Investors hate secondaries, but in cases like this, the secondary should be accretive to the NAV and be long-term beneficial to shareholders, creating a buying opportunity.

The shares have been placed and cash raised. They will begin to deploy that in the next few weeks.

We think that opportunity is clearly in the commercial mortgage backed securities market buying up cheap retail and office space assets at distressed levels.

The fund's managers and PIMCO clearly see an opportunity here to add value to the shares and help recover NAV lost in March.

PDI placed more than 3 million shares at a 24.69 price raising over $75M of fresh capital and increasing the size of the fund by 5% before any leverage is applied.

After the market closed Oct. 5, investors saw an alert from Seeking Alpha titled "PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) To Sell 3M shares." Shares quickly fell in after-hours trading to near the offering price of $24.69.

PIMCO sold 3.45M shares that will settle and close on the 8th. These deals are often considered big negatives as investors think they are like equity secondaries or rights offerings that dilute their position down. In fact, just the opposite. These are accretive to the NAV and at the same time it gives the astute portfolio managers at PIMCO an opportunity to allocate fresh capital in areas of the market they deem undervalued.

We expect the price should meander around the offering price level for the next couple of days as investors digest the news and get accurate information as to the meaning. The offering price tends to act as a floor to the price in these instances so placing some "stink bid" limit orders below that could result in some nice buys.

Additionally, we should see support from a rotation from other PIMCO taxables like PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) and PIMCO Income Opportunity (PKO) which are similar funds but trade, now, at larger premiums. In fact, PCI is now trading at a larger premium than PDI, which (offhand) has ever done for an extended period of time as I recall. That should also help support the price of PDI.

How This Works And Where It Goes

Since the money has now been raise, it's ready to be deployed by PIMCO's portfolio managers. As the cash settles (on the 8th), it will then be allocated to where the managers see value. In speaking with PIMCO management they noted that they still like residential MBS but that's in very limited supply and sourcing new supply is very difficult.

I received many questions on why they didn't do this back in March, April, or May - when the shares likewise traded at a nice premium to NAV. In all likelihood, it would have been very difficult. For one, investors were still skittish that we were out of the woods from the recession. Second, it would have scared CEF investors and sent shares plummeting. Third, PIMCO itself was probably unsure of the environment near term at that time to be committing that much capital.

Where They Will Allocate

Instead, they are likely to venture into the commercial MBS space. Bankruptcies in the retail and office space areas of that market are spiking and prices plummeting as investors run from the COVID-19 affected areas of the economy.

In typical PIMCO fashion, they also will be focused on areas outside of the traditional corporate bond market. These include special situations, distressed debt and restructuring opportunities, and asymmetric payoffs. This is an area that PIMCO has noted in several of their commentaries that they see significant value remaining.

Many authors on Seeking Alpha (and commentators) focus a lot on the derivative book of these funds. The swaps that they put on - including currency and interest rates swaps - are not meant to be a driver of earnings within the fund. They can swing wildly month-to-month increasing or reducing net investment income ("NII"). But over time, they are there to position the portfolio the way they want it.

That includes making sure all foreign bonds are denominated in US dollars - one thing we discussed last month in our PIMCO update. Another is primarily a duration reducer or leverage cost hedge. Since PIMCO believes rates will stay low, this is more of an effort to take duration off the table since investors are not being paid to hold it.

Concluding Thoughts - Action

This is short-term pain for a long-term gain. I've personally held PDI for nearly seven years - since shortly after its IPO. Buying opportunistically can greatly increase your long-term performance and helps to augment your position. While I've rarely trimmed this position, it can be a good idea to reduce in times when it makes sense.

For one, swapping between "like funds" can be a great way to generate alpha. PCI and PDI have very similar yields though PDI has traditionally traded several points higher. We think this is simply because of its superior longer-term performance. That spread should slowly evaporate as the NAVs move together.

Right now, with PDI at a ~5% premium and PCI at a ~7.1%, the relative value in PDI looks compelling. Swapping from PCI to PDI makes sense here, especially when you factor in a small NAV bump (<1%) to PDI's NAV from the secondary.

With the sell off, PDI is now the highest yielding fund in the sub-sector of rMBS. The valuation went from being one of the richest to the cheapest in less than eight hours of trading.

I like PDI here and have entered in many limit orders to add more with, in some cases, matching limit sell orders for PCI to raise cash. This is a rotational opportunity as well as an opportunity to buy some shares, long term, of PDI at very cheap levels. Some of the buy orders are stink bids in case panic selling grips the shares. While I think that's a low probability, it's certainly a possibility. My bet though is the bottom in the price is in for the time being.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDI, PCI, PKO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.