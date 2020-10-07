COVID-19: Distinguishing The Facts From The Hysteria

On September 29, the New York Times ran an article which addressed claims that the COVID-19 pandemic has “almost run its course” because herd immunity was likely to kick in soon. President Trump’s new expert Dr. Scott Atlas supported these claims. The NYT article claimed that this is not true as 85-90% of Americans are still susceptible to infection. Fast forward to today and the US COVID-19 death toll has driven ever higher to 215,822 and President Trump, his wife Melania and many White House staff now have COVID-19 infections.

Here I update on the latest information about vaccine developments and what is happening in relation to addressing the pandemic. It is too early to know which companies (if any) will benefit from development of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the markets need to contend with uncertainty, masks and social distancing for some time yet. Investors need to think about how this will impact their investment strategies.

US election upended by positive COVID-19 test by President Trump

The day after announcing that he has tested COVID-19 positive, President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, despite being reported to have only mild symptoms. He was admitted to the hospital to receive treatment with Gilead’s (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir (much earlier than has been approved) and also Regeneron’s (NASDAQ:REGN) experimental dual monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment, along with zinc, vitamin D, aspirin and heartburn treatment Pepcid.

Regeneron's stock price was up 4% initially but fell back soon after. Later President Trump was treated with dexamethasone, much earlier than recommended for this drug. While President Trump has returned to the White House, it is too soon to know how his illness will progress. It is clear that he has taken just about all of the known prospective treatments available at this stage.

COVID-19 vaccines

Because President Trump has been intent on announcing victory in the search for a vaccine before the election, it is worth updating on what is happening on the vaccine front. Note that the industry has become very focused on politicisation of the vaccine developments. This has led to concern that a successful vaccine might be developed but the public won’t accept it because of fears that politics rather than efficacy and safety are driving the release of a vaccine.

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is the latest company to express concern about public acceptance of a COVID-19 vaccine, should a safe and effective version be developed. The Pfizer/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine is a simple mRNA-based vaccine (with no viral carrier). The word from Pfizer remains that they are confident about their vaccine, but it is still too early to know. A group of more than 60 experts have written to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla urging the company to wait for 2 months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine before seeking EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) from the FDA (i.e. late November).

Inovio DNA vaccine delay

The Inovio (NASDAQ:INO) vaccine uses DNA rather than mRNA (without a viral carrier). After a strong share price increase, peaking above $30 in June, Inovio’s share price has drifted to ~$12 based on FDA concerns about how the vaccine is delivered. The pause in the trial seems not to be based on adverse findings, but rather questions from the FDA about the novel means of delivering the DNA. It is not clear when the Inovio trial will resume.

Moderna vaccine delay

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel has announced a delay in seeking EUA until 25 November (should the data support such an application). The delay was to enable a broader demographic of minority groups to be examined. All going well Moderna could be ready for general release of the vaccine (if successful) in Q1 or Q2 2021.

AstraZeneca/Oxford university vaccine

Depending on which side of the Atlantic is considered, there is either considerable optimism or further doubts about the Astra Zeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)/Oxford University vaccine. In Europe it is full steam ahead, as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has initiated its first “rolling review” of the Astra Zeneca/Oxford University vaccine. However, there is nothing yet to indicate trial outcomes in terms of safety or efficacy. The optimism seems to be about the possibility of having some results which might justify approval of the vaccine in early 2021. In the UK, just as has happened at every stage of the vaccine projects, there is a lot of preparation in anticipation of vaccine approval to be able to vaccinate the population of the UK rapidly.

In the US, the FDA still has the US arm of the Astra Zeneca/Oxford University vaccine trial on hold. There is still limited information as to why, except that it could be related to the vehicle (a harmless modified Chimpanzee Adenovirus virus) as there seems to be a hint that other vaccines using this technology might have similar adverse event(s). And the FDA is seeking to look at the data. Note that while the emphasis by advocates of this vaccine is on how rare these adverse events are, the reality is that relatively few people have experienced vaccination, so on a population scale there is much to learn about safety. Conspiracy theorists have raised the possibility that the FDA is delaying things to let US vaccine projects catchup, which proves the point that the FDA is under pressure from all fronts.

My take home on all of the vaccine programs, is that it is still too early to have any idea as to which vaccine candidates (if any) will be successful. None of the above is unexpected in developing a vaccine to a disease caused by a coronavirus, because there has never been a successful coronavirus vaccine developed. It takes time.

A recent article by Biotech Beast focused on trial completion as a positive result in itself that might lead to share price increase for the party first across the line. It was assumed that trial readout would be possible very soon after the second vaccine dose, but the FDA objected to an application for EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) less than 2 months after the second vaccine dose, to provide some comfort about safety of the vaccine. Dr. Peter Marks, Head of the FDA vaccine division indicated the need for 2 months was because the most serious side effects connected with vaccinations often occur several weeks after the last vaccination.

After an attempt by the White House to overrule this timing for evaluation, finally, the White House has deferred to the FDA and this means that none of the above vaccines will have completed their evaluation before late November.

I suspect that this delay allays fears from the vaccine companies that even if they have success in their Phase 3 trials, few people will be prepared to accept vaccination (should there be success in any of the clinical trials).

Note that even if there is success with a Phase 3 trial, it is very likely that initial availability of a vaccine would be for front line workers rather than the public at large, to allow the FDA to review further safety and effectiveness data before full FDA approval (involving several months) and widespread release. The FDA is clear that making a vaccine available to millions needs a very solid safety profile.

Beginning to understand what is needed for an effective vaccine

Above I've given an indication of the current status of a group of vaccine programs that have been funded with an open check book in a way that is unlike any vaccine development ever.

My take is that these programs are unlikely to produce an effective vaccine, so I'm cautious about making comments about the likely value of a vaccine that probably won't happen for any of these companies. Of course, the early stage companies (e.g. Moderna, BioNTech) are likely to struggle if they don't have an effective vaccine product to release. Cautious investors who are ahead might consider taking profits at this stage.

Science is tedious with many twists and turns before success becomes apparent. With a new virus, there is much to understand before a strategy can be developed. So far, a number of companies have taken the spike protein of the virus and worked out ways to introduce this (or in the case of mRNA and DNA vaccines a means to make it) as a first try at a vaccine.

Seeking Alpha isn't the place for detailed science, but if investors wish to get a better understanding of the issues, here I give a couple of examples of things that may turn out to be influential in building an effective vaccine if that turns out to be possible. Firstly, it has been shown that people who die from COVID-19 have a different immune response from those who live. This is likely to be useful in assessing COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Secondly, asymptomatic people seem to have a weaker response to the COVID-19 virus. This results in complexity in analysing antibody levels in these patients.

I make the above point to indicate that finding a vaccine for a kind of virus that has never had a successful vaccine developed is complicated and takes time to sort out. Trying to guess which company is going to take on this problem and (possibly years down the track) develop a successful vaccine is probably similar to trying out a ticket in a lottery.

Strategies for giving confidence and opening up economies

Given the uncertainty about vaccines, countries with success at control of virus spread have resorted to time-tested procedures involving social distancing, hand sanitisation, masks, lots of testing, contact tracing and isolation.

Investors and the market generally don't want to think about this, as it means continuation of economy disrupting activities (or lack of activities). The impact on the economy is obvious. The point is that countries (e.g. Taiwan, China, Australia) that have taken seriously strategies to enable a low frequency of infection and hence ability to do contract tracing, are reopening economic activity, while those countries seeking to avoid these social distancing activities are being forced to confront further restrictions or a blow out in COVID-19 fatalities.

The latest on masks and face shields

There is little doubt that masks are a highly effective way of both protecting oneself from infection as well as minimising risk of spread to others. There also seems to be more use of face shields. The value of hard shields has recently been questioned, because while a hard shield prevents immediate contact with airborne particles, a recent report shows that aerosol particles just drive around the shield and hence there is not good protection.

Conclusion

The times are certainly extraordinary, with a once in a hundred-year pandemic that now claims the President of the US as one of its victims. Much is uncertain and this is not happy news for investors as the markets don’t like uncertainty.

As to which companies are going to benefit from the pandemic, I think it is too soon to know as there are no safe bets about either treatments or a successful vaccine (if one gets developed). Perhaps this is a time to watch from the side to see how the next 30 days is going to play out. It seems clear that the US is at a fork in the road and whoever wins the upcoming election will take the country in a different direction.

