Forget About Apple And Microsoft, And Buy These 5 High Tech Dividend Stocks

While this doesn't mean they aren't good investments, they aren't dividend stocks.

Not all stocks are appropriate for a dividends first approach.

Forget about Apple & Microsoft!

Some might ask: how could we? After all, I am sitting in a café, writing this article on a Microsoft (MSFT) machine. To my right, my girlfriend is working on an Apple (AAPL) machine.

The prevalence of these two companies, and their pervasiveness in our lives, needs no introduction.

These companies run the show, and they've been doing it for a while. They are great businesses, and this shows in their performance throughout the pandemic:

Apple increased revenues by 10% YoY in Q2, EPS increased 18%.

Microsoft increased revenues by 12.7% YoY in Q2, although EPS decreased because of non-operating reasons.

But in the past 12 months, Apple's stock price increased 106% and Microsoft's stock price increased 53%.

In the process, they have now become mostly irrelevant to dividend investors.

Apple now yields only 0.7%. It has never yielded this little since it started paying a dividend in 2010, as is shown in the MAD Chart, which uses historical ranges of dividend yields to determine value of dividend stocks.

Apple has been growing the dividend at around 10% per year (although that was lower last year).

If you were to invest $10,000 in Apple at 0.7%, and reinvest the proceeds once a year for 10 years at the same rate, and assume 10% dividend growth, you wouldn't get a whole lot of dividends.

In fact, within 10 years you could expect only $200 in dividends. The yellow bar shows the income from the reinvestment of dividends.

Want to know another way of getting $200 in dividends? Buy a short term maturity bond ETF like the iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR).

The story is quite similar for Microsoft.

The stock yields 0.99% and has been growing the dividend at 10% per annum.

A $10,000 investment with reinvestment of dividends would yield only $304 in dividends 10 years from now.

Does this mean Apple and Microsoft are bad investments? No this is not what I'm saying. What I am saying is that for investors who follow a dividends first approach, these stocks are not appropriate.

A dividends first approach, is one where investors expect to reach their financial goals thanks to a company's dividend policy alone.

Along the way they might buy and sell at opportune times to skew the odds in their favor, but this is not the primary goal. Dividends are the cake, capital gains are the icing on the cake.

The dividends first approach flips conventional wisdom upside down.

This doesn't mean that investors shouldn't have a segment of their portfolios that include growth stocks like Microsoft and Apple. Of course there is value to owning stocks which have performed as well as these two.

It does mean however, that investors shouldn't kid themselves: these are not dividend stocks for any useful purpose.

But High Tech does not necessarily mean expensive, low dividend yield stocks. These following 5 stocks show that you can own great technology stocks which fit well with a dividends first approach.

High Tech stock 1: IBM

I'm going to get this one out of the way. You're probably rolling your eyes: Seriously IBM (IBM)?

IBM isn't a fast growing company. Where Microsoft and Amazon (AMZN) have excelled in the past few years in cloud, it has been mediocre. This happened on the watch of a below average CEO, who eventually got the boot. At the outset of the pandemic, it was becoming apparent that IBM's turnaround was underway.

IBM's MAD Chart shows a very different story to that of AAPL or MSFT.

While the two tech darlings dividend yields fizzled away as the price increased, IBM's yield has become more and more attractive over the past decade.

This has happened as the company's future growth prospects got lower and lower as the company matured.

Don't get me wrong: I don't believe IBM will ever yield 2% again. It is a mature tech stock, and with that maturity, investors demand a higher yield.

But IBM now yields 5.4%. Robert & I both believe the company will be able to grow its dividend at a 2% CAGR throughout the upcoming decade. I also expect the dividend yield to oscillate between 4% and 6%.

In this sense, the MAD Chart is a lagging tool. A few years from now, the fair range for IBM will be considerably lower than presented here. If IBM yielded 4% today, I'd find it to be overvalued relative to its prospective dividend growth.

However at 5.4%, it's a great deal. If the yield remains constant and the dividend grows at 2%, a $10,000 investment with dividend reinvestments would produce over $1,000 of income in 10 years.

Of course, you likely won't get much capital growth, but higher yielding, low dividend growth stocks, should be part of all income building portfolios.

For younger investors they should be a lower part of the portfolio, obviously. But you can't ignore the power of reinvesting a high yield.

High tech stock 2: Texas Instruments.

Back in June, I wrote that Texas Instruments (TXN) was a buy despite being up 27% from its lows. The stock has beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) since then.

Texas Instruments is a textbook case of shareholder friendliness. The company aims to return large amounts of free cashflow to shareholders, all while growing its business. This makes it the perfect example to analyze with MAD Charts.

But according to the MAD Chart, TXN trades at a fair price, just slightly undervalued. But remember the MAD Chart is a tool which looks back. You see how the range side steps up as the dividend gets increased? Well TXN increased its dividend 17% last month, pushing it from what would have been a 2.55% yield to a 2.89% yield.

By the time TXN goes ex-div at the end of the month, the MAD Chart will be showing a new step upwards, and the current price will be in the undervalued "blue zone". Just look at the chart these past 10 years, when TXN yields this much, it never does for long.

TXN is a strong buy on valuation and management commitment to rewarding shareholders.

High tech stock 3: Broadcom

If you liked TXN, you'll love Broadcom (AVGO).

AVGO has been a sensational stock to own this year. I won't show the MAD Chart, as it makes no sense: the dividend yield started out so low, the dividend has grown so much, while the price hasn't caught up, that AVGO looks like it is permanently undervalued.

This can happen with stocks which have initiated a small dividend 10 years ago and grown it aggressively: the range of dividend yields it traded at years ago, isn't a good representation of the future. This is why I always caution investors that MAD Charts are best used on established dividend payers, and are only one tool among others, and not a be all end all of when to buy or sell stocks.

That being said AVGO yields 3.64%, pays out 58% of free cashflow, and has grown the dividend at a 50% CAGR for the past 5 years. Last year the dividend grew 20%. I have no idea how fast the dividend will grow in upcoming years, but even if the company "only" managed 10%, it would be a bargain investment at current prices.

In fact, even a dividend growth rate of 7.5% over the next 10 years would be enough to get us to a 10% yield on the initial investment, a good rule of thumb to follow.

AVGO is undervalued, it is trending, and could still go significantly higher in upcoming months. It is a buy.

High tech stock 4: Corning

Fellow Seeking Alpha author Chetan Woodun wrote a great article on Corning (GLW) a couple months ago.

I highly suggest you read it, to better understand what makes this company attractive. Essentially:

Corning's induced demand model shifts the focus from satisfying end user preferences to identifying key growth levers in industrial clients.

The downside is it makes the company slower in reacting, which causes some cyclicality.

The company is diversified and has many growth opportunities.

The company has been growing the dividend at a 13% CAGR for the past 5 years. While this reduced to 10% this year, the company pays a very reasonable 60% of free cashflow (only 17% of operating cashflow).

As such, with future growth vectors, I expect 10-12% dividend growth over the next 5 years, making a price with a yield above 2.5% very attractive.

The market has intuitively understood this, as the MAD Chart below shows. Historically, when Corning has yielded more than 2.65%, that hasn't lasted for long. It happened briefly in 2012-2013, 2015-2016, and again in 2019-2020. Corning now yields 2.68% and is a strong buy.

High Tech stock 5: Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has been a reliable dividend paying stock for decades. Every year in the past 18 years, the dividend has been increased.

But as a provider of human resources management software, the environment for the company isn't great.

That being said, the company has held up well, and will resume growth as the employment market recovers. In the meantime, the dividend remains well covered at 67% of free cashflow.

During the past 10 years, the dividend has grown at 10% per annum. Last year, the dividend was increased 15%. I believe the rate of 10%-12% per annum is to be expected here in upcoming years.

By the way, the reason that 2.5% and 12% dividend growth is attractive, is because, if you reinvest dividends, you can expect a 10% yield on your initial investment within 10 years.

We like to use this as a rule of thumb for estimating an attractive dividend policy.

For instance, the chart below shows the income from an investment of $10,000 in ADP at current prices, with dividends reinvested at 2.5% and dividends growing at 12% per annum.

ADP now offers dividend yields which hadn't been offer since the early 2010s.

It is our duty as dividend investors to identify these opportunities.

With a 2.62% dividend yield, and a dividend increase on the way, ADP is a buy.

However, buyers beware! ADP is among the stocks with the worst momentum in the market right now. Its 3 month performance is worse than 75% of all stocks. Historically, this has suggested more pain and sluggishness ahead. Spreading out purchases as one initiates a position can be a good idea.

I am initiating a purchase following the submission of this article.

Conclusion

It is often believed that tech stocks do not have their place in a dividend portfolio. This comes from having an everything or nothing approach. This has led many investors to either segmenting their portfolios into "growth" and "dividend" sections.

These don't need to be mutually exclusive. Even in this market, there are tech stocks which are of high quality, undervalued, and good picks for dividend investors.

One last word…

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN, AVGO, GLW, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.