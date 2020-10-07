PepsiCo's (PEP) strong FQ3 results highlight the fact that PEP remains well-positioned on several fronts - not only does it already has a strong brand portfolio, but it also benefits from long-term growth opportunities in key categories such as beverages. Looking ahead, PEP looks well-positioned to deliver sustainable organic top-line growth while maintaining a strong margin profile. Considering the better-than-expected results and management's proven track record, along with the attractive valuation, I see PEP shares outperforming from here.

A Closer Look at PEP's FQ3 Top-Line Trends

PEP's solid FQ3 results and implied FQ4 guidance were key positives - it shows the company is doing all the right things, from execution in the already profitable developed markets to committing investment dollars behind promising growth opportunities.

I think the outperformance in both Beverages (+3% Y/Y organic growth) and Europe (+7% Y/Y organic growth) are especially worth paying attention to, as it highlights the fact that recent strategic actions such as the energy drink expansion and the SodaStream investment are paying off in improved top-line trends. Additionally, Frito North America (+6% Y/Y organic growth) is another strong point, with Quaker Foods North America also benefiting from increased at-home breakfast occasions.

However, performance in international/emerging markets has been mixed. The underperformance has been largely due to macroeconomic/COVID-19 headwinds, but I was nonetheless encouraged that PEP is still pushing forward with growth reinvestment, albeit more selectively.

Underlying Operating Profit Growth Remains Encouraging

I get that the key margin concern has been PEP's elevated investment levels in recent years, which have weighed on profit growth. And while headline numbers don't look encouraging, I would argue that COVID-19-related costs have masked a strong underlying operating performance. Year-to-date, for instance, PEP has already incurred over $700 million of COVID-19-related costs. Excluding these costs, operating margins would have expanded by c. 50 bps Y/Y, with operating income also rising by 8% Y/Y, despite macro uncertainties and increasing advertising and marketing spend.

How much of these costs are set to recur next year remains unclear at this point, but I think it's safe to say that the headwinds will eventually fade long term. As highlighted on the FQ3 call, management is not "assuming at this point that the pandemic costs will go away by next year," which makes sense, but the conservatism does leave room for an upside surprise. Nonetheless, management has also guided toward a more "balanced approach" on the investment front, which in addition to the prospects for a gradual fade in COVID-19 costs, bodes well for the earnings flow through in fiscal 2021.

Guidance Numbers Were Also Largely Positive

The fact that management sees organic revenue growth running at approximately +4% for the year, with organic growth also up a steady +3.6% YTD, would imply another quarter of mid-single-digit organic revenue growth in FQ4 as well. In addition, management also expects a 21% tax rate, along with total shareholder returns of $7.5 bn from dividends and share repurchases. Taken together, it entails EPS of $5.50 in fiscal 2020, with implied FQ4 EPS of $1.45 slightly below consensus.

I would not be to discouraged by the slight miss, however, as PEP tends to be conservative and has likely factored in some reinvestment from the FQ3 gains. It is also worth noting that the reinstated free cash flow guidance of $6 billion is in-line with the pre-COVID-19 guidance, which is certainly impressive in context.

A Closer Look at the PBNA Outperformance

PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) was the standout in FQ3, as organic sales rose +3%, driving a 12% increase in core operating profit (on a constant currency basis). Driving the increase was the larger brands such as bubly, Lipton, and Starbucks (up double digits), followed by Gatorade and Mountain Dew, which posted high single digits and mid-single-digit growth, respectively.

Beyond the strong headline results, the continued strength of PEP's innovation engine was also encouraging and bodes well for the portfolio's growth outlook. For instance, the company is already seeing returns on recent investments across key brands such as Gatorade, Mountain Dew Zero, and Gatorade Zero. Additionally, the Energy category is also looking promising, especially the convenience store channel. Competing more strongly in Energy is key - it not only offers PEP an additional fast-growing and profitable category but also creates a halo effect that could help push PEP's other offerings to retailers.

FLNA Growth Outlook Remains Intact

Also noteworthy was Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), which posted solid +6% growth, while also gaining market share in the macro-snack category in FQ3. Driving the strong net revenue growth was double-digit growth for Tostitos, high single-digit growth for Cheetos, and mid-single-digit growth for Doritos and Ruffles.

Encouragingly, Frito appears to still have plenty of growth potential - not only does the portfolio benefit from advantageous scale, distribution, and cost structure, but it also has plenty of room for share gains, currently holding only c. 10% of snacking occasions. Looking ahead, the company will continue to drive its big brands into new spaces such as B2B, expand household penetration in smaller brands, and reinvest via digital/automation, e-commerce, along with direct to consumer initiatives.

Mixed International Performance

Outside of North America, PEP's performance has been mixed. But that shouldn't surprise investors, considering the unevenness in operating conditions across geographies from a broader macro standpoint. Instead, the fact that organic sales growth across PEP's international businesses was still rather solid at +4% should offer plenty of comfort for the sustainability of growth longer term.

Within International, the company's long-term strategy remains to improve per-capita consumption in snacks, while beverages will be targeted at key strategic "stronghold" and "battleground" markets. Building off its profitable existing portfolio in certain parts of the world, PEP sees more work to be done on cost economics to compete with local players in more complex emerging market regions, so expect some margin pressure at International from reinvestments ahead.

Moving in The Right Direction

PEP has traditionally over-delivered relative to expectations, and I expect more of the same going forward. Even with the implied FQ4 earnings slightly below consensus, I remain encouraged by the resilient organic revenue growth outlook for FQ4, with the company still set to close the year at +4% growth despite the macro uncertainties. My read on the commentary from FQ3 is that the underlying trends are moving in the right direction, reinforcing management's confidence in the outlook.

As such, I see continued stock outperformance for PEP shares beyond FQ3, with the path cleared for a strong fiscal 2021, and attractive valuation levels here. Shares, currently, trade at an in-line EV/EBITDA multiple relative to slower-growing food names like Mondelez (MDLZ) and Hershey (HSY).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.