes, armed vehicles, and offering our soldiers already. We are gaining additional leverage for this development products as we can use the knowledge in the future industrial and consumer applications. These large portfolio of programs poised through significant revenue opportunity. But there is no guarantee all those programs will reach production range. We expect these additional programs will reach production by the end of 2021. So Kopin should have five to ten programs generating production in revenues.

2) A $22.9 million follow-on order on September 16th

On September 16, 2020, Kopin announced a $22.9 million follow-on order. Think about that for a moment. Kopin generated less than $30 million in annual revenue in FY 2019, so a $22.9 million order is a big deal. Mr. Market yawned and barely noticed. Clearly, there isn't much (if any) buy and hold buy side money currently in this name.

Source: Kopin IR

3) On August 4, 2020, the company announced a physics breakthrough with its ColorMax technology on August 4th.

And once again, Mr. Market yawned and ignored this news.

Source: BusinessWire

Cash Burn And Balance Sheet

As of June 27, 2020, KOPN had about $15 million of cash and no financial debt. Moreover, in FY 2020, the company eliminated a lot of SG&A expense, which will greatly extend the company's financial runway.

SG&A expenses were $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower compensation expenses including stock-based compensation, bad debt expense, professional fees, information technology expenses, travel and the accretion of the NVIS contingent consideration.

Source: KOPN Q2 FY 2020 10-Q

Although Kopin's military solution are paying the bills, the real prize and upside is finding a way to successfully incorporate Kopin's technology for the consumer market.

Here is an interesting excerpt from the Q2 2020 conference call:

The panel reduced duo-stack can really now address the charging issues around brightness for. As COVID-19 has accelerated the interest around AR VR, it is important to not only break through turning points. While it's too early with this technology to come, and we look forward to sharing more, much more in the coming months.

By the way, the company owns a 20% stake in Solos, which is augmented reality glasses that retail for $499.

On September 30, 2019, we entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Solos Purchase Agreement") with Solos Technology Limited ("Solos Technology"). Pursuant to the Solos Purchase Agreement, we sold and licensed to Solos Technology certain assets of our SolosTM ("Solos") product line and WhisperTM Audio ("Whisper") technology. As consideration for the transaction, we received 1,172,000 common shares representing a 20.0% equity stake in Solos Technology's parent company, Solos Incorporation ("Solos Inc."). Our 20.0% equity stake will be maintained until Solos Inc. has raised a total of $7.5 million in equity financing, after which we will have to participate in future equity offerings or have our ownership percentage decline. We performed a fair market value assessment of our 20.0% ownership interest and recorded a gain on investment of $0.6 million as the basis in the assets transferred was zero. Our CEO and Chairman, Dr. John C.C. Fan, acquired an individual ownership interest of 15.5% (12.3% fully diluted) of Solos Inc. Two of Dr. Fan's family members have also invested in Solos Inc., and collectively hold a 37.1% (29.5% fully diluted) ownership interest in Solos Inc. We believe the disposition of the Solos product line will allow us to focus on our display products, while retaining the right to continue utilizing Whisper technology with our military and industrial customers, and reducing our development and personnel costs.

Source: Solos Wearables

Speaking of eyewear, on August 31, 2020, Kopin announced a new medical goggles win with a company in Israel (see here).

Putting It All Together

Kopin is an interesting technology company that has been swept into the dustbin of history. Years of overpromising and under-delivering, combined with an inability to make any money, are why this stock trades so poorly. However, the business momentum Kopin has with impressive new military orders (and a business funnel that is the most promising in years), combined with necessary SG&A cuts, means that this stock is interesting again, after twenty of years of being uninvestable. Mr. Market is simply ignoring the greatly reduced cash flow burn rates and that the company has its best backlog and future business funnel of military program starting in 2021. This new business should enable the company to extend its financial runway and give it more time to potentially use its impressive AR/VR technology to develop a commercial application for the consumer market. If military uses Kopin's solution for something as sophisticated at F-35 Fighter Jet helmets, then you know the technology is top shelf.

In terms of the stock, it looks like a good speculative buy at yesterday's closing price of $1.28.

Second Wind Capital is a catalyst driven/ trading oriented service with an underpinning tied to value and out of favor sectors. 2020 has been a blockbuster year for Second Wind Capital subscribers and I have shared eighteen stocks that have doubled from time of publication to their highest trading point in 2020 (post publication). As of yesterday, ten stocks are still up at least 100%. I will be raising my rates on October 21st, so if you are considering joining, there is no time like present. Join now with a 2 week free trial and follow my real-time porfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KOPN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.