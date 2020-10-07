Why this stock is still undervalued.

Palantir's long-term revenue targets are very attractive. Meanwhile, the company is already eyeing up non-GAAP profits.

Investment Thesis

Palantir (PLTR) is a rapidly growing data company, which confidently sets out its 2021 revenue guidance at greater than 30% growth rates.

Considering its fully diluted share count, its market cap is approximately $25 billion, which puts its stock trading for approximately 17x its 2021 revenues. This is not an exuberant valuation considering another peer's valuation.

This investment is worthwhile considering. Here's why:

Number of Shares Outstanding

As we can see in the highlight above, when the dust has settled, fully diluted shares outstanding reach approximately 2.5 billion, which implies the present diluted market cap is close to $25 billion.

Moreover, as per the table above, more than one of its latest rounds of capital raises were done before direct listing at a price higher than the share price trades today ($9.90 at the time of writing).

What's Palantir and Why Now?

Palantir is a data integration company.

It uses companies' own data to transform massive amounts of information into decisions. Palantir uses data from companies to help them to interpret it in their own native context.

Investors can see some close parallels between Palantir and Splunk (SPLK).

Next, Palantir estimates that its total addressable market from both Commercial and Government could reach $119 billion.

Source: author's calculations, **high-end company guidance

Given the fertile environment for data companies, as one would expect from such a coveted company, Palantir is growing at a strong clip in the low to mid-40s range. And that's not hugely surprising.

What is positively alluring is that not only does Palantir feel sufficiently bullish of its own prospects to offer investors visibility into full year 2021, but that its growth rates are guided for "greater than 30%."

Given this careful wording, I've assumed that Palantir believes its revenue growth rates could reach 35% into next year.

This is important because it shows to investors that Palantir has very long-term contracts, often five years long, and that its growth rate next year is higher than it reached during 2019.

In short, Palantir is stating loudly that despite its size, it's not showing any signs of slowing down.

Further Bullish Indicators

For H1 2020, Palantir's GAAP gross margins reached 72% - incidentally, this level of GAAP gross profit margins is identical to Splunk's GAAP gross profit margins.

Back on Palantir, this level of profitability is a marked improvement of approximately 500 basis points from the 67% of GAAP gross margin Palantir reported during 2019.

What's more, Palantir's guidance for full-year 2020 points towards a midpoint non-GAAP operating profit margin of 11%. Altogether, this implies that Palantir's Rule of 40 would reach 53% which is highly attractive.

Again, if we compare the above Rule of 40 with Splunk's Rule of 40, Palantir's is dramatically higher. Having said that, many bullish Splunk's shareholders would lay claim towards the company going through a transition period away from one-off perpetual licenses, towards long-term contracts, making for poor apple-to-apple comparisons.

On the other hand, Splunk's latest results, Q2 2021, saw its own non-GAAP profit margins hit negative 12.8%. Again, this reinforces that despite being in a transition year, Splunk should trade at a lower multiple to Palantir.

Valuation - Still Carrying a Margin of Safety

As alluded to earlier, Palantir's fully diluted market cap of $25 billion, puts its stock trading at 24x this year's revenues, and 17x its 2021 revenues.

Presently, Splunk trades at 11x its next fiscal year's revenues. However, as discussed throughout, Splunk's revenue growth rates are no match to Palantir's.

Also, despite reporting strong growth rates, Palantir is already eyeing up non-GAAP profitability, whereas Splunk is not even close.

Furthermore, Splunk already trades for $31 billion, whereas Palantir trades for a fully diluted market cap of $25 billion.

The Bottom Line

The A+ executive team, Peter Thiel and Alex Karp have direct listed their highly anticipated Palantir. As expected, it has very strong growth prospects and attractive profit margins.

However, unexpectedly, it's still not exuberantly priced. At least for now.

