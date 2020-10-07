Investment Thesis

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) is the $19.3 billion asset bank holding company and parent company to Cathay Bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services throughout its nine state branch footprint, along with a branch in Hong Kong and representative offices in Shanghai and Taipei. Similar to East West (EWBC) many of the bank's employees have Chinese or Vietnamese backgrounds and lending history.

When I think about the bank, I think of CATY as being a fairly balanced growth franchise that prudently executes on opportunistic organic growth, supplemented by periodic inorganic growth, to drive steady operating leverage and earnings improvement. Over the last couple quarters, even before COVID, the rate of loan growth had decelerated slightly as the residential real estate portfolio began to mature.

The deposit franchise has historically been a little more rate sensitive but this is coming off a period of higher interest rates and therefore may offset asset yield pressures. The pre-provision net revenue improvement these past few quarters could be more than offset by increasing growth related to loan loss provision needs. When the bank does finally adopt CECL, we are likely to see a one-off quarter that will pose a large provision expense.

I think of CATY as being similar to EWBC, while the current operating environment might be less than ideal, the rich credit history over the past eight years should provide investors piece of mind. CATY has historically traded at a slight premium to peers, but today trades at a slight discount. As one can see from the chart below, the normal valuation range for price to tangible book value per share is closer to ~1.75x while today it is less than 1.0x. I believe we are near the economic and valuation lows and would suggest picking up shares today.

Revenue Outlook

The second quarter net interest income of $134.5 million fell a little more than $5.8 million from first quarter levels. This was largely caused by the 32 basis point compression in the net interest margin (NIM) rather than any sort of abnormally low loan growth. While the average earning asset yield did work lower from its first quarter level, the free fall was partially mitigated by the modest repricing in interest bearing liabilities.

Total loans ending the second quarter at $15.6 billion and were up a little more than $1.1 billion from first quarter levels. CATY not only allowed current clients to apply for PPP loans but also opened the door to non-relationship clients too. All told, CATY processed a little over $260 million in PPP loans, which should help drive future business and profitability as these newly formed relationships are called upon.

Overall fee income, which includes your standard list of items like service fees and securities gains, helped boost the top-line revenue number. However, to get a clean apples-to-apples comparison it would make sense to back out the very volatile securities gains, especially the one experienced in the second quarter. When doing so one would find that core fee income growth was actually pretty lackluster in the quarter, down slightly from first quarter levels.

Going forward I think the NIM is destined to bounce from current levels. Asset repricing hit CATY rather quickly and funding costs can still work a little lower. While PPP loan forgiveness is likely to help the margin in the near-term, I think we should see continued NIM expansion as we work our way into 2021. This expansion is mainly driven by lower funding costs and continued loan growth. Also, I think the bank has a little too much liquidity on its balance sheet, caused by PPP balances, and putting that into productive assets is additive to the NIM.

Diving Into The Credit Profile

When looking at the chart below, the blue line tells two very different stories. The first thing that people are likely to notice is the above average spike in Net Charge-Offs (NCOs) in 2010. While that is important to note, it is also important to see the nearly-zero, or even below zero, NCOs from the middle of 2013 until today.

Driven out of caution for the economic environment, in the first and second quarter of 2020, CATY posted back-to-back $25 million loan loss provision expenses. According to the press release, the provision was driven by economic deterioration in both the United States and Globally.

While most people would consider this to be a great credit safety adherence, one must remember that CATY opted out of using CECL as the loan loss provisioning source driver. The company will likely adhere to using CECL closer to the end of the year, or possibly when there is an all clear on the economic front. When that time does come, there is likely to be a large one-time provision expense - but the market is likely to ignore it entirely.

While some might argue that CECL would help the bank address looming credit concerns. I however think that this management team has done a better job at identifying and getting rid of any potential problem loans loan before they hit the income statement than a CECL/economic driven model would have done. As one can see from the chart above, criticized loans, have seen little movement in the past few quarters. In my mind, criticized loans are likely to be the first to show credit deterioration, of which CATY sees very little.

While I think the banking industry is likely to have a little more credit pain before things turn the quarter, I believe that CATY is set up well today. On a very fundamental level, the bank has done a great job these past few years at lowering the risk in its credit profile.

Concluding Thoughts

In my mind, I think the entire banking industry is being punished for two reasons. First, recessions typically see increased provisioning and NCOs which both cause a damaging blow to earnings. Second, the 0% interest rate environment creates a very challenging environment to increase the margin and improve overall profitability.

Based on my modeling, I think CATY is likely to see a notable NIM improvement in the coming quarters. Also, the bank has had nearly seven years of limit charge-offs which should provide enough evidence that the credit underwriting process has becoming a little more conservative (relative to 2010). Finally, I think the third quarter will again reveal limited NCOs and a linked quarter NIM improvement, which should cause shares to work higher, outperforming peers.

