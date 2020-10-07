Hurricane Delta, The Energy Markets And Why Wheat Prices Are Exploding

Please see this special video here about Hurricane Delta and markets such as cocoa, wheat, natural gas, and more.

Droughts Developing For Global Wheat Areas

Wheat is grown throughout the world with the US and Europe accounting for more than 50% of global production. Wheat is used as both a feed for animals (soft-red wheat), as well as higher quality wheat made into bread and foods (hard-red wheat). Planting usually begins in Russia, Europe, and the United States in September and October. Wheat is a hardy crop that goes dormant in winter and then grows in the spring when soils thaw out. The weather has a huge impact on global wheat production. Over the last five years or so, there has been a glut of wheat in the world. However, for the first time in years, we are seeing global weather issues.

Source: NOAA

The arrows of global crop stress (red) illustrate developing crop stress for wheat in Russia and perhaps expanding soon into the western Plains where planting is beginning. My clients around the world are closely monitoring my weather forecasts on my website (see link next to my author name).

Source: BarChart.com

One can see the longer-term movement of wheat prices over the years. The potential is there for a longer-term bull market, as long as La Nina performs in a certain way and ocean temperatures do not change much in the coming months.

Energy Markets Watching Yet Another Hurricane

It has been one of the most active hurricane seasons ever, and the most since the infamous 2005 Hurricane Katrina/Rita summer and fall. While the development of La Nina is part of the reason, I still feel that climate change and warming oceans are at least as much to blame.

Source: NOAA

One can see the warm to hot ocean eddies near the Yucatan Penninsula where hurricane Delta formed into a category 4 storm on Wednesday. As it moves into the Gulf, if it moves a bit further east towards the cooler waters, then it would weaken before landfall. Nevertheless, the track could well be on the warm waters and if so Delta will be at least a category 3 before it hits Louisiana on Friday.

But does this really make a difference in the global scheme of things with respect to a potential bull market in natural gas (UNG) and crude oil (UCO)?

I still feel the world is awash in oil and countries like China are trying to become carbon zero by 2060, while renewable energy stocks such as Bloom Energy (BE), and Plug Power (PLUG) are soaring on anticipation of a greener global economy.

Conclusion

Anyway, usually with these hurricanes, it is often a "buy on rumor/sell on fact" scenario in the energy markets, so I see little upside for natural gas (BOIL) and crude oil unless we have a sustained cold winter. The one market we are excited about is the wheat market (WEAT) but clients need to monitor our longer-range outlooks and frequent updates as to whether or not the weather situation will change for grains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WEAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.