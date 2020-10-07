My Dividend Growth Portfolio Q3 Update: 28 Holdings, 16 Sells, 12 Buys, 3.89% Yield

Introduction

Welcome to my 2020 Q3 review of my portfolio.

This is the third installment of a series which will highlight my journey to financial freedom. My goal with my portfolio is to generate cash flows in the form of dividends that I can use to cover my retirement expenses without having to touch the principal. To do this, I am utilizing dividend growth stocks, growth stocks, and some funds. All the stocks mentioned are held under my self-managed individual account, unless otherwise mentioned.

In sharing my journey, I hope my investment strategies and style can help other investors along their journey to financial freedom.

For some reference, I am currently 22 and will not need to touch the dividends my portfolio generates for another 23-28 years (early retirement age). This means I will be investing as much as I can until I get there.

With that being said, in my last article, My Dividend Growth Portfolio Q2 Update: 27 Holdings, 12 Sells, 29 Buys, 3.47% Yield, I summarized my goals for 2020, SA income, both my DivGro and ROTH IRA portfolios, portfolio transactions that took place from April to June 2020, portfolio sector allocation goal, dividends, and return compared to the S&P 500.

In this article, I will outline my SA income, my DivGro portfolio, transactions that happened from July to September 2020, portfolio allocation, dividends, and return compared to a respective fund.

My Goals For 2020

I have several goals for 2020 which I've been working towards. These are:

I want my portfolio average dividend growth to beat my inflation estimate of 2.50%. I want to suffer no dividend cuts/suspensions. I want to strategically add to my current positions and new positions when the stock is at an attractive valuation to its historical average valuations. I want to invest at least $10,000.

I scratched goal #2 because of Ford (NYSE:F) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). I modified a couple of my goals to keep me on my path towards financial freedom. I am always adding and modifying my goals to fit changing market climates and my investing strategy as I grow as an individual investor.

Seeking Alpha Income

Besides my typical monthly contributions, I am also going to be using all the income from Seeking Alpha to help fund my portfolios. I will be able to give my portfolio a boost from the income my articles generate while maintaining transparency with my readers.

# of Articles Published Income Earned to Date Average Income Per Publication 9 $674.00 $74.8889

*Table does not include this publication*

Portfolios

Dividend Increases

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX

Average Dividend Growth for 2020: 3.46%, 12 increases year to date

My dividend increases received from Q1 and Q2 were incorporated in the overall 2020 dividend growth average. My dividend growth so far surpasses my inflation estimate of 2.50% by almost 100 basis points. To receive higher dividend growth, I will be looking for investments that fit my strategy while offering higher than normal increases. I will look more at the 5- and 10-year growth rates to get a better understanding of which companies have maintained higher than normal dividend growth rates.

Dividend Cuts

None

Dividend Growth Portfolio

Titles are:

Dividend Growth - dividend growth company

High Yield - dividend yield on cost >/= 5%

High Dividend Growth - 3-yr and 5-yr dividend growth >/= 10%

Growth - growth driven investments

Other - investments that do not fit into the other categories

Here is my dividend growth portfolio with some key points:

Company Name Ticker Symbol % of Portfolio Dividend Growth 50.08% Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM 2.91% Albemarle Corporation ALB 1.60% Atmos Energy Corporation ATO 1.45% Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH 3.81% Citizens & Northern Corporation CZNC 2.94% Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED 1.11% Genuine Parts Company GPC 2.54% The Coca-Cola Company KO 4.06% Medtronic plc. MDT 4.28% MetLife, Inc. MET 3.00% 3M Company MMM 2.46% Realty Income Corporation O 11.23% Pfizer Inc. PFE 4.19% The Southern Company SO 4.50% High Yield 21.07% Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN 0.40% International Business Machines Corporation IBM 4.13% Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI 5.13% AT&T Inc. T 11.41% High Dividend Growth 19.30% AbbVie Inc. ABBV 3.53% Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP 4.82% A. O. Smith Corporation AOS 0.83% Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO 3.61% Hormel Foods Corporation HRL 0.80% Regions Financial Corporation RF 4.04% Starbucks Corporation SBUX 1.67% Growth 0.83% Vanguard Growth ETF VUG 0.83% Other 8.72% Ford Motor Company F 6.28% Southwest Airlines Co. LUV 2.44%

* According to cost basis

Source: Seeking Alpha and Fidelity

Total Forward Annual Income: $352.51

Total Forward Annual Income Per Month: $29.3758

As per requests from previous updates, here is my portfolio tracker. All you need to do is open the link, download it to your computer, and customize it to fit your portfolio. The portfolio tracker above through Google is not up-to-date to my portfolio.

Portfolio Transactions

Buys:

Dividend Growth Portfolio:

ABBV - Purchased 2.673 shares @ $99.13/share.

SO - Purchased 5.697 shares @ $52.66/share.

CSCO - Purchased 7.000 shares @ $46.76/share.

FRT - Purchased 0.131 shares @ $79.64/share.

T - Purchased 26.831 shares @ $29.86/share.

IBM - Purchased 1.000 shares @ $122.59/share.

KMI - Purchased 2.044 shares @ $15.02/share.

PFE - Purchased 10.000 shares @ $37.54/share.

KO - Purchased 3.000 shares @ $48.70/share.

O - Purchased 11.720 shares @ $60.27/share.

ADP - Purchased 1.275 shares @ $132.08/share.

VUG - Purchased 0.225 shares @ $221.82/share.

Sells:

Dividend Growth Portfolio:

XOM - Sold 0.693 shares @ $44.29/share, total return of (9.13%).

VZ - Sold 4.336 shares @ $56.805/share, total return of 4.46%.

FRT - Sold 3.072 shares @ $82.18/share, total return of (5.00%).

ROTH IRA (no longer in use):

DIA - Sold 0.137 shares @ $271.50/share, total return of 8.22%.

JNK - Sold 0.429 shares @ $105.81/share, total return of 4.85%.

NOBL - Sold 0.262 shares @ $71.64/share, total return of 8.35%.

SPHD - Sold 0.554 shares @ $33.81/share, total return of 5.37%.

VB - Sold 0.124 shares @ $157.16/share, total return of 12.33%.

VEA - Sold 0.639 shares @ $41.06/share, total return of 8.06%.

VNQ - Sold 0.361 shares @ $81.11/share, total return of 5.27%.

VOO - Sold 0.122 shares @ $304.96/share, total return of 9.96%.

VTI - Sold 0.134 shares @ $168.71/share, total return of 10.76%.

VWO - Sold 0.375 shares @ $44.28/share, total return of 12.07%.

VYM - Sold 0.261 shares @ $82.16/share, total return of 6.02%.

ONEQ - Sold 0.090 shares @ $427.87/share, total return of 13.89%.

FDHY - Sold 0.835 shares @ $54.50/share, total return of 3.42%.

After the sale of every position in my ROTH, I moved the funds into my DivGro to consolidate my money into one portfolio. I decided against a ROTH in the case I retire early. This way I can withdraw dividends without having the U.S. government get their hands on some extra cash (early withdraw penalties for ROTH). Although I did still incur a small early withdraw charge. So, I would like to take a moment to commemorate my ROTH that is no longer...

Portfolio Allocation

I am continuing to balance my portfolio sector-wise and have a specific goal in mind. I decided on the following sector make-up for my DivGro portfolio based on my risk tolerance and priorities. This is not the end-all-be-all, but a guideline that I can follow to maintain my personal risk tolerance. I have decided to have my portfolio health care, real estate, and information technology oriented. I believe these sectors will provide me with both defense against the broader market and huge long-term growth/returns. Below is my portfolio breakdown by sector along with my goal and iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) for a comparison.

Sector Current DivGro, % DivGro Goal, % iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, % Materials: ALB 1.60 2 2.43 Industrials: AOS, LUV, MMM 5.73 7 11.92 Financials: BEN, CZNC, MET, RF 10.38 8 19.49 Energy: KMI 5.13 4 3.47 Consumer Discretionary: F, GPC, SBUX 10.49 9 6.82 Information Technology: ADP, CSCO, IBM 12.56 12 17.86 Communication Services: T 11.41 9 4.63 Real Estate: O 11.23 13 0.01 Health Care: ABBV, CAH, MDT, PFE 15.81 12 16.37 Consumer Staples: ADM, HRL, KO 7.77 8 11.48 Utilities: ATO, ED, SO 7.06 9 5.04 Growth: VUG 0.83 5 N/A Cash 0 2 0.48

Source: Seeking Alpha & Fidelity

Keep in mind that I do add to positions strategically. This means I will buy when I feel the valuation is attractive enough to warrant a buy based on the valuation metrics I use. So, this can sometimes mean I will build sectors/positions up to more than my goal range which could lead to a concentration of money into one holding or sector more than others. I am not worried about this because I believe that if a stock is great, then nothing should hold you back from putting more of your eggs into it.

Dividends

To show my dividend income one way would be through the Gifted Working Time Model. This model is a way to compare your dividend income to an hourly job. This way, you can see how much "time off" your dividends are allowing you to take off of your hourly job. For this, I will assume an average pay rate of $25/hour:

In 2018, my portfolio generated 0.6988 hours of GWT which equates to $17.47 in dividends.

In 2019, my portfolio generated 3.7448 hours of GWT which equates to $93.62 in dividends.

In 2020, my portfolio has generated 5.3240 hours of GWT so far which equates to $133.10 in dividends.

Below is a bar graph of my monthly dividend income since I began my journey.

Source: Created by author using Microsoft Excel

So far, September of 2020 was by a hair the best month I have had in terms of dividend income. 2020 has beaten all previous years except during June. This was caused by the dividend suspension Ford made. Because of this, I received less than expected during that month. However, I am confident that with my continuous investments and dripping, my dividend income will continue to be greater than past years.

Here are the dividends I have received year to date (Q1-Q3 2020):

Source: Created by author using Microsoft Excel

*Stocks NLH = stocks no longer held

As per requests from previous updates, here is my dividend tracker. All you need to do is open the link, download it to your computer, and customize it to fit your portfolio. The dividend tracker above through Google is not up-to-date to my portfolio.

Dividend Reinvestments

Below are the DivGro DRIP transactions (in chronological order from top to bottom) that took place during Q3:

Ticker Amount Reinvested # of Shares Share Price Added Annual Income ALB $0.69 0.009 $76.4899 $0.01 ADP $1.12 0.008 $145.936 $0.02 KO $1.66 0.038 $44.235 $0.06 GPC $2.04 0.024 $86.5509 $0.08 RF $3.90 0.357 $10.9102 $0.22 O $6.87 0.111 $61.8919 $0.31 CAH $3.37 0.067 $50.0829 $0.12 MDT $2.30 0.024 $96.5754 $0.06 BEN $0.46 0.022 $20.7655 $0.02 T $3.20 0.108 $29.5922 $0.22 CZNC $2.78 0.158 $17.6067 $0.17 ABBV $3.82 0.040 $94.7889 $0.19 AOS $0.36 0.007 $49.3416 $0.01 KMI $7.37 0.513 $14.3718 $0.54 HRL $0.35 0.007 $52.0486 $0.01 SBUX $0.84 0.011 $78.5686 $0.02 PFE $3.80 0.101 $37.5867 $0.15 ATO $0.73 0.007 $99.1725 $0.02 SO $3.65 0.069 $53.1569 $0.18 ADM $2.13 0.046 $46.3863 $0.07 IBM $4.82 0.040 $121.6778 $0.26 MMM $2.08 0.013 $164.9482 $0.08 MET $2.85 0.074 $38.3049 $0.14 ED $1.02 0.014 $72.4794 $0.04 VUG $0.14 0.001 $226.6823 $0.00 Total of Reinvestments $62.35 Annual Income Added $3.00 4.81% Yield

With the dividend income I have received so far, I am expecting to receive roughly $221.23 in dividends for the year of 2020 not counting the effects dripping will have.

Return Compared to DGRO and Factors Affecting It

For the most accurate comparison, I will compare my overall portfolio performance to a dividend growth fund like the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. Since this is a dividend growth portfolio, the comparisons should be similar to my investment style rather than comparing it to a specific index like before. This way, I can see how my portfolio performs compared to a typical dividend growth fund. Ideally, my portfolio will beat the fund which would mean my dollars are better invested in my portfolio rather than the fund.

Over Q3, DGRO returned 5.97% in capital appreciation along with a dividend payment of $0.2605/share. This represented a dividend return of 0.69%. Overall, DGRO provided investors with a total return of 6.66%.

During the same time, my portfolio returned 3.07% in capital appreciation along with dividends of $67.56 which equate to a dividend return of roughly 0.75%. Overall, my portfolio provided me with a total return of 3.82%. The main reason for the low dividend return in my case is the fact that a lot of shares were purchased after the ex-date, so they did not qualify for any dividends. If I were to calculate a theoretical dividend return with my current shares, then I should have received roughly $88.13 in dividends. This would equate to a dividend return of 0.97% and a total return of 4.04%.

Nonetheless, my return lagged that of DGRO during Q3. The main reason for this is the sector exposure differences. As shown before, my portfolio allocation is very different from that of DGRO. This is what accounted for the difference in capital appreciation return since different sectors carry different inherent risks. Especially given the current market circumstances of COVID-19 and the presidential election race. The top three sectors for DGRO are Financials, Information Technology, and Healthcare. All of which make up roughly 53.72% of the fund. In my case, my top three sectors are Healthcare, Information Technology, and Communication Services. All of which make up roughly 39.78% of my portfolio. However, even though I did not receive all the dividends for the shares I own, my portfolio did outperform DGRO in the dividend return category.

On top of this, my portfolio does have large chunks of value placed in a handful of companies which means my potential downside is increased further due to the larger concentrations in certain stocks. This does not bother me because I believe in my investments. As I said before, I buy when I feel a great company is undervalued which drove my larger positions into getting larger in the current market climate.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my portfolio is growing at a relatively fast rate, and I am looking forward to my next update! I hope my updates are helpful or at least provide some sort of knowledge/different perspective to investing that you can utilize and be aware of.

If you are investing for dividend income like myself, you have to remember you are in it for the long-term! So, you have to take emotion out of your investing and invest in what you know, trust, and love. As long as your investments make you happy and are helping you to reach your goals, then there is nothing to worry about.

Did you enjoy the update? If you did, do me a favor and like the article and give me a follow so you can stay up to date on my articles. Let me know in the comments how your portfolios have performed during the quarter. As always, 'till next time.

