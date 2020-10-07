Veritone has also kept itself afloat using cash advances from its advertising clients, but its own net cash is very low.

In Q2, the company was held up by its legacy ad-tech business, while AI revenues were more or less flat.

Veritone (VERI), a self-labeled AI company, remains one of the small-cap tech businesses that I find to be very vulnerable in the pandemic. So far this year, we've heard dozens of stories of ill-funded startups that have resorted to layoffs and scaling back on growth plans as the pandemic has cut into revenue.

And though Veritone has projected an image of stability so far, I think the stock's ~4x rise through the start of the year makes it very vulnerable to a sharp pullback:

As I wrote in my prior article on Veritone, up through this year the company has been the beneficiary of acquisitions including a company called Wazee Digital that allowed Veritone, optically, to show very large y/y revenue growth rates. Now that this acquisition is baked into Veritone's comps however, the company's low-growth trajectory has been laid bare.

There are two key concerns with Veritone that I think will be a drag on the stock price:

Low AI growth. Veritone's premise was that the company would eventually move away from its ad-tech business (running digital marketing campaigns on behalf of clients) and grow via its AI solutions. The problem is that AI has seen very little traction, and in Q2 (Veritone's most recent quarter) advertising was what allowed Veritone to keep positive y/y growth trends, while AI was flat. Veritone's low-tech approach to AI (it acts as the gateway to other companies' AI technologies, like IBM Watson (IBM), rather than developing any AI technology in-house) may be the reason here: clients may prefer to engage AI vendors directly rather than work with Veritone, which is essentially a middleman.

Constrained resources. It's not an exaggeration to say that Veritone is tiny, and this includes liquidity as well. Veritone's cash burn puts even more of a spotlight on the company's very limited cash balances, which the company props up with advances from its advertising clients.

So far this pandemic, we've seen plenty of headlines from smaller technology companies closing up shop due to the difficult macro environment. Veritone is in the difficult spot of being in two businesses that are tough to grow in the current environment. Advertising, as we all know, has seen marked declines as companies preserve their marketing budget for better times (the fact that Veritone actually managed to grow its ad business during the pandemic is actually impressive). AI, on the other hand, is a heavy IT investment that involves deep infrastructure and process-work that many companies have shied away from in the current climate.

Be careful of this micro-cap stock: though it aligns itself with hot technology trends like AI, we haven't seen the growth rates or the execution match its lofty ideals.

Slow AI growth, buffered only by advertising

Here's one of the main issues with Veritone this year: its AI growth has lagged. Take a look at the company's most recent Q2 trends in the slide below:

Figure 1. Veritone revenue trends Source: Veritone Q2 earnings deck

Veritone's Q2 revenue of $13.3 million (+8% y/y) very slightly beat Wall Street's expectations of $13.2 million, but the big driver here was advertising. Ad revenues grew 20% y/y to $7.0 million, outpacing Q1's growth rate of 5% y/y. Again, we stress that Veritone's growth in advertising is a bit of a surprise as virtually all layers of the advertising ecosystem - from sellers of ad inventory like Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) to traditional advertising agencies like IPG Group (IPG) - have suffered from the declines in advertising activity.

Veritone's president, Ryan Steelberg, commented as follows on the Q2 earnings call to provide context behind the strength in advertising:

Our agency business was up 5.1% year-over-year and 4.4% sequentially. It continues to significantly outperform most peers in this space by a wide margin due to our strong focus on digital and social platforms and our ability to leverage aiWARE to demonstrate ROI across multiple platforms to optimize our client's advertising programs. Our agency team did a great job of winning new business and expanding our business with existing clients in the second quarter, which most -- more than offset reductions in ad spending by some clients due to the pandemic."

Veritone's actual AI business, however - which should be the company's core focus - declined. Veritone produced total aiWare revenue of $6.2 million in Q2, down -3% y/y from $6.4 million last year.

There is some bright news on the horizon for aiWare. In September, Veritone announced that it had won a $1.3 million subcontract with the U.S. Air Force.

The company noted that this deal would start being revenue-accretive in Q3. However, it's unclear over how many years this $1.3 million will be spread, so the net impact on an AI business that generates ~$6 million in revenue per quarter may actually be minimal.

Veritone's guidance for Q3 of $14.2-$14.6 million, implying revenue growth of 10-14% y/y (versus 8% y/y in Q2), doesn't imply any material acceleration from this deal either.

Figure 2. Veritone guidance update Source: Veritone Q2 earnings deck

What about liquidity?

Aside from weak AI growth, we also continue to be concerned about Veritone's liquidity. Veritone's most recent balance sheet as of the end of Q1 shows $50.1 million in cash - however, that comes encumbered with $24.2 million of advances from advertising clients that Veritone must eventually spend on marketing campaigns.

Figure 3. Veritone balance sheet Source: Veritone Q2 earnings release

This makes Veritone's liquidity profile relatively constrained. We note as well that the company is burning cash. Through the first six months of this year, Veritone has burned -$2.8 million in operating cash flows. That's ~$13 million better than last year, but due primarily to drivers I consider unsustainable:

$9 million benefit year-over-year due to reduction in expenditures billable to clients. This is a current asset reduction on Veritone's balance sheet and not a true, continuous source of cash

$14 million benefit year-over-year due to increase in accounts payable. Again, bills will eventually come due, and even if Veritone was able to stretch payment terms in the short term to preserve cash, this is not a sustainable or true cash flow margin improvement.

Figure 4. Veritone cash flow trends Source: Veritone Q2 earnings release

The good news is that Veritone is debt-free, so it may be able to approach a lender to finance it with debt (though given the size of this business, likely at a much higher interest rate than prime borrowers).

Key takeaways

Veritone's execution, especially on the AI side, leaves a lot to be desired. It seems as if the business is reliant on very lumpy deals like the one it just signed with the U.S. Air Force, but on a consistent quarterly basis, the company isn't drumming up enough business to sustain consistent growth rates for a business of its small size. Tech startups that are at Veritone's ~$50 million annualized revenue run rate typically grow at a much faster pace. Continue to stay on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.