While we remain bullish on StoneCo, investors should be aware of the underlying risks, while ensuring a margin of safety by possibly averaging down amid a correction.

The company has been growing its business segments at explosive rates, despite the pandemic. Estimating a reasonable future revenue growth rate suggests that shares remain investable.

Shares of StoneCo have appreciated by 150% since our last articles, marking one of our most successful investments to date.

Around 6 months ago, we published a high-conviction article on StoneCo (STNE), arguing that while some risks remain, the stock had the potential for explosive returns ahead. Since then, shares have appreciated by 150%, marking one of our most successful investments to date.

If you happened to miss the rally, we have some good news. StoneCo's shares may have more room to run.

Despite the stock's explosive rally over the past few months, we believe that StoneCo's growth catalysts remain robust, while the stock's valuation allows for further gains to be made.

First, let's assess two of StoneCo's catalysts we believe are significant.

Massive growth persists despite COVID-19

The company's small & medium business's (SMB) total payments volume (TPV) had not only fully recovered by Q2's end but had also grown by 9% higher from its pre-COVID-19 levels, by the end of July. TPV growth has been benefiting from growth investments, geographic diversification across thousands of Brazilian cities, as well as the positive e-commerce trends.

Source: Q2 presentation

The company's notable focus over the past 12 months in digital commerce has been paying off greatly, as well. Online TPV grew by 80% YoY in Q2 while it continues to trend favorably - with over 94% growth in July 2020.

As a result, StoneCo's revenues have more than doubled in that segment, within six months, which is utterly amazing.

Source: Q2 presentation

StoneCo's unbelievable growth numbers continue in its digital banking segment. Its banking solutions launched in October 2019 and have since been expanding with increased growth pace, despite the pandemic. The company ended the quarter with 248,000 open accounts, doubling within a single quarter.

That figure had further expanded in July, numbering 285,000 open accounts, or a 15% month-over-month growth. Further, since StoneCo's introduction of its banking-as-a-service strategy, monthly revenues were kicked 3.4X higher month-over-month, while monthly transactions increased by 500%. Source: Q2 presentation

This is just one example of how the company can unlock synergies within its own ecosystem of products and skyrocket its revenues. As StoneCo expands its client base, such opportunities should keep popping up.

Except for its organic growth, we believe that another positive catalyst has appeared for StoneCo investors, and that is its recently announced acquisition of Linx (LINX).

The Linx acquisition - Buying a great company on the cheap

In August, StoneCo reached an agreement to acquire the Brazilian software solutions company Linx, in stock. Based on StoneCo's current price, the company is essentially merging with Linx for less than $6.30/share.

We believe that synergies aside, StoneCo has landed a fantastic deal by buying the company on the cheap.

At StoneCo's current price, Linx is valued at around $1.1B. Based on the company's FY2019 revenues of just ~$200M, StoneCo is buying/diluting itself with Linx at 5X sales. The company is growing rapidly, reinvesting all of its profits; however, it has already demonstrated it can achieve net income margins of +10%.

In terms of synergies, StoneCo aims to capture Linx's 70,000 clients and provide them with access to StoneCo's best-in-class solutions, further expanding its ecosystem and revenues.

Investor returns

The issue with estimating StoneCo's possible investor returns is that its segments are growing too rapidly to accurately predict their revenues. The company's banking-as-a-service, 340% revenue increase month-over-month shown earlier, for example, could have never been estimated.

However, we can roughly estimate StoneCo's revenue growth rates and attach a fair net income margin to that figure based on the company's historical average.

Analysts estimate revenue growth from 35% to 50% over the next few years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We will assume a more linear growth rate of 30% in the medium term. Further, we have applied a 25% net income margin. We believe that these estimates are reasonable since:

Analyst estimates end up with higher revenue estimates by 2025. StoneCo has been historically beating these estimates.

StoneCo has displayed higher than 25% net income margins repeatedly. If anything, net income margins should expand with economies of scale.

Based on these estimates, future financials are likely to follow a trend like the following:

Source: Author

Now, we can very roughly assess investor returns by applying a valuation multiple over these projected earnings. For example, at its current valuation of around $17.3B, the company is trading at around 34 times its 2025 net income. To think it the other way around, if StoneCo has a P/E of around 70 attached at the time, investors would essentially double their money over the next five years.

In another attempt to close to a somewhat more predictable range of potentially annualized returns, we have emulated the consensus EPS estimates up until 2022 and have assumed a 15% EPS growth rate over the next few years. Plugging in StoneCo's current price and various different valuations, we find that investors are still quite likely to enjoy double-digit returns in the medium term. Still, these results remain quite speculative due to StoneCo's very fluid future growth rates.

Source: Author

Conclusion

When it comes to the company's future financials, we believe that their rapid expansion does not help with coming out with what we would describe as accurate estimates. With that being said, modeling a linear revenue growth trend below analyst estimates indicates that shares remain investable even now, despite the stock's lengthy rally.

In the meantime, the risks mentioned in our previous article remain. To ensure a margin of safety, investors looking to get into the stock could be better off holding some cash for a potential averaging-down amid a correction post-StoneCo's next earnings release. At this point, hopefully, more data will be able to paint a better picture in terms of future shareholder returns.

