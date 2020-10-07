Toddler Portfolio Q2 2020 Results

I am officially overdue for an update on the Infant Portfolio, with Q2 and Q3 now behind us, but wanted to still share a recap on the Infant Portfolio performance. This portfolio is also due for another name change, as our daughter is officially a toddler now at 14 months old, so say hello to the Toddler Portfolio. It also seems fitting to keep changing the name to keep with the aging of the Portfolio. It has been approximately 14 months since the Portfolio’s inception, so it goes without saying that the portfolio is in its infancy and still has a long way to go. The article will run through the current allocation, cash balance and, then, a few ideas for positions that we are thinking about entering in the next few months.

Portfolio Goals

As a refresher, I have included the Toddler Portfolio goals below for your reference.

Have 70% of the portfolio in high-quality dividend-paying stocks with the remaining 30% allocated to growth stocks, with an initial entry point at or below fair value. Achieve an overall portfolio yield of 3% or greater. Hold between 10 to 15 positions throughout the life of the portfolio. Contribute $250 on a monthly basis, as well as ad hoc contributions from gifts, holidays, etc. Last, but not least, generate returns in excess of our benchmark, which we set as the S&P 500.

Portfolio Update

Cash balance declines with the addition of BAM!

We only made one addition to the Toddler Portfolio in Q2 and that was Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM). As mentioned in my prior article, BAM was on our Watchlist due to the company’s stable and growing dividend, diverse portfolio of assets and lack of liquidity issues. We started the position on May 14th with a purchase of 100 shares at $30 for a total cost basis of $3,000.

We stated in the Q1 update that we had open buy orders to initiate positions in two new stocks: Google (GOOGL) with a limit price of $1,075 and Mastercard (MA) with a limit price of $225. Unfortunately, these were not fulfilled in Q2, so we are still waiting to start positions in both Google and Mastercard to further diversify the portfolio. Given the market's rebound over the past two quarters these trades expired and we have not renewed them. If the market starts to correct, we will reiterate these buy orders.

Q2 was a quiet quarter for the portfolio. To be completely honest, there wasn’t a lot of free time for stock research and investments in Q2. While we may have missed out on some of the recovery in Q2, we were able to put some cash to work in BAM. As noted above, we started a small position in BAM and will likely add a bit more, between 50-100 more shares if the market corrects and shares drop below our basis. The good news is that we are finally starting to get into a rhythm at home, with the new norm of COVID-19, which has freed up some time to spend on the portfolio.

The plan is to get caught up on our quarterly updates and then put out some of our research on BAM, which supports the decision to start a position in BAM in Q2. Stay tuned for a future BAM article.

Cash Balance

With the purchase of BAM discussed above, our cash balance decreased in the quarter. However, we did maintain our monthly contributions of $250, plus an additional $120 received as gifts, which resulted in an ending cash balance in the portfolio of $18,650.46.

Diversification Improves, Dividend Yield Slips

In relation to goals 1 and 2 from above, we are starting to move in the right direction, but still have a ways to go, which is expected as the portfolio is only 14 months old. As the screenshot below shows, we currently have 6 positions and the weighting still needs some work. We added a few new companies to our watchlist for the coming months, which will hopefully help with that. Refer to the Watchlist section below for some potential candidates that we are currently considering adding to the portfolio.

Source: TD Ameritrade

In reference to goal number 2, the overall portfolio currently has a dividend yield of 2.48%, which is still below our target goal of 3% and slightly lower than our previous quarter’s yield of 2.53%. Unfortunately, DIS made the decision to cut its semi-annual dividend back in May. So, despite the addition of BAM, the Portfolio still ended up with a net decrease in dividend yield. You can refer back to my Q1 update article if you would like to do a quarter-over-quarter comparison. As shown in the graphic below, the estimated average income based on our holdings and their respective weightings is $1,013.34, which is still decent given the portfolio is in the early stages of creation.

Source: TD Ameritrade

All dividends are reinvested in the respective stocks that paid them. As the portfolio grows and develops, the reinvested dividends will provide an added boost during bear markets and help drive the overall growth of the portfolio as it matures approximately 20 years from now.

Comparison and Performance Against S&P 500

Utilizing TD Ameritrade’s tools, I refreshed the comparison of the Toddler Portfolio compared to the S&P 500. Diversification is improving, but we still have some work to do before we can say that we are truly diversified. Even with 15 positions or so, it’s unlikely that we will get the same spread across sectors that the S&P 500 has, but we definitely need to add some technology to the mix. In our prior update, we needed to add a stock from the financial sector, which we did with the addition of BAM. As mentioned previously, we still plan on adding additional healthcare stocks as the portfolio grows and matures to further diversify our holding in the healthcare sector.

Source: TD Ameritrade

You can also see below that the portfolio Return on Equity (ROE) took a hit compared to the benchmark declining from 27.55 in Q1 to 17.73 in Q2. Return on Assets (ROA) also fell from 7.72 in Q1 to 4.31 in Q2. The primary drivers behind the declines are the lack of diversification in the portfolio and the impact of COVID-19 in the market. While this may be surprising to some, this did not catch us off guard.

If you remember in Q1, our portfolio actually outperformed, declining less than the benchmark. In Q2, while our portfolio recovered, it did not recover as quickly as the broader market, which worked to recoup the steeper losses suffered in Q1. With Q3 wrapping up, I expect a similar story to continue, although I believe the spread between the Toddler Portfolio and the S&P should narrow. As we approach year-end, the benchmark returns should start to normalize.

Going forward, the plan will be to have an overall ROE and ROA that is above our benchmark. In addition, the table below shows that, compared to our benchmark, the Toddler Portfolio is priced at a higher valuation both on P/E multiples and price to book. Given the volatility in the market right now and that the portfolio is highly concentrated in just six positions, I would expect that the portfolio’s P/E ratio will continue to decline with some diversification and opportunistic buying. Quarter over quarter, the portfolio P/E ratio increased from 22.61 to 28.97 and the P/B ratio decreased slightly from 4.48 to 4.45, while the benchmark P/E ratio and P/B ratios increased from 17.90 to 26.86 and 2.67 to 3.71, respectively.

Source: TD Ameritrade

The information above is helpful, but I’m sure you are wondering how did the actual portfolio do in terms of performance against the S&P 500 and did we achieve goal number 5.

The portfolio saw a positive return for the second quarter, making up for our first quarter losses. For the second quarter of 2020, the portfolio was up 11.79% and the S&P was up 22.22%. While the S&P 500 outperformed our portfolio, they were also down significantly more from the prior quarter. As mentioned in the Q1 2020 update, the current weighting of the portfolio is the main driver of the underperformance of the benchmark. Another thing to note is that the current portfolio has positions that are less volatile than the overall market. So, while they increased in value, they did not increase at the same rate as the market.

While underperforming the benchmark never feels good, we take solace in the fact that the portfolio weathered the storm during these trying times. And, more importantly, we are grateful to have the health and wellbeing of our family and friends. As we continue to rebalance and reweight the portfolio, the returns should increase and, hopefully, outperform the S&P 500 as we steer the portfolio through the remainder of Q3 and into the future. While this may not happen next quarter or even next year, we are confident that in the long run the Toddler Portfolio will outperform the S&P 500 benchmark.

One other thing to note is that the return calculated for the Toddler Portfolio includes all dividends received. In Q2, we received 4 dividend payments: BMY for $45.23, DEO for $93.61, MMM for $59.45 and WM for $72.95, which were automatically reinvested in each respective stock.

Watchlist

To help diversify the portfolio and increase returns, we have been watching and doing research on a handful of stocks, some of which have been recommended by Seeking Alpha readers. The short list below includes the top 5 contenders fighting for the next spot in the Toddler Portfolio. I have added a very brief summary of each and will complete a full analysis on the one we add to the Toddler Portfolio.

Evercore (EVR): Evercore is another company in the financial services industry, but a completely different business model than BAM. EVR has a strong advisory franchise with a good business model, ample liquidity and improving earnings. The advisory business is a high-margin business, which should be able to generate decent returns in a normalized market. The biggest risk is the cyclicality associated with the M&A market which we plan to investigate further. EVR currently pays a dividend that will likely increase in the future. Quidel Corp. (QDEL): Quidel Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. This is a mid-cap growth company with a strong ROE and impressive revenue growth. Its diagnostic solutions are used in the detection and diagnosis of many diseases and medical conditions, including infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases and conditions, women’s health, gastrointestinal diseases, autoimmune diseases, bone health and thyroid diseases. While we are in the early stages of research, we believe this company has a long runway and will be able to generate strong returns for the foreseeable future. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS): I know this is a bit of a contrarian pick here, but for the long term, we see value. Yes, in the current economic environment retail is a tough space to be in, but we really like DKS. They have a good dividend and have revamped their stores which fueled the strong same-store sales growth. The company also sells products which can be used from home, outdoors or for physical activity, all things that the consumers are looking for in the current environment. We also like their product mix in the stores which we believe will continue to drive customer growth once the stores reopen and return to normal. Google (GOOGL): This is a carryover from Q1. With the recent run-up after earnings, we may need to be patient and wait for the next correction before starting a position. We like the stock a lot, it offers strong and sustainable growth supported by search, ads, YouTube, cloud, etc. While not immediate, there is potential for Google to start paying a dividend. Also, a potential homerun in Waymo and some of Google’s other special projects. Livongo (LVGO): LVGO is a healthcare technology provider focused on providing personalized experiences for people with chronic conditions. The company shares have run up quite a bit over the past few months primarily driven by the agreement between Livongo and Teledoc. This is the primary reason we added this to the watchlist. We believe the combined business model and enhanced product offering will drive future growth. Further, virtual visits and remote healthcare are getting adopted quickly with the impact of COVID shutting down or reducing the hours available for in-person visits. The company does not pay a dividend, but gaining both technology and healthcare will further diversify the portfolio.

Conclusion

While the Toddler Portfolio underperformed the benchmark for Q2, we were happy to have a positive return after Q1’s loss. As we look forward to the rest of 2020, we will continue to diversify the portfolio and rebalance where necessary to increase the number of positions. Additionally, we will keep a close eye on how the upcoming election impacts the markets. We plan to add another position or two to the portfolio before year-end and will continue to monitor our progress against our goals, including the portfolio’s overall performance against our benchmark.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, DEO, DIS, MMM, WM, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.