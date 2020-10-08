Why I Won't Invest In REIT ETFs

We discuss the many flaws of REIT ETFs and present an individual REIT opportunity to consider today.

You could buy an ETF and be done with it, or select individual REITs to build your own portfolio.

Now is the best time in 10 years to invest in REITs.

During the past few months, I have written several articles to highlight the current opportunity in the REIT sector:

Valuations are at a near 10-year low, Even as interest rates have dropped to 0%, And a vaccine could be ready shortly.

The market is worried that Amazon (AMZN) and Zoom (ZM) are going to kill REITs...

...But there's one small detail that the market appears to have missed:

90% of REITs do not invest in malls or office buildings. Most of them invest in defensive properties such as apartment communities, warehouses and data centers, and fundamentals have remained strong for the most part.

Yet, they have all dropped in association and now offer high dividend yields and upside potential in the recovery.

Therefore, most investors understand that now is a good time to invest in REITs. The more difficult question is “how” to invest in them?

Here investors have two main options:

Option 1: Invest in a REIT ETF

Invest in a REIT ETF Option 2: Invest in Individual REITs

Both will afford you REIT exposure and they each have their pros and cons. Personally, I prefer to invest in individual REITs and avoid REIT ETFs. Below I present five reasons why:

Reason #1: Active Can Beat Passive in the REIT Sector

Research has shown that it's nearly impossible to beat market averages in most sectors. This is particularly true for large-cap stocks because there's an abundance of active investors competing for every opportunity. We think that ETFs make a lot of sense in such cases. An S&P 500 ETF (SPY) will do great relative to most large-cap stock investors in the long run.

The REIT sector is different.

It's one of the few sectors in which active investors have managed to beat market averages, after fees, in the long run.

It's a nichy sector with less competition, a lack of high-quality research, and more frequent pricing inefficiencies on which active investors can capitalize.

As an example, Green Street Advisors has averaged 21% annual total returns on its REIT recommendations since 1993:

That’s more than 2x better than the average performance of its universe. It shows you that buying undervalued REITs can lead to materially better results in the long run.

Reason #2: Market-Cap Weighting Could Hurt Performance in the Recovery

REIT ETFs are market-cap weighted, and therefore most of their capital is going toward large-cap and mega-cap REITs. This has been a blessing during the recent crisis because these REITs were the most resilient. However, this also means that they have the least upside potential in the recovery.

Most large- and mega-cap REITs are today priced at expensive valuations, and the spread relative to smaller and lesser-known REITs has become massive:

Investors are literally paying 2-to-3x more for each dollar earned by a large-cap REIT relative to a small-cap REIT. That’s unprecedented.

As fears dissipate, and the market recovers, we expect this spread to compress, and smaller REITs to outperform larger REITs.

Unfortunately, most REIT ETFs are heavily invested in large-cap REITs, and the few ETFs that specialize in smaller REITs are arguably even worse because they invest mainly externally-managed REITs, overleveraged time bombs, and challenged property sectors. This brings us to reason #3:

Reason #3: Heavily Exposed to Challenged Sectors

ETFs do not have a qualitative selection process to screen out risky REITs with challenged assets.

As an example, the largest REIT ETF (VNQ) has:

8.2% invested in Retail REITs

7.2% invested in Office REITs

2.4% invested in Hotel REITs

3.5% invested in Diversified REITs

41.5% invested in Specialized REITs

Retail, office, and hotel REITs are deeply challenged today. Some will recover and nicely reward investors. But others also could face a secular decline and underperform for many years to come. You want to be very selective when investing in these sectors.

Diversified REITs have a long history of underperformance because they invest in all property sectors and lack a competitive edge. We would skip these nine times out of 10.

Finally, specialized REITs vary a lot: Some are highly resilient (e.g Cell towers) while others face significant challenges (e.g Casinos). Again, I would prefer to be selective here, especially if I was going to invest over 40% of my REIT allocation into them.

At High Yield Landlord, we favor defensive properties with long leases and predictable prospects. This includes apartment REITs, net lease REITs, and healthcare REITs. We then diversify our REIT Portfolio with more opportunistic sectors such as office REITs, which represent just 2% of our Portfolio.

Reason #4: Poorly-Managed REITs That We Prefer to Avoid

A lot of REITs exist just to milk fees and high salaries from investors. They are poorly managed, often dilute shareholders, and likely to remain recurrent underperformers in the long run.

ETFs invest in them because there is no selection process. As an example, most externally-managed REITs have historically been very poor investments because they are managed by fee-hungry asset management firms.

Good examples of past underperformers include Global Net lease (GNL), Office Properties Income (OPI), and Service Properties Trust (SVC):

Data by YCharts

Nonetheless, ETFs continue to invest in externally-managed REITs. You can easily identify these, skip them, and be ahead of ETFs. Some exceptions exist, and not all externally-managed REITs are bad, but on average, they are very likely to underperform in the long run.

Reason #5: Insufficient Yield for Real Estate

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, REIT ETFs fail to provide sufficient income, which is the #1 reason for investing in real estate.

Their yield is generally around 3%. That’s barely more than corporate bonds (VCLT):

Data by YCharts

The yield is so low is because REIT ETFs invest heavily in overpriced mega-cap REITs as well as growth REITs such as data centers and cell towers.

That’s all fine, but when we invest in real estate, we are looking for high and steady income, and not for rapid growth.

Our Portfolio yields 6% on average and this yield is backed by low payout ratios. Our growth is not as high as that of tech REITs, but that’s not what we are going after.

Bottom Line: Be Selective

ETFs have many advantages and they can be great vehicles for investors who do not want to spend time researching investment opportunities. They provide instant and diverse exposure at a low cost.

The flip side of this is that your exposure may not be ideal for today’s market environment. REIT ETFs are heavily exposed to overpriced mega-cap REITs and challenged property sectors. They also fail to skip poorly-managed REITs which are expected to underperformed in the long run. Finally, the yield is not sufficient for investors who buy real estate for income.

We aim to do better by being more selective. Today, there exists more than 200 REITs, but our Core Portfolio only invests in 24 of them:

We have cherry picked these REITs based on their potential to outperform in the anticipated recovery. Below we highlight an example:

Recently, we started investing in Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA), which is a grocery-anchored shopping center REIT. Its market sentiment is very low because it combines retail with NYC exposure. As a result, it has lost two-thirds of its value in 2020:

NYC was the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis. However, what the market has missed is that UBA owns properties in the suburbs, which is where the panicked New Yorkers are moving at the moment. This distinction seems too refined for the market, but it makes a massive difference.

As people move to the suburbs, it will benefit UBA’s properties which provide essential necessities to these communities. UBA has a conservatively-financed balance sheet, and one of the best track records in the entire REIT sector.

Yet, it's now priced at an estimated 60% discount to NAV, and it would need to nearly triple in value just to return to where it was before the crisis.

As a vaccine is deployed and the world gradually returns to normal, we think that UBA will be a big winner, but it's not an isolated case.

Today, there exist ~25 similar opportunities in the REIT market. They are deeply discounted due to near-term uncertainty that won’t last forever and offer significant upside potential in a future recovery.

What Else Are We Buying?

