As federal bailouts of airline employees came to an end, airlines such as Southwest Airlines (LUV) are forced to make tough decisions regarding employee costs. Despite a resurgence in domestic passenger traffic growth, traffic levels still remain far below 2019 levels. My investment thesis remains bullish on the airlines for a rebound in 2021.

Tough Decisions

The U.S. Treasury provided the airlines with $25 billion in funds to support airline employees through the end of September. Unfortunately, passenger traffic is only back to 33% of 2019 levels, leaving the airlines with a tough decision on cutting employees no longer needed with substantially lower traffic levels.

While vaccines and the opening up of areas now requiring quarantines such as New York and Hawaii would immediately help with traffic levels, the airlines just can't afford to wait for the unknown while still burning millions on a daily basis. The government continues actively debating another round of stimulus for the sector, but the deal is highly uncertain, considering it's already the end of the first week of October, and President Trump already called on ending stimulus talks.

Other airlines such as American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) have both announced plans to furlough employees, Southwest Airlines made the decision to ask employees to accept pay cuts in order to avoid furloughs and layoffs. Either move has the goal of reducing costs and cutting daily cash burn rates.

The airline ended Q3 with a forecast of burning $17 million per day for the quarter, an improvement from the original $20 million prediction. This amount was before the PSP funds or any layoffs instituted after October 1. In essence, Southwest Airlines and the other airlines were forced to keep payroll costs artificially high during the crisis due to the government funds. The airline can easily eliminate a big part of the daily cash burn via right-sizing payroll costs.

Right now, Southwest Airlines is asking for 10% pay cuts. For Q2, the airline had $1.7 billion in payroll and benefit costs. A flat 10% cut to these expenses would reduce costs by $170 million per quarter, but the proposed cut probably doesn't include any cut to benefit costs, and the Q3 expense level should be lower than Q2.

Even cutting $150 million per quarter from payroll and benefit costs would lead to the airline saving $5 million per day in daily cash burn. The airline would still have a $12 million daily deficit amounting to ~$1 billion per quarter in cash burn before any revenue improvements.

The PSP funds of $2.3 billion covered $12.7 million in daily employee costs. This grant money technically had Southwest Airlines close to breakeven in Q3.

While this payroll cut helps close the gap on costs, the airline clearly can't break even with traffic down 67% in September and Southwest Airlines only cutting payroll costs an additional 10%. In total, the airline would've cut costs by ~25% from the $2.07 billion more normalized levels last Q2. Clearly, Southwest Airlines has made a huge reduction in the cost structure, but the airline needs higher revenues to make only 25% cost cuts match the demand environment.

Also, remember that Southwest Airlines is keeping the middle seat open for customers not traveling together through November 30 in a method that reduces the load factor. The airline only forecasts September and October load factors in the 50% range despite common knowledge of needing those percentages up into the 70% range to breakeven in normal times.

The airline expects capacity to decrease by only 30% to 35% in an indication Southwest Airlines is flying far too many planes. The Journal of the American Medical Association has only calculated 42 COVID-19 transmissions worldwide on airplanes, suggesting airlines have the data to now quit burning millions in order to leave the middle seats open.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Southwest Airlines is positioned to cut daily cash burn with or without stimulus. The airline unions don't appear supportive of a 10% pay cut, but the company will take more drastic steps of furloughs and layoffs like other airlines in order to reduce payroll costs contributing to a current $17 million daily cash burn rate.

The stock remains a buy here trading far below normalized earnings discussed in my previous research.

