Andaz Private Investments: Notes To September 30, 2020

Summary

Andaz is an Australia-based performance-oriented specialist investment manager managing only one equity strategy. Yizhong Chan is the Founder and Executive Chairman and also serves as the portfolio manager for all.

Our approach is to be highly selective and systematic in selecting only situations offering a large absolute return where the likelihood of permanent loss of capital is minimal.

At month end, the portfolio held 8 stocks, all listed in the U.S., and the portfolio had a gross exposure of 84.8%, consisting of 84.8% long and 0% short as well as 15.2% in cash.