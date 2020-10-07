In a recent article, we understood that a famous SA investor Brad Thomas had problems sleeping well at night because the 12% yield of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) at the time was screaming too loud, so he had to buy it with SWAN purposes in mind. Currently, the common units of BPY are trading way higher and the screaming is not as loud at just 10.30%. I don't know if the BPY screaming syndrome is contagious but lately another product from the family is not letting me sleep well at night with a somewhat louder screaming even though the yield is lower.

The preferred units of BPY may yield "only 8%" but in this article I will try to present the thesis, that they have way more "Alpha" compared to BPY, and on top of that their distribution is way safer than that of BPY. And this is not all, they even have a higher price appreciation potential.

For all of you who don't know what "Alpha" means - it is the excess return of investment while taking the same risk.

The preferred units of BPY

Table 1. Preferred units of BPY and their respective statistics.

As the preferred units of the company are exactly the same in terms of credit risk (Table 1) and since all of them are trading below Par making them most probably perpetuities, we will use Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 5.75 CL A PF SR (NASDAQ:BPYPN) as our representative of the group (Table 2).

Table 2. Statistics of BPYPN.

Before the COVID crisis, BPY was a pretty normal BB+ issuer of preferred units and it was taking full advantage of the shift in the yield curve. For less than a year the nominal yield of its preferreds fell from 6.5% for BPYPP to 5.75% for BPYPN. The pricing seemed normal for the market participants and the units traded a little over Par at the time (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Historical price fluctuations of BPYPN (line chart).

Recently, a very stubborn seller in the preferred units appeared. Their revolving size on the offer is never-ending. One can buy any amount, not that there is much interest in buying the preferred from the public. The public is obsessed with common stocks, even though everyone claims to be an income investor who wants to sleep well at night. As a matter of fact, BPYPN is probably the only preferred unit ever to have 27 consecutive red candles (Figure 2) while its common unit is rallying like crazy in what is one of the most overvalued environments ever in the history.

Figure 2. Historical price data of BPYPN (Candle stick chart).

All of this happens while the public is buying BPY, as if it is the best Real Estate vehicle out there (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Trading price of BPY (red) and BPYPN (blue).

This behavior of common vs. preferred is what I call a "screaming buy situation." Now, don't even start with "technical analysis means nothing." This isn't a technical analysis. This is a pure fundamental insanity. Every company follows the same rules regarding its capital structure. Preferred units are higher ranked and their dividend is superior to common unit distributions.

Comparison with other Retail REITs

I can prove my thesis in theory, but theory and practice are always the same in theory and never the same in practice, so let's just have a look at the closest rivals of BPY in the Retail REIT sector and the Office REIT sector that have preferred stocks and compare their behavior to that of BPY (Figure 4-12).

VNO vs. its preferreds YTD Figure 4. Trading price of VNO (blue) and VNO-M (red). VNO preferreds trade with negative yields to call and have no room to run higher.

Figure 4. Trading price of VNO (blue) and VNO-M (red). VNO preferreds trade with negative yields to call and have no room to run higher. SITC vs. SITC-K YTD Figure 5. Trading price of SITC (blue) and SITC-K (red). SITC common stocks is one of the most depressed ones in the sector and the preferreds rated BB could not be stopped to go back to highs.

Figure 5. Trading price of SITC (blue) and SITC-K (red). SITC common stocks is one of the most depressed ones in the sector and the preferreds rated BB could not be stopped to go back to highs. KIM vs. KIM-L YTD Figure 6. Trading price of KIM (blue) and KIM-L (red). KIM preferreds are to the earth and back to the moon while the common stock is suffering at lows.

Figure 6. Trading price of KIM (blue) and KIM-L (red). KIM preferreds are to the earth and back to the moon while the common stock is suffering at lows. NNN vs. NNN-F Figure 7. Trading price of NNN (blue) and NNN-F (red). 1.3% Yield to call from NNN-F is quite "attractive."

Figure 7. Trading price of NNN (blue) and NNN-F (red). 1.3% Yield to call from NNN-F is quite "attractive." CLNY vs. CLNY-I Figure 8. Trading price of CLNY (blue) and CLNY-I (red). CLNY common stock is here just to show you that even preferred stocks that were at a very high risk of having their dividend suspended trade back at highs.

Figure 8. Trading price of CLNY (blue) and CLNY-I (red). CLNY common stock is here just to show you that even preferred stocks that were at a very high risk of having their dividend suspended trade back at highs. UBA vs. UBP-K Figure 9. Trading price of UBA (blue) and UBP-K (red). A beautiful picture of one of the most leveraged companies in the examples. Preferred stock does seem safer, don't you think?

Figure 9. Trading price of UBA (blue) and UBP-K (red). A beautiful picture of one of the most leveraged companies in the examples. Preferred stock does seem safer, don't you think? CIO vs. CIO-A Figure 10. Trading price of CIO (blue) and CIO-A (red). CIO is a small office REIT with a market cap almost 40 times lower than BPY. The chart of CIO vs. CIO-A is a mirror image of BPY vs. BPYPN.

Figure 10. Trading price of CIO (blue) and CIO-A (red). CIO is a small office REIT with a market cap almost 40 times lower than BPY. The chart of CIO vs. CIO-A is a mirror image of BPY vs. BPYPN. CDR vs. CDR-C Figure 11. Trading price of CDR (blue) and CDR-C (red). Even the extremely distressed CDR preferreds are doing better than BPYPN. How do you compare the company that owns the best properties in the world to this small Retail REIT? How can BPYPN even be compared to CDR-C? It is like a natural bodybuilder competing at Mr. Olympia open category.

Figure 11. Trading price of CDR (blue) and CDR-C (red). Even the extremely distressed CDR preferreds are doing better than BPYPN. How do you compare the company that owns the best properties in the world to this small Retail REIT? How can BPYPN even be compared to CDR-C? It is like a natural bodybuilder competing at Mr. Olympia open category. BPY vs. BPYPN Figure 12. Trading price of BPY (blue) and BPYPN (red). Now, let's run the first question of our little IQ test; which of the pictures does not belong here? I can certainly continue with examples, but anyone with an IQ > 75 has to be able to understand the pattern and run a few comparisons for himself.

Comparison of REIT preferred stocks by their last reported credit rating and current yield.

Table 3. Retail- and Office-REIT preferred stocks statistics.

BPYPN is closer to CDR preferreds in terms of current yield. This means that BPY's credit rating is closer to CDR than to this of VNO, for example. Here is the time to remind you that just before the crisis BPY and VNO were with the same credit rating and still are. But maybe the crisis did so much harm to BPY that its rating is probably not accurate! A note that has to be made and that all need to realize - companies have a capital structure:

common equity

preferred equity

unsecured subordinated debt

unsecured senior debt

secured debt

non-recourse debt

etc...

When something bad happens to the company the non-recourse debt suffers less than the common stock. It is the same with preferred vs. common equity and you can scroll back to the beginning of the article to see that in practice it is also like this. Based on this simple empirical evidence, we should expect that BPY common units are hit way harder than all the companies in the table because its preferreds are hit way harder than the comparable preferreds (Figure 13), right?

Figure 13. Trading price of REIT preferred stocks. BPYPN (blue area).

BPYPN has in fact performed identically with CDR-C around 25% worse than comparable preferred stocks from the example. I am 100% certain the BPY common is crushed in comparison to any of the companies in the above example. I bet that BPY unitholders have suffered way more compared to VNO holders for example. Figure 14. Trading price of BPY (blue area) and VNO (red line)

What, what!? BPY is performing better than VNO (Figure 14)! I bet it has performed way worse than KIM or FRT or NNN. They seem as rock-solid companies with preferred trading lower than 5% current yield. There is no way for the toxic BPY company with 8% current yield preferreds to have performed similarly to them, or is there? Figure 15. Trading price of BPY (blue area), NNN (orange), KIM (blue-green) and FRT (yellow).

Come on! This cannot be true. BPY is the best performer among investment-grade dividend aristocrats (Figure 15). So whatever happened during the crisis must have affected only the preferred units of the company. Now I get it. This makes perfect sense. Of course, it doesn't. This is market stupidity at its best (well not as much as Zoom valuation). There is always one indicator I love to research when researching income-generating companies like REITs or Limited Partnerships. The ratio of dividend/distribution paid to common stock vs. the dividends paid to preferred stock/units (Table 4).

Table 4. Table showing Office- and Retail-REITs and their common stock distributions to preferred stock dividends ratios.

In theory, this ratio is not really popular; however, to me, it says a lot. Basically, any investor who believes that BPY common unit distribution is sustainable should rate BPY's ability to pay its preferred unit distribution as at least AA. If BPY is really earning this 10.30% the portion of preferred dividends is just 1/28th of the amount paid to common unitholders and the payment to preferred units is senior. What disastrous event has to happen to BPY to make them unable to pay 1/28 of their current distribution.

When the preferred stock exposure is so miserable compared to the common stock exposure, even a slightly troubled company would not risk its reputation by suspending its preferred stock dividend. Just compare a dividend decision by BPY and by UBA boards. If BPY needs to save 50% of its current cash for some reason - it will still not affect preferreds at all. For UBA it may need to suspend even preferred stock dividends. I personally don't believe in high yield. To me, a company that earns 10+% does not trade at 10+% dividend yield. In times of global recession, the last thing you want to do is to overpay your real earning capabilities. If BPY really proves to earn 10+%, I will repeat myself - BPYPN is at least a BB+ investment-grade rated security and its price should move inline with VNO preferreds.

Let's talk "Alpha"

Here is how I see the Alpha in BPY common units. BPY currently has outperformed all of the somewhat comparable REITs. One may argue that BPY is so good in "swing trading" real estate and that it generates a lot of abnormal returns by property development. I personally don't believe in fairytales and don't take this for granted. Management expects 15% IRR on its efforts and if it was a safe and steady return, they would probably be doing only this kind of business. This part of their business reminds me of how I trade higher-risk securities - small size while keeping in mind that there can be a very big surprise. This part of my trading business is not very scalable and real opportunities are rare. Now about the real Alpha BPY has:

High financing costs - Yes, that is their most obvious advantage to the competition. While VNO can finance preferred at 5%, BPY has to pay 8%. If a company has higher financing costs, it is poised to outperform. I guess that is the logic. And yields along the capital structure are related. You cannot have your preferred stock at 8% and your subordinated debentures at 2%. There is no way for a leveraged entity to outperform when it has to pay twice the financing cost of competitors. (Disclaimer: I am being sarcastic here.)

The high dividend yield is what can bring you Alpha you may say. The dividend yield is absolutely irrelevant for the rational investor. High dividend yield says only one thing; expect a reduction along the way. What company would be more likely to surprise you with a dividend cut FRT or BPY? And which one you would expect to increase distribution first?

The higher leverage ratios BPY supports - Well, I am a big fan of leverage. If you have a profitable strategy with a perfect Sharpe ratio you have to be plain stupid not to leverage this. The problem with BPY is that it does not operate in the "stock market economy." It operates real assets and the real business is what matters to BPY. It does not matter how many positive tweets the president of USA makes, a 30% drop in GDP is not a joke. The way to recovery is not the same as the way to recover TSLA's price on the stock market. Higher leverage means only more risk in a distressed environment.

So how exactly is BPY positioned to somehow generate Alpha in comparison to FRT, NNN, KIM, VNO? In its presentation to the public, BPY posted a lot of possible positive events but guess what, all these macro events are the same for any of the comparable stocks. BPY is way more likely to get the average returns being one of the biggest companies in the comparison. It is way less likely to gather Alpha by being the small player.

What about the Alpha in the preferreds?

Isn't it clear by now? None of the comparable preferreds has any price upside potential (except for CDR) Most of these preferreds are callable and trade very close to par or even above par. A stock like VNO-K trades at $25.80 when it is callable anytime with 1-month notice (Table 5). Table 5. VNO-K statistics.

Theoretically, VNO-K has only downside potential, and financially speaking it's most likely yield is (-30%), or you may argue with me that NNN-F (Table 6) is a better option with its 1.34% yield to call. Table 6. NNN-F statistics.

And here is where BPYPN is about to shine. Based on the performance of the common unit plus all the relative data presented, I don't see any single reason why BPYPN is not trading inline with all other preferreds shown. The whole management of BPY recently explained to you how their fair value estimate for BPY is to trade back at highs. Brad Thomas has a conservative price target of $17.50. Everything is bullish for BPY. How on earth would BPYPN in this scenario continue to be an 8% perpetual yielder? And this time I am not going to be conservative in my fair value estimate for BPYPN.

Based on all the data presented BPYPN fair value is to be trading back at highs which is right around par. It currently trades at $18 and fair value on a relative basis is $24- $25 and a current yield of 5.75% to 6%. It will still be a little higher than all of the comparable preferreds (almost 1% higher than VNO prefs) Around 6% and it will be inline with the lower-rated SITC and UBP (not rated but definitely far away from BPY in terms of credit quality). After the price target is clear, it is really interesting to calculate IRR (BPY board likes this). $6 to fair value would mean that BPYPN will have to rise 33%. If this happens in 6 months (it actually has to happen way faster if the management of BPY has some common sense), the IRR goes to 66% simple compounding.

A question to BPY financial experts.

This a question I was asked after disclosing my logic in a comment:

I don't have the answer to that question, so we have to ask BPY/BAM I suppose.

How hard is this analysis for you to make, BPY team? Some of the brightest minds in Finance work in BPY. The guys manage $100 bln of assets. This is an empire bigger than some countries. You are posting a beautiful investor report to tell us how good BPY common is and how you target 15% IRR on your "real estate trading hobby" and you are not investing in your own preferred units that are mathematically undervalued and mispriced to the whole preferred stock market.

Why don't you want to earn 66% IRR for your common unitholders? An even better question comes to my mind - Why isn't the whole board plus all the employees buying their own preferred units. You just told us how undervalued your common unit is. Look at it this way - you sold BPYPN to the public at around $24.30 just recently (February 2020), now you can buy it at $18. How can a company like BPY pass on such a simple way to make money out of its own balance sheet? 66% IRR is way higher than your targeted 15% IRR.

I bet my house that there isn't a single property in BPY's balance sheet on which you will be able to make 66% IRR as easy as buying your own preferred units. A further benefit for the company that looks quite distressed by looking at your preferred unit yields is the fact that you will send a signal to the public that everything is okay. Buying your own undervalued preferred is way stronger than saying REIT-Retail revenue is growing 2% every year. If I was a BPY investor I would not believe a single word unless your preferred stock yield goes to normal levels. You are lucky that the public does not even care about this.

Bonus edition - the n reasons I am buying BPYPN

BPY looks extremely leveraged at first sight but as it was already cleared on SA, a big part of the debt is non-recourse. When SPY gave its investment-grade credit rating to BPY it was perfectly aware of the higher than normal leverage for the sector. Very few companies receive a BB+ rating for their preferred issuances. SRC-A which I believe is a primary issuer of preferred stock is BB+ for example. VNO is a BB+ rated preferred stock issuer.

8% Current yield is nowhere to be found from such a high-quality company:

Even the lower-rated STAR preferreds have a lower current yield being B rated. DRH-A is comparable by yield. CLNY preferreds that were almost suspended have lower current yields. All other comparisons come from the most beaten-down mREIT sector and from the shipping industry where yields are typically above 8%. BPY has nothing to do with this table.

Common units of BPY are among the strongest performers in the 2 sectors they operate in.

The dividend of the preferred units is 1/28th of the distribution to the common units. This brings so much protection that the current yield is hard to believe.

Even technically without any research BPYPN is lagging all "normal" preferred stocks on the chart without nothing extraordinary happening with the company that has not affected all other companies.

Recent deviation with common units is the big trigger for the trade.

Expected actions from the company to "fix" its balance sheet yields. BPY cannot afford to be treated as if it is a B- rated company.

The very decent risk-reward ratio. Any move lower for the preferreds would put BPY common units under a lot of pressure in terms of valuation. At the moment, I see the downside potential of BPY preferreds as very minimal.

The price target for BPYPN

As mentioned earlier, there is no conservative price target for BPYPN. It is a normal BB+ rated preferred and like all similar preferreds, it has to go back to pre-crisis highs. $24-25 Price target has to be achieved even if there is 0% capital appreciation of the common. All comparable companies trade with uninvestable yields to call and only their embedded redemption option prevents them from trading higher in what is one of the most overvalued fixed income markets ever.

Finding laggards like BPYPN is almost unbelievable but here it is - 8% current yield + 33+% capital appreciation potential based on real relative value comparisons. The price target is not dependent on some future events. Think of it like this - we took a picture of the market today and estimated the fair value of BPYN based on the info today. This is a true Alpha opportunity which does not need the economy to do this or that. Based on all the data today, BPYPN is extremely undervalued or all other comparable preferred stocks are extremely overvalued.

Conclusion and final words

Seeking Alpha means seeking Alpha. You cannot say BPY is a good value because it will go higher if the macro picture is favorable. If you like BPY because of macro factors, you like all the stocks in the sector because their correlation has been > 95% year to date. I personally cannot find any easy to gather Alpha in BPY common units in comparison to the highest-quality competitors in the Office and Retail REIT sector.

BPYPN is a totally different thing. It has to go way higher back to its friends and enemies without any other factor to happen. BPYPN is supposed to outperform any preferred stock in the article by generating a crazy amount of Alpha for a fixed income instrument with such a high credit quality. The real Alpha in Brookfield Property Partners at the moment is in the preferred units. Wait and see when the market will realize its mistake and to capitalize on its stupidity. If you have anything to say to oppose the thesis please share your thoughts in the comment section. If not - join my service because it is dedicated to generating real Alpha.

