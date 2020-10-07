Who Will Survive The Retail Upheaval? Companies To Watch

Summary
Ecommerce allowed us to continue buying things we probably wouldn't have been able to buy otherwise.
Consumer adoption of ecommerce is probably going to be sticky as concerns about the virus fade.
Retailers winning during the pandemic were in the right categories and had a strong OMNI channel offering.
The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the online shopping trend while store closures have increased among bricks-and-mortar retailers, pushing already-struggling companies into bankruptcy. Anita Bruinsma, Consumer Discretionary Analyst, TD Asset Management, shares her take on the implications for retailers coming out of the crisis.