We also highlight why the distribution is likely to be cut in January, producing one of those good opportunistic entry points.

We give some thoughts on the upcoming vote next year on whether the fund will merge into an open-end mutual fund.

We like the underlying strategy and portfolio and believe it's one of the better areas of the market today. It takes advantage of wide discounted CEFs and cheap rMBS.

The fund recently engaged in a rights offering that failed (didn't raise much in the way of new capital). What does that mean?

OPP is a unique fund of funds that invests mostly in securitized debt like rMBS, an area of the bond market we like in particular.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Stratgic Opp (OPP) is a unique fund that can shift its asset allocation between individual securitized bonds and other CEFs. Part of the fund is managed by DoubleLine and part by RiverNorth. The percentage of assets into each is based on the opportunities in each sector.

This report will discuss the strategy but focus primarily on the recent failed rights offering. What it means for the fund and where the opportunities to get in? We also highlight the positives of this fund and why we like it at certain points in the near future.

Failed Rights Offering

RiverNorth has launched several fund of funds in the last few years and now boasts six funds. Most of these funds are relatively small with the exception of RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Income (RMM) which has assets of $600M when including the leverage. The rest of the funds are smaller.

We've seen RiverNorth conduct several rights offerings on their funds to grow assets under management. By doing so, they increase their fee revenue making the funds more profitable. It is also a way to combat their very high managed distribution policies ("MDPs') which cannibalize their assets as they pay out large amount of RoC ("return of capital"). This is why they seem to occur annually.

Rights offerings in and of themselves are not bad things, if done correctly. A rights offering should be done when the shares trade at a premium to NAV which means the news shares will actually be potentially accretive and not dilutive to current NAV. It should, and this is more important, be done when the underlying asset class where the new capital that is to be invested is relatively cheap.

Unfortunately, the likelihood of both of these occurring is rare. Most funds are cheap when the underlying assets are cheap and vice versa.

Investors tend to only "accept" the rare rights offering. They are complex and then they are forced to pony up more capital while at the same time most prices fall (and eventually the NAV). The optics are just not great and results rarely good.

OPP announced the offering on Aug. 13 when the shares were trading at a -2.8% discount. The shares quickly sold off. We abide by the mantra to sell as soon as a rights offering is announced. I noted on the chat that I sold about 3/4 of my position but kept some as I liked the underlying fund strategy. That was a mistake. The shares quickly backed off to a -6% discount.

The offering expired on Oct. 1. The number of shares issued was only 473K shares or a total of $6.6M of new capital raised. That equates to just 3.5% of new shares. Net of fees only $2.7M was raised for the fund.

The fund today trades at a -7.2% discount but that will be adjusted lower once the NAV incorporates the dilution. That dilution should be relatively mild for a rights offering (we estimate around 0.25%).

The distribution will be cut in January by approximately 15% as they adjust the payment for the current NAV levels. But that shouldn't be material to the discount/pricing. The NAV has performed well despite the massive over-distributing. In other words, we still like it from a strategy perspective.

From the prospectus:

The Board has approved a level distribution policy (the “Level Distribution Policy”) for the Fund. Under the Level Distribution Policy the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common shareholders, but at a constant and fixed (but not guaranteed) rate (that is annually reset) equal to 12.5% of the average of the Fund’s NAV per share as reported for the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year.

We may get a couple of good opportunities to buy really cheap and offset a bunch of the high fees. The current discount basically gives you a "free" 1.1% of yield which reduces the fee to a manageable level. But I think we will be able to buy shares at a 10% or greater discount during tax loss season (coming up in a few weeks) and then again once they adjust the distribution. At that level, the shares are attractive.

Contingent Conversion To Mutual Fund

And though it's remote, the fund does have a vote coming up next year for its contingent conversion. This is something RiverNorth clearly put in to its offering in late 2016 to garner more attention from investors. The conversion states that in five years, the proxy materials would include a vote put forth to shareholders that will decide if the fund should convert to an open-end mutual fund.

If the shares are trading at a wide discount, it would be beneficial for shareholders to approve such a measure since they would get back NAV creating a capital gain out of the discount. Should shareholders vote in favor of the conversion, the fund would convert within 12 months of such approval.

With the addition of this feature, it's attempting to basically be a term fund - a fund that self-liquidates at a certain date in the future. Term funds often trade at levels closer to NAV.

I place the probability of this passing at 30%. Institutional ownership of the shares is fairly low and to get the quorum needed and the majority of votes, they will need heavy retail investor participation. As RiverNorth is almost certain to state that management recommends voting against the conversion, many retail investors will likely vote against or not vote at all. So we apply no value to this feature.

The Portfolio

This is a fund that's split between two sub-advisors, RiverNorth that buys cheap CEFs (fund-of-funds) and DoubleLine that purchases securitized debt, most in residential mortgage-backed securities.

(Source: Rivernorth)

From the fact sheet:

RiverNorth determines which portion of the Fund’s assets is allocated to each strategy based on market conditions. The Fund may allocate between 10% to 35% of its Managed Assets to the Tactical CEF Income Strategy and 65% to 90% of its Managed Assets to the Opportunistic Income Strategy. The Tactical CEF Income Strategy typically invests in CEFs, business development companies ("BDCs") and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") seeking to derive value from the discount and premium spreads associated with CEFs. The Opportunistic Income Strategy primarily invests in agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") and commercial mortgage-backed securities ("cMBS") seeking to derive value from inefficiencies within the subsectors of the fixed income market while maintaining active risk constraints.

Today, the fund continues to hold a large position in non-agency MBS, an area of the bond market that we continue to like, at 42% of assets. Those are mostly legacy (pre-2008) subprime mortgages. They also hold some agency MBS which are the high quality kind that the Federal Reserve is purchasing. The remainder of the portfolio is a mix of loans, investment grade corporate bonds, and commercial mortgages.

Concluding Thoughts

The fact that the fund failed at the rights offering is good news for investors. The dilution from the new shares will be minimal. But now the discount is near 7% (remember that the discount was sub-3% when they announced the offering).

Meanwhile, the NAV has performed very well. Looking at the 20-day NAV TR, OPP is in the top 10% of taxable bond CEFs having risen 0.57%. This during a time of weakness in the equity markets.

We think investors will have even better chances to get in as tax loss harvesting heats up in the next few weeks. We may also get an additional entry point in January when the fund cuts the distribution.

But even here I do think it appears attractive as it could see the discount close a couple of points as they get passed the rights offering.

