IBIO is late to the game with a recent COVID-19 therapeutic and the company is still not in trials with its COVID-19 vaccine.

IBIO isn't a plasma company like ADMA and isn't developing a plasma-derived product for COVID-19 like KMDA. IBIO can make proteins in plants, such as plasma proteins, so can other.

iBio Inc (IBIO) has experienced volatile trading in 2020, benefitting from exposure to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. When I last wrote about IBIO on August 25, I was disappointed by the lack of details on a clinical plan for IBIO's COVID-19 vaccine. Since that time there have been updates from the company, but the name has continued to underwhelm, in my opinion.

Recent trading

In the past six or so weeks IBIO has begun to trade a tighter range, experiencing rallies into the mid $2 range before selling off again towards $1.90-$2. As such, IBIO continues to represent a potential short on each rally, as it has given back gains on multiple rallies.

Figure 1: Year-to-date trading of IBIO. Note that following a rally in July and sell off throughout early/mid-August, IBIO has entered a more stable period again, although spikes in the price are still seen.

A look at a rally: Convalescent plasma hype

On Monday, August 24, IBIO closed up 30% on some seemingly material news. Multiple outlets attributed the rally to the FDA's emergency use authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19.

Figure 1: Headline from a Seeking Alpha news release. Source: News release here.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) and Kamada (KMDA) also rallied on the news. There is a bit of a difference however, between IBIO and ADMA or KMDA.

Figure 2: Five days of trading for ADMA, KMDA and IBIO. Note the gaps up on Monday, August 24. Source: YCharts.

KMDA is already in the plasma business, in June announcing availability of a plasma-derived therapy for COVID-19 for compassionate use in Israel. In August, KMDA announced it was now recruiting patients into a phase 1/2 trial of its plasma-derived immunoglobulin product for COVID-19.

ADMA is a plasma company. On May 21, the name announced it had begun collection of convalescent plasma from those who had recovered from COVID-19.

What has IBIO got to do with convalescent plasma?

IBIO is not in the convalescent plasma business, or even in the plasma business. IBIO is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (NASDAQ:CDMO) that makes proteins in plants.

We are a full-service plant-based expression biologics CDMO equipped to deliver pre-clinical development through regulatory approval, commercial product launch and on-going commercial phase requirements. First sentence of IBIO's Overview section from an MD&A found in the recent 10-Q.

IBIO's recent 10-Q mentions the word "plasma" just once. That's because IBIO isn't a plasma company, just that there are proteins in plasma that can be made recombinantly if you want. IBIO can do this using plants, other companies do this using other expression systems, or plants too. For example, in 2011, IBIO made alpha 1-antitrypsin and C1 esterase inhibitor, two proteins found in human plasma, using iBioLaunch technology. This is great and all, but it doesn't mean IBIO can benefit from the fact that the FDA has approved the use of convalescent plasma for COVID-19.

Figure 3: Screenshot of IBIO's sole mention of plasma. Source: Recent 10-Q.

A 2015 paper discussing plant molecular farming (NYSE:PMF), the process of using plants to produce recombinant proteins, notes 13 example companies engaging in this practice.

Table 1: Examples of those using PMF to make pharmaceuticals. Source: Yao J et al., 2015, Int J Mol Sci: 28549.

You also don't have to use plants to produce proteins, mammalian cells can be used, as can insect cells, among other expression systems. You probably wouldn't want to make antibodies in bacterial cells, and antibodies are likely the thing you want in convalescent plasma. There are multiple companies that can make antibodies. If anti-inflammatory mediators present in convalescent plasma also contribute to the efficacy of convalescent plasma, then again there are multiple ways to produce these mediators. Essentially, although IBIO has made plasma proteins in plants previously, there is no reason the news that convalescent plasma is approved for COVID-19 should matter to IBIO.

Has IBIO made any progress on its vaccine?

IBIO has provided investors with an update on its COVID-19, but the update, in my opinion, serves more as a disappointing confirmation of how far behind the company is compared to other vaccine developers. On September 9, IBIO announced it has selected IBIO-201 over IBIO-200 as its leading candidate, based on preclinical studies. From the wording in that press release, it still doesn't sound like IBIO is close to the clinic. By comparison, as of September 24, there are currently already 29 vaccine candidates in clinical studies according to the COVID-19 vaccine tracker. IBIO nonetheless rallied on the news, opening at $2.21 on September 9, despite closing at $1.90 the day prior. The rally soon faded, IBIO ended up closing at $2 on September 9.

We plan to conduct more focused studies on each of IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, with the goal of advancing IBIO-201 to toxicology studies ahead of planned clinical development. Tom Isett, Chairman and CEO of IBIO, September 9 press release.

On the treatment front, IBIO did announce on August 28 that it had licenced ACE2-Fc, a recombinant protein that could treat COVID-19, from Planet Biotechnology. With ACE2-Fc, the problem is the same as with IBIO-201, the candidate is apparently at the preclinical stage. Planet Biotechnology has produced in vitro data showing the promise of ACE2-Fc, but there aren't even any data from animal models, so it doesn't sound like the company is close to the clinic with that one either. As with other news releases, IBIO opened at $2.47 only to close at $2.15.

Summing up

IBIO's rallies on news of the ACE2-Fc licensing, IBIO-201 selection and especially the convalescent plasma news, seem a little irrational, in my opinion. The market can obviously remain irrational for prolonged periods, but with other COVID-19 vaccine makers pushing ahead, while IBIO languishes, it isn't surprising these rallies don't last. In my opinion, IBIO remains a solid short as I suggested in my previous article, especially on any seemingly unwarranted pops. There are risks to being short IBIO, such as IBIO being granted additional funding, moving forward with COVID-19 vaccine development ahead of schedule, or announcing additional partnerships, all of which could cause the stock to rally.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IBIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Currently short IBIO via puts.