An appropriate investment strategy could be to allocate only a small portion of your portfolio to this future miner, despite the attractive valuation.

A key investment consideration is whether the company will be able to manage the project as per schedule and if the gold price environment would continue to favor the company.

Midas has yet to achieve a couple of significant permitting and development milestones spread over a 5-year horizon, and therefore, is not promising in the near-term.

Thesis

Midas Gold Corporation's (OTCQX:MDRPF) flagship mining asset is its 100%-owned Stibnite Gold Project (or SGP) located in Idaho, US. The project, which is situated in a Tier-1 mining location, is characterized by high-grade, low-cost future gold production (together with substantial by-production of the metalloid 'antimony') that'd be sustainable for more than a decade. Plus, the stock appears to be trading cheaply, considering the project's after-tax NPV (and that NPV is subject to increase based on prevailing gold prices at the time of production). Another positive aspect of an investment thesis in Midas Gold is the ~$111 MM balance sheet that's strong on account of liquidity, as well as a low share count.

On the flipside, the single major negative catalyst that could downplay an investment thesis in Midas is the project development timeline that stretches well into the future. As such, I see two important considerations for the Midas investor:

Whether Midas Gold can timely secure all regulatory permits enabling the company to reach a construction decision and eventually build a mine? What would be the prices of gold prevailing at the time when Midas Gold would have developed a mine, and how it will affect the project's after-tax NPV (and in turn, the stock's valuation)?

In my view, another fact that merits the investors' attention is that the SGP is the sole project owned by Midas Gold. Like in any other investment, it's advisable not to put all your eggs in one basket when it comes to investing in a junior miner/E&D (read: exploration and development) company. From what I have seen of the mining industry (and particularly, the exploration and development segment), relying solely on a single project results in expectation of long-awaited returns that are often delayed time and again. Well, you've been warned. So, let's get into the details now.

Figure-1 (Source: Webwire)

Positive Catalysts

Here are the things I like about Midas Gold's SGP:

Low Share Count: Midas' existing ordinary shares amount to 475 MM, whereas fully diluted share count is at 540 MM. In my view, such number of shares is optimal for an E&D company and is significantly lower than the average ~1 BB share count observed in case of producing miners.

Liquidity: Midas reported ~$38.8 MM at the end of H1 2020. During the same period, it recorded E&D expenses of ~$12.3 MM (or ~86% of the total expenses for H1 2020). In my view, current liquidity position is strong enough to adequately provide for E&D expenses for the next 1.0-1.5 years. The significance of this number lies in the fact that Midas expects the project's permitting process to be completed (Figure-2) over the next 1.5 years (that is, towards the end of FY 2021). By the time Midas receives the final ROD, we will have more certainty regarding the project's feasibility, and this should act as an enabler to further strengthen Midas Gold's liquidity position in line with project development CAPEX.

Figure-2 (Source: August 2020 - Presentation)

Attractive mining dynamics: As seen above, management expects the project to continue to deliver production for 12+ years (starting from FY 2024-25). It's expected that the SGP mine will produce ~388 Koz in annual gold production during the first four years of operations, and subsequently will produce 337 Koz during the remainder of the project's mine life. Such annual production estimates are hardly a rare find, unless we factor in the associated production cost. On that note, the average AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost) is expected to be $526/oz during the first four years of production, and $616/oz during the remainder of the project's LoM (read: Life of Mine). Considering the fact that SGP is the sole project of the company, such AISC can help make Midas Gold one of the lowest-cost gold producers (once the project goes into production), and that too in a Tier-1 mining location (that is, the US).

Scalable resource and exploration potential: Another positive aspect to the SGP is the underlying resource in this project. In terms of the more certain 'Reserves', SGP is expected to contain 4.6 Moz (read: a million ounces) of gold, and 137 Mlb (read: a million pounds) of antimony. Similarly, in terms of the less certain 'Resources', the project is expected to contain a total of 6.56 Moz of gold, and 224.2 Mlb in 'Measured & Indicated', and 'Inferred' resource categories. There are three key deposits in the SGP namely Yellow Pine, Hangar Flats, and West End. It's interesting that Midas has so far issued estimates for 'Measured' resources only for the Yellow Pine deposit, leaving much room for further exploration at the remaining deposits.

Also, the base gold price used by Midas in calculating these estimates is $1,050/oz. In essence, gold is trading at ~$1,900/oz at the time of writing. A higher gold price reduces the chances of impairment of mining properties in subsequent stages of the project's development/operations, as explained in this report published by IM Mining.

Valuation: At the time of writing, Midas last traded at $1.12/share. If we consider the price trend observed during the past 12 months (Figure-3), we can figure out that the price has shown little activity until the beginning of July 2020 when Midas notified the market of expected draft EIS (read: Environmental Impact Statement) to be received from the regulators.

Figure-3 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The following months have seen greater activity in prices following the actual issuance of the draft EIS in August 2020. This reinforces the belief that Midas' current price performance is largely independent of the price of gold itself; rather it's much more reactive to the news pertaining to SGP's permitting status. Nevertheless, Midas is an undervalued buy at prevailing prices, and here's why.

Based on the 2014 PFS (read: Pre-Feasibility Study), Midas expects SGP's after-tax NPV (discounted @ 5%) to vary between $500 MM and $1.41 BB based on a LoM gold price that could range between $1,200 and $1,650/oz (Figure 4).

Figure-4 (Source: August 2020-Presentation)

As stated earlier, the company's existing share count for outstanding and fully diluted shares are 475 MM and 540 MM, respectively. Considering the NPV estimates together with the forecasted LoM gold prices, I can chalk out the following target prices for Midas Gold. Based on the mid-point values in the table below, I believe a 'conservative' long-term price estimate for Midas could range between $2.38 and $2.62, subject to the project permitting.

Gold Price ($/oz of Au) After-tax NPV (@ 5%) Outstanding Shares-A (in MM) Fully-Diluted Shares-B (in MM) Target Price (for A) Target Price (for B) 1,200 $513 MM 475 MM 540 MM $1.08 $0.95 1,350 $832 MM 475 MM 540 MM $1.75 $1.54 1,500 $1,129 MM 475 MM 540 MM $2.38 $2.09 1,650 $1,414 MM 475 MM 540 MM $2.98 $2.62 1,800 $1,714 MM 475 MM 540 MM $3.61 $3.17 1,950 $2,015 MM 475 MM 540 MM $4.24 $3.73

Red Flags

Although the SGP looks promising on many scores, the project's development timeline stretches far into the future, and merits attention. As noted in Figure-2, the permitting process itself is expected to be concluded somewhere in 2021. One question is, will the permitting process run smoothly and will be concluded per schedule? Or should we expect delays that could push the cash flows further into the future (and eventually impact the project's NPV)?

It's noteworthy that a local community (the Nez Perce Tribe) had filed a complaint last year, in the Idaho District Court alleging Midas Gold to be violating provisions of the CWA (read: Clean Water Act) of the US EPA (read: Environmental Protection Agency). In its legal response, Midas has requested for the Court to award one of the following rulings:

A motion to dismiss the case, or A motion to 'stay' the litigation pending conclusion of negotiations with the EPA on an 'Administrative Order of Consent' (or AOC) under the regulatory framework.

The relevant Courts have dismissed both motions, with the bottom line that the AOC negotiations are still in process. Without getting into the specifics, the Stibnite project permitting process comprises of multiple approvals and processes (Figure-5) at the federal, state and local levels that all need to be obtained before the project could move towards the next phase of mine site restoration, and project construction.

Figure-5 (Source: August 2020-Presentation)

Nonetheless, it merits to say that Midas Gold is one step ahead in the SGP permitting process with the recently-obtained draft EIS, and the ensuing 60-day comment period is important in deciding the share price trajectory, going forward. The SGP is claimed to bring numerous benefits for the company and the local communities. These benefits include production of gold and silver, provision of a source of domestically mined antimony in the US, creation of numerous jobs for the locals, investment of $1 BB in infrastructure and construction, and most importantly, providing a reconnection for migrating salmon to their native spawning grounds. It's due to these benefits that SGP has gained strong support from the locals, and I believe that the project is gradually moving towards a positive permitting decision. The only concern is the intervening period of approximately four years after which we can reasonably expect the mine to become operational. Cut short, it's due to these factors that an investment in Midas should be considered only as a 'long' investment.

Other Considerations

Gold prices: While current gold prices are well above the prices assumed by Midas in making the estimates for the project's after-tax NPV, I think the gold prices prevailing at the time of actual production would be instrumental in setting the share price trajectory. Gold prices have generally demonstrated strong performance since the outbreak of COVID-19, and 'LongForecast' expects gold to breach the $2,500/oz mark over the next 4-5 years. Considering gold's recent hike amid weak macroeconomic data, I think it may not be that difficult for gold to move to such high levels. Of course, such price performance from gold would certainly break the price targets we have forecasted earlier (refer to the section 'Valuation').

Pattern of shareholding: Right now, based on the existing ownership structure of Midas Gold, no single owner has a controlling stake in the company. The largest stake is owned by Paulson & Co (or 'Paulson') who have announced their intention to convert their Convertible Notes into ~200 MM Midas shares, giving Paulson an existing shareholding of ~44% (assuming notes are converted). The other major institutional/corporate investor is Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) that owns around 11% of the outstanding shares. Together with a couple of other institutional owners that presently hold 15% shares, these 3 blocks of investors cumulatively hold ~70% shares in Midas Gold. However, once (and if) the options and warrants are exercised, and the notes are converted, the fully diluted shareholding structure would see the shareholding of these three blocks of investors nose-diving from the present 70% to ~62%. This may trigger any one or more of these investing giants to buy further shares. For instance, Paulson may move for increasing its shareholding, having previously intimated its intention to be a long-term investor of Midas. To quote the words of Mr. Marcelo Kim, a partner of Paulson and the present chairman of Midas' Board of directors,

Given the release of the DEIS and the commencement of the public comment period, we believe that it is an appropriate time for the conversion of the notes, and Paulson intends to remain a long-term shareholder of the company.

[Author's Note: I'm not implying that these three blocks of shareholders are acting in concert while making their investment decisions. My point is, the project's permitting and subsequently, its construction/development status may attract the existing institutional/corporate shareholders to increase their diluted shareholding in Midas.]

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that Midas Gold's SGP is an attractive future gold/antimony mine located in a safe mining jurisdiction (or location) and is defined by low-cost sustainable gold/antimony production. The project's after-tax NPV estimates make Midas Gold a suitable growth candidate in the long term, provided the project's permitting process moves ahead smoothly. Nevertheless, while gold prices are playing in favor of the company, the project development timeline spans over the next five years, and in my view, Midas should only be considered as a 'long' investment. Having said that, I believe investors would do well to allocate only a small portion of their portfolio (say 2-3%) to this future miner until there's more positive news on the project permitting front.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.