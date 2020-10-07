Behind every dark cloud there is an ever-shining sun. Just wait. In time, the cloud will pass." - Marianne Williamson

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) certainly has a dark cloud or should I say dark clouds. Two of them floating over its legacy mobile check deposit business, a business that represents two-thirds of the company's total revenue. The other third of its business deals with a SaaS-based offering, or more specifically, Identity-Verification-as-a-Service ("IDaaS") which I will discuss later in this article.

(Source: Mitek)

Problem Number 1 - who uses checks anymore?

The first problem is fairly obvious. People don't have much use for checks anymore, and why should they? There are plenty of electronic payment alternatives that don't require that the recipient drive to the nearest bank. Before the pandemic, check usage was declining at a pace of nearly 5% annually. So, you can see how that might present a problem for a company such as Mitek.

Problem Number 2 - Mitek's Customers Are Being Sued

The second problem is the company's legal troubles relating to former partner and competitor United Services Automobile Association ("USAA"). As the story goes, back in the early 2000s, Mitek and USAA worked together in the development of a mobile check deposit solution. But they had a major falling out and in 2012, they both initiated legal action against each other. By 2014, they had settled their differences. As both companies owned patents necessary for implementation of the mobile check deposit application, it didn't make much sense to continue with the court battles. They agreed to settle their differences or so it appeared. All that went out the window a few years later when USAA sent letters to Mitek's customers, informing them that they needed to acquire a license to use technology based on USAA's patents.

Fast forward to today. USAA is on the warpath, but it isn't suing Mitek. Instead, USAA has surprised the financial world by suing one of Mitek's major partners, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). So far, USAA has won two judgements against the company for an amount exceeding $300 million and could reach $600 million. But USAA isn't stopping there. Why should they when Mitek does business with 7,000 financial institutions? Just recently, USAA has announced that it is taking legal action against PNC Bank. Now, I do believe that if this trend keeps up, USAA's legal team will be busy for years to come, and I'll be suffering from repetitive strain injury from trying to keep up with coverage.

The Sun is Peeking Through the Clouds

(Source: Shutterstock)

With all of the dark clouds surrounding Mitek's mobile check deposit business, investors need to keep in mind that the stock price reflects the company's troubles and is extremely undervalued at its current level. (See valuation assessment below.) If there is a positive resolution to the company's legal problems, then there should be a fairly significant price appreciation.

(Source: Mitek)

Putting aside the company's legal troubles for the time being, the mobile check deposit business is a cash cow and probably will be for several years before falling off a cliff. The time period for this to happen should give Mitek enough of a chance to develop its IDaaS business, which is growing fast.

The pandemic has breathed new life into the mobile check deposit business as US citizens receive their government stimulus checks. According to Mitek management, only 18% of checks are currently being deposited by a mobile method, and this statistic will only increase during the pandemic.

COVID-19 has also accelerated the adoption of digital banking and with it electronic check deposit. Mitek remains the clear market leader with its remote check deposit solution, which is used by more than 7,000 financial organizations and has enabled over four billion electronic deposits. During this rapid shift online, Mitek is proud to provide a secure remote environment that enables digital transactions."

Another point that needs to be kept in mind is that while the use of checks is declining, the average value of deposited check is actually increasing. In fact, the average check value grew by 7.5% annually during the 2016-2017 time period. Assuming this trend continues, there is an opportunity to raise processing fees in order to compensate for the reduced volume.

Legal Troubles

As I mentioned earlier, Mitek has ongoing legal issues with USAA. The reality of the situation is that Mitek's problems are far from over and there is no assurance that Wells Fargo or a multitude of other financial institutions will not seek compensation from Mitek as a fallout from the USAA lawsuits. With that being said, I do believe that there are many possibilities for a positive outcome for Mitek.

First of all, Wells Fargo has not decided on what action to take as a result of the two judgements. The company could appeal or make further attempts to invalidate the patents in question. On appeal, the company may be able to throw out the judgements or significantly reduce the amount of liability. The process is far from over.

Second, the check deposit processing fee that is typically charged is fairly insignificant, approximately 85 cents per check. There is certainly a possibility that financial institutions could raise the processing fee going forward. In fact, if the judgements against Wells Fargo stick, financial institutions will probably have to raise fees in order to pay both Mitek and USAA royalties going forward. This seems like a reasonable solution especially given the growth in value per check as check usage diminishes over time.

Third, let's keep in mind that Mitek pretty much dominates the remote check deposit niche in the United States with 98% market share. The other 2% is controlled by USAA, but USAA primarily services the military market for mobile deposits. Given the situation, it may not actually be practical for Wells Fargo to seek compensation from Mitek. Such action would either put Mitek out of business or set a precedent for the other 7000 financial institutions, with the collective actions against Mitek putting it out of business. In either case, it doesn't solve any problems. Wells Fargo wouldn't recover the money lost in the judgements, and they still need a mobile check deposit solution going forward.

Fourth, if Wells Fargo were to switch technology vendors to avoid further legal action, then Mitek, or whatever company picks up its business, still owns several patents for the mobile check deposit solution, and Wells Fargo would have to pay license fees to both USAA and Mitek (or whatever company that acquires Mitek's assets). Given the alternatives, Wells Fargo will either attempt to overturn the judgements against it or will find another solution that doesn't involve putting Mitek out of business. Wells Fargo has deep pockets, and it will likely not want to spend a significant amount of capital transitioning to another software vendor given that the area of business is fading.

IDaaS - the Future of Mitek

(Source: Mitek)

IDaaS generates approximately one-third of Mitek's revenue, and in contrast to the mobile check deposit business, identity verification has a much brighter future. Mitek estimates that the global total addressable market ("TAM") for identity verification is estimated to be approximately $12 billion and is growing at a 16% CAGR.

IDaaS Applications

Mitek has three products in this area, including Mobile Fill, Mobile Verify, and Face Comparison. Although IDaaS has an element of both recurring revenue and also transaction-based revenue. According to company management, transaction revenue is growing at an exceptional rate of 50% annually.

(Source: Mitek)

The concept behind Mobile Fill is to provide an app that allows a user to capture data from an identity card such as a driver's license and use the information to automatically fill in the fields within online forms.

Face comparison is a tool that provides the ability to confirm that a person's face captured via mobile device is the same as that located on a photo-ID.

The most exciting application, in my opinion, is Mobile Verify which allows user identity to be verified remotely for applications that require a higher level of scrutiny than with other forms of authentication such as password or security questions. Mobile Verify has several promising applications, including remote (electronic) notarization and remote resort check-in.

(Source: Mitek)

Remote Notarization

One promising application for Mobile Verify is remote notarization or e-Notary. Remote notarization is approved in several states and gives notaries the ability to offer their services during the pandemic and beyond. The process is described as follows:

With Mitek Mobile Verify, e-notary users can simply submit a picture of their driver's license or other government issued ID document along with answering a few questions to quickly determine the authenticity of the user and their identity. This will ensure that sensitive documents are only shared, signed and notarized with verified parties."

There are certain types of notarization that cannot be performed online, including true copies, separation agreements, wills, and promissory notes. I expect that e-Notary will persist and be quite popular once the pandemic subsides simply due to convenience/time.

Remote Hotel/Resort Check-In

Another application that Mobile Verify targets is remote resort/hotel check-in. Mitek has a partnership with Agilisys, a company that provides hospitality software to hotels. Mobile Verify is "incorporated into the Agilisys rGuest Express Mobile product" and has been launched at the Venetian Casino and Resort.

It should be noted that remote check-in was a planned product prior to the pandemic as a line-busting service and will likely be popular even after the pandemic is a thing of the past. After all, nobody likes to wait for extended periods of time at the hotel service desk.

Competition

While IDaaS has a much more promising future for Mitek than its legacy mobile check deposit solution, IDaaS is also extremely competitive. Company management has estimated that Mitek has approximately 20-25% market share. While the competition is fierce, Mitek does have some competitive advantages, which include its strong free cash flow from its legacy business and also that it has the inside track with many financial institutions that already use the mobile check deposit application.

Stock Chart

The stock chart is where one determines whether Mr. Market likes what he sees in this company. And, for sure, Mr. Market is warming up to this stock. The stock price has increased far beyond its February high and is now preparing to break out from its two-year high price set back in March 2019.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth. This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are revenue growth and free cash flow margin. Mitek's annual revenue growth for the latest year is 19%. The company's TTM free cash flow margin is a strong 24%.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

Therefore, the Rule of 40 calculation for Mitek is as follows:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 19% + 24% = 43%

Its score is higher than the necessary 40% needed to fulfill the rule of thumb, suggesting that this company has a healthy balance between growth and profitability. This is actually quite an achievement during the pandemic.

Interestingly enough, when I examine the forward efficiency score, a term that I invented that is essentially the Rule of 40 but on a forward-looking basis using analysts' estimates and substituting earnings for free cash flow. The advantage of this metric is that revenue growth is not skewed by M&A activity as such activity cannot be predicted into the future. Mitek makes it into the top 25 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe of consisting 170+ stocks.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

Mitek scores approximately 40 on this forward-looking variant of the Rule of 40 which is not too shabby considering that it is based on analysts' estimates that are generally conservative.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 170+ stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward gross profits estimate, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Mitek stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the accepted valuation. In this instance, Mitek is positioned well below the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is extremely undervalued on a relative basis relative to its peers.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in Mitek. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be reminiscent of the dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. Technology stocks were performing far beyond what many analysts considered to be acceptable valuations. In 2000, the market turned into a disaster, and the same could happen here, although there is much more substance behind the internet companies than those that existed 20 years ago.

While I believe that Mitek is navigating the current economic environment nicely, a prolonged recession could impact the company's results. The pandemic will eventually go away, but the recession, or some say depression, could linger for an extended length of time.

Mitek has two dark clouds. The first is the legal actions that remain unresolved and this represents substantial risk going forward. There may not be a resolution in the short-term and the legal troubles could depress the stock price for a long time to come.

The decline in check use could occur faster than I anticipate. This area of business needs to generate significant cash flow while the IDaaS business ramps up. Otherwise, the company's financial performance will suffer.

The IDaaS market is extremely competitive and there is no guarantee that Mitek will thrive in the long run. However, the company does have the advantages of strong cash flow and partnerships in the financial industry.

Summary and Conclusions

Mitek has two primary areas of business: mobile check deposit and IDaaS. There are two lingering issues have caused the share price to be suppressed, resulting in a significantly lower valuation than similar software companies. The two issues are: (1) the declining usage of checks in general as new electronic payment methods emerge; and (2) ongoing legal troubles.

The mobile check deposit is a growth opportunity within the context of a shrinking market for checks. It is a cash cow for Mitek and there is an opportunity to raise fees down the road as the market niche starts to die out. Mitek likely has at least another 5 years of good free cash flow before falling off of the cliff, a time when the decline in check usage starts to outweigh the growth in adoption of mobile check deposits. This time window needs to be used wisely. Mitek needs to develop new market opportunities and this is where digital identity verification comes into play.

(Source: Mitek)

Mitek has exhibited both reasonably strong revenue growth with YoY gain of 16% and also a strong cash flow margin of 27%. The combination of revenue growth and free cash flow margin allows this company to easily fulfill the software Rule of 40. The extremely low stock valuation on a relative basis makes this company an interesting albeit very risky investment. I am giving Mitek a speculative buy rating. The risk is high but the rewards are high as well.

